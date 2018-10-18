Even if you strive to consume a diet full of nutrient-dense foods, you might still be lacking essential vitamins — and that's where dietary supplements like the best vitamins for women come into play. Though not regulated by the FDA, vitamins are generally well-tolerated and safe to consume. However, you should always check with your doctor before you start taking them.

According to Dr. Navya Mysore, an NYC-based primary care doctor at One Medical, there are a few questions to ask yourself as you search for the best vitamins for you: What's your budget? How willing are you to integrate a new supplement into your lifestyle? Does your body normally tolerate supplements well?

And get this: Your new supplements don't have to be plain ole multivitamins, says Dr. Mysore. She actually recommends targeted supplements, especially for specific health concerns. For example, B vitamins and iron supplements are the best vitamins for energy (particularly around your period), while vitamin D helps support your immune system during drearier fall and winter months.

To help inform your choices, I've compiled a list of supplements Dr. Mysore recommends, below. I've included a variety of price points, brands, and types of vitamins (say hello to the best vitamins for hair!). Trust me — there's something here for you.

2 Also Great: A Budget-Friendly Multivitamin That Supports Bone Health Nature's Bounty Calcium-Magnesium-Zinc, 100-Count $4 Amazon Category: multivitamin See On Amazon Nature's Bounty's multivitamin with calcium, magnesium and zinc also comes recommended by Dr. Mysore. It does wonders for supporting bone and overall health — at an unbeatable low price. It even has vitamin D3 to boost immunity throughout the year. Each bottle comes with 100 coated capsules.

3 An Affordable Vitamin D Supplement To Take Throughout The Fall & Winter Months Nature Made Vitamin D3, 220-Count $13 Amazon Category: targeted supplement See On Amazon Speaking of immune-boosting vitamin D3, these vitamin D3 tablets by Nature Made are a great addition to your routine during the colder months when you're exposed to less sunlight and are more susceptible to seasonal illnesses. Each easy-to-swallow tablet in this pack of 220 contains 50 micrograms of vitamin D3, and — just like Nature's Bounty — the brand comes backed by Dr. Mysore, too.

4 A Gluten-Free Vitamin B12 Supplement That'll Boost Energy Levels Solgar Vitamin B12, 100-Count $10 Amazon Category: targeted supplement See On Amazon Dr. Mysore recommends Solgar's dairy- and gluten-free B12 vegetable capsules because of how gentle and effective they are. She notes, "Patients of mine who've had resistant B12 levels and struggled with other supplements had their levels shoot up after taking Solgar." This targeted option contains 500 micrograms of vitamin B12 — which is essential for stabilizing energy levels and a maintaining a healthy nervous system — per dose.