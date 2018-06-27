Whether you're a new dog owner looking for the most comfortable dog harnesses or you're just browsing the market for a potential upgrade, there are plenty of secure-yet-cozy options out there that will take the pressure off your pup's back and throat on walks — and so much more.

While the biggest factor you're considering is obviously comfort level (it's very important, by the way), you also want one that's slip-proof and strong, especially if your dog tends to pull. Lucky for you, I've already researched five great options that offer numerous heavy-duty leash attachment points for extra safety and security no matter where you are. And, of course, they're all made to sit comfortably on your dog's chest and evenly distribute pressure for pain-free movement that won't choke them.

But here's one last thing to keep in mind: fabric! You want to hunt for a durable material that weathers well and won't cause friction against your pet's skin. Things like breathable mesh and ultra soft faux suede, for example, are great for those reasons.

Ready to shop? Keep reading to find your dog's new walking accessory. Then, pick up some of the best outdoor dog toys while you're at it.

Amazon Voyager Soft Harness for Pets $10 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a soft, cozy option that's budget-friendly, this harness by Voyager with a furry lining is a solid choice. The thick faux suede material ensures comfort, especially if your dog doesn't have super thick fur and tends to get cold outside. At an affordable $10 price, this option offers three attachment points — a strong velcro closure, a durable clip, and a double D-ring — for added security. It's super easy to take on and off, and it comes highly-rated by Amazon users, many of whom specifically love that about the design. What fans say: "Great harness! Fits her perfectly. The quality is exactly what I was looking for. It is so soft and doesn't irritate my pup's sensitive skin. It is safe and easy to put on. Definitely recommend." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Amazon Puppia Soft Vest Harness $15 AmazonBuy Now Puppia's Soft Vest Harness is equally great in terms of functionality and price but lacks the comfy furry lining that sets the one above apart. Perhaps that's a good thing if your pup is prone to overheating? Nevertheless, this harness, which has more than 1,600 reviews on Amazon, comes in a wide range of sizes, making it great for even the biggest of breeds. Made with a breathable lined polyester mesh fabric and two closure points (a velcro one and a reinforced clip), it's a reliable option you can adjust for maximum comfort. What fans say: "This is a great harness. I have a 10-lb chihuahua mix and her skin chafes very easily with other types of harnesses. This one is made from very soft pliable material that is comfortable for dogs with little fur. I like that you don't have to put your dog's head through a small opening to get the harness on." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Amazon Pawaboo Dog Safety Vest Harness $13 Amazon Buy Now Dogs that frequently ride in the car need a strong harness with a seatbelt attachment for supreme safety, and this polyester dog safety vest by Pawaboo offers just that — at yet another budget-friendly price. It's extremely popular and highly-rated by Amazon reviewers for being lightweight and easy to use outdoors and in the car. Plus, its padded chest plate is made with a dog's comfort in mind. What fans say: "Exactly what I needed to contain my Boxer to the back seat. He was always wanting to crawl into the front seat with me and be a lap dog, which is a major safety hazard. I ordered the XLG and it fit perfectly. The included strap was long enough to let him move in the back seat and lay down, but prevented him from hopping into the front seat." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Amazon EzyDog Convert Outdoor Adjustable Dog Harness $67 AmazonBuy Now This outdoor adjustable harness by EzyDog is perfect if you're looking for a handle-clad option that gives you more control. The soft cotton inner lining and flexible polyester outer shell will keep your dog comfortable and mobile. Along with the traffic handle, this durable harness has some more great features that make it worth its higher price. Things like an adjustable chest strap with one-click removal, reflective strips for optimal night visibility, and a sturdy D-ring for optional leash attachments add even more value. What fans say: "This was perfect. The strap on top is very handy for making sure we have absolute control over him if we're nervous over a situation. I feel confident in this harness and would purchase again." Available sizes: XX-Small - XX-Large