When it comes to preserving your food, the best vacuum sealer bags are almost as important as the machine that seals them. Luckily, once you work your way through your machine's starter pack, the internet has ample replacements. Most of them are affordable and effective, but how do you narrow it down?

The first thing you'll want to consider is compatibility. The vast majority of brand-name vacuum sealers make their own replacement bags — but generic brands are usually much more affordable and can work just as well. Before you buy any bags, however, you'll want to check the measurements and compatibility of your machine. (Most full-size machines can seal bags up to 12 inches wide, but double-check anyway.)

Next, decide whether you want vacuum sealer rolls or bags. Both will serve the same purpose — they'll store your food in an airtight environment to keep it fresher for longer. That said, while you can simply put your food in a bag and seal it on one side, rolls require an extra step. They come in a tube-like shape, so you'll need to seal both sides: one before you put the food in, and one after. While rolls may require a little extra work, they're usually more affordable and easier to store in your kitchen. They're also easier to customize to the size you want. Finally, since there's heat and moisture involved, you'll want to choose a bag that's strong and free from BPA and other toxins. (This is especially important if you're using your food sealer for sous vide cooking, as you don't want the plastic to break down and transfer chemicals into your food.)

With all of that in mind, here are some of the best vacuum sealer bags the internet has to offer.

1. The Overall Best Vacuum Sealer Rolls FoodVacBags Vacuum Sealer Rolls (2-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 2,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, these FoodVacBags rolls are one of the best options for food preservation. They use a seven-layer honeycomb pattern that's extremely strong, BPA-free, and works with sous-vide cookers and can be put in the freezer. They're also microwavable and reusable, and since you get 100 feet for less than $25 (or about $0.25 a foot), it's a much better value than individual bags or name-brand options. Dimensions: 11 inches by 50 feet One reviewer wrote: "The thickness seems comparable to Food Saver brand bags and they hold a seal very well. I've used them to seal steak, chicken quarters, cheese, vegetables, and a few other things. So far no seals have been compromised and all of the bags are still airtight."

2. A Pack Of Vacuum Sealer Rolls In Two Sizes FoodSaver Vacuum Seal Rolls Multipack (5-Pack) $51 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to save some serious money over time, the FoodSaver multipack breaks down to roughly $0.50 a foot. That said, these five rolls are anything but cheaply made; they're a best-seller with a 4.8-star rating because of their multi-layer, BPA-free design. You can put them in the freezer and microwave. You can even boil them, and the durable material will still hold strong. Since each pack comes with three 11-inch rolls and two 8-inch rolls, you can preserve a wide variety of foods with ease. Dimensions: 11 inches by 16 feet; 8 inches by 20 feet One reviewer wrote: "Great product, great value. Have been using this system for years and these replacements are ideal and affordable."

3. The Best Vacuum Sealer Pint Bags Avid Armor Vacuum Sealer Pint Bags (200-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon For a pre-cut, pint-size bag, it doesn't get much better than these from Avid Armor. This pack of 200 costs less than $25, and each one is BPA-free and can be stored in the freezer or cooked in boiling water. They're also microwave-safe. Since each one measures 6 by 10 inches, they're ideal for snacks, single servings, and individual pieces of meat. Dimensions: 6 by 10 inches One reviewer wrote: "Love this size of vacuum seal bags. Perfect for 1-2 servings of almost anything. Thickness is great so it holds up to boil-in-bag cooking (sous-vide). Holds the seal great and does not puncture easily so you won't loose the vacuum while it is in the freezer waiting for you."

4. The Best Vacuum Sealer Quart Bags GERYON Vacuum Sealer Bags (50-Pack) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Quart-sized bags are ideal for a few servings of snacks, fruits, vegetables, and meat — and these ones are BPA-free. GERYON vacuum sealer bags also use a multi-layer material that seals in freshness and locks in taste during sous-vide cooking. Last but not least, they work with most clamp-style machines and they have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. They're safe for the microwave and freezer, too. Dimensions: 8 by 12 inches One reviewer wrote: "Love these bags! They're durable, easy to cut, re-seal, and use for smaller bag sizes. [...] I have used them for herbs, meat, cosmetics and jewelry for travel, etc.. They're great!"