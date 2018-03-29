Comfortable underwear is about 100 times more important than the actual outfit you're wearing. Dress shopping might be a lot more exciting, but if you've got a wedgie under that perfectly tailored skirt, you can forget about walking with confidence. Having the best underwear for preventing wedgies in your lingerie drawer is a must — and this list is a goldmine that provides eight highly-rated pairs of panties that won't ride up throughout the day.

If you count yourself as one of many women who will never wear a thong again, for reasons like not loving the feeling of having a thin piece of fabric between your butt cheeks all day long, you're not alone. There's an entire universe of options out there, like full-coverage brief panties, which I swear don't resemble the nightmare briefs of childhood that would never stay in place.

Typically, the most comfortable pairs of underwear for women come in the form of hipster briefs, boy shorts, or "cheeky" panties, which provide less coverage than traditional briefs, but far more fabric than a thong.

Whichever style you prefer, these panties boast features like side elastic, secure leg bands, and seamless materials — consider them your first line of defense against the dreaded wedgie.

1 A Modern Brief Panty With Side Elastic Panels That Was Made Specifically To Prevent Wedgies Amazon Warner's No Wedgies No Worries Modern Brief Panty $11 AmazonBuy Now If you can't shake the bad memories of huge brief panties that have less-than-functional elastic waistbands, these modern briefs will help. They have side elastic panels that prevent wedgies, a full seat for total comfort and coverage, and they're made from a silky microfiber blend of nylon and spandex. The waistband is comfy, they won't strangle your thighs, and they come in sizes medium (6) to extra, extra large(9).

2 Comfy Microfiber Hipster Briefs That Stay In Place All Day Amazon Bali Microfiber Hipster $4-$28 AmazonBuy Now Hipster briefs are some of the most comfortable panties around, and these are no exception. Made from soft, seamless microfiber (which means no visible panty lines, so hurray for that), these briefs stay in place all day, thanks to a smooth elastic band around the leg openings and a stretch lace waistband that lays flat below your belly button. Bali — the brand that makes them — has something of a cult following due to their reputation for making the most comfortable underwear out there, so you know they'll be good. They're made from nylon and spandex and come in more than 15 pretty colors with packs of three available, as well.

3 Anti-Wedgie Panties With A Cheeky Cut And Sexy Lace Detailing Amazon Warner's No Wedgies Cheetah Cheeky Panty $11 AmazonBuy Now If thongs leave you too exposed (or you simply find them intolerably uncomfortable), but traditional briefs aren't your style, these no-wedgie cheeky panties are the ideal hybrid. Made from microfiber with elastic side panels that keep them in place, these panties have lace detailing along the leg, edges, and backside. Reviewers say they fit perfectly, won't ride up, and that their only real flaw is they come in just two colors (pale pink and toasted almond).

4 A Three-Pack Of High-Waisted Plus-Size Panties That Provide Full Coverage Amazon WingsLove 3-Pack Women's Soft Cotton Plus-Size Underwear $13 (3 Pack) AmazonBuy Now These breathable cotton panties offer full coverage in the front and back, and best of all, they were crafted specifically to not ride up. Soft, seamless, and tagless, they're sold in three-packs in a variety of neutral colors, and are offered in a wide range of sizes (all the way up to 5XL). Reviewers are pretty impressed with the quality, considering the fair price, and love that the high cut actually goes all the way up to the waist.