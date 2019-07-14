If you're looking to transform your bedroom into a place of ultimate zen, you need the right sheets. The most luxurious sheets make crawling into bed at night feel like you're at a five-star hotel, and that's a moment of bliss everyone deserves — especially since we spend so much time in bed.

But with so many different high-end bedding options available today, it can be hard knowing where to begin. Do you go for Supima cotton or Mulberry silk? Does thread count matter or is it overhyped? According to Consumer Reports, the optimal thread count is around 400, and there's really no need to spend money going beyond that. However, the kind of fabric does matter — the key is knowing what makes any given material, from silk to flannel to linen, the most luxurious in its class.

What Makes A Material Premium?

For comfortable cotton sheets, look for those made with long-staple cotton (Pima, Supima, and Egyptian cotton are well-known examples). From there, it's all about the weave: If you prefer cool, crisp sheets, percale is the only way to go, but if you want soft, smooth sheets, a sateen finish will feel dreamy.

For sumptuous silk sheets, the highest quality silk is Mulberry, which is produced by worms only fed Mulberry leaves, and make sure you're seeing a momme (or weight) of at least 19 for strength and quality. For ultra-breathable linen, you'll find that the best sets come from organic flax plants. And if you're looking for warmth, you can't go wrong with a Portuguese flannel sheet, made with long-staple cotton, that's brushed to reduce pilling.

A Note on Natural Sheets

If organic is a priority for you, look for a GOTS-certification, which ensures that all materials meet ecological and social criteria. Also look for those with an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 rating, which means every material used in the sheets, from the dyes and yarns to sewing threads and labels, are free of any harmful chemicals or toxins.

Once you've settled on the right material for you, it's time to shop. The luxurious bed sheets below are all highly rated on Amazon and have fans raving about them.

1. The Best Percale Cotton Sheets: Made With 100 Percent Pima Cotton Thomas Lee Percale Pima Cotton Bed Sheets & Pillowcases Set (King Size) $238 | Amazon See on Amazon These crisp, cool Thomas Lee percale sheets are made from 100 percent U.S.-Grown, long-staple Pima Cotton, which means they are soft, strong, and durable. Plus, the entire supply chain is free of harmful pesticides, so the sheets are ideal for allergy sufferers or those with sensitive skin. Sewn by skilled craftsman, with 12 stitches per inch, the 500 thread count sheet set offers luxury like no other. With a 30-night warranty, you're guaranteed to love these sheets, or your money back. What fans are saying: "Sheets are my "hobby" — I have vast collection of high-end sheets everything from 6 and 8 oz. flannels, high thread count sateens, linen, linen/ cotton blends and 100% Pima cotton, etc. These TL sheets are amongst the BEST! They are excellent quality and the more I sleep on them, the more I like them. They are soft, yet crisp! A lovely heavy fabric. Keep me cool on hot, humid, NJ nights." Available Sizes: Full - California King

2. The Best Sateen Sheets: An Internet-Famous Organic Set Brooklinen Luxe 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set (King Size) $169 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in seven different understated colors, from cream to graphite, the Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheet Set offers soft, smooth, breathable luxury. The sheets are made with 100 percent long-staple, organic cotton and boast an OKEO-Tex certification. With a 480 thread count and 28,000 five-star reviews online, these are the "highest rated sheets on the Internet." One thing is for sure, the company has thought of all the little details: There are little tags telling if it's the long or short side of the sheet! With a lifetime warranty, you can return the sheets for a full refund if you ever notice a rip, pill, or fray. What fans are saying: "These sheets are excellent quality, and great for hot, warm, and cold weather. Love them!" Available Sizes: Twin - California King

3. The Best Linen Sheets: A Natural & Stone-Washed Set Simple&Opulence 100% Stone Washed Linen 4-Piece Solid Sheet Set (King Size) $143 | Amazon See on Amazon The luxe, stone-washed linen sheets form Simple & Opulence are perfect for hot sleepers because they're light and breathable, offering good heat dissipation. They're made with 100 percent natural linen that's OKEO-Tex Standard 100 certified, and come in a variety of muted colors from white to smoke strip. Those new to the rougher texture of linen should know that the bedding requires some washing before use, to make it softer and more skin-friendly. What fans are saying: "This is my fifth set of linen sheets from this company. I love them. Sleep on linen for a few months and you will want to stay with them forever as they are cool, soft, sturdy and easy to take care of. They get better as they are washed over time, but they will likely always be on the wrinkly side because they don't have chemicals in them to "press " them." Available Sizes: Twin - King

4. The Best Silk Sheets: A Posh 100 Percent Mulberry Silk Set THXSILK Silk 4-Piece Sheet Set, 19 Momme Silk, 100% Top Grade Mulberry Silk (King Size) $439 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for sumptuous bedding, look no further than THXSILK's silk four-piece sheet set. Made with 100 percent top-grade Mulberry silk, these 19-momme sheets are luxuriously smooth and soft. The silk's natural temperature-regulating properties are perfect for both hot and cool sleepers, and can be used from season to season. The sheets have an OKEO-Tex Standard 100 certification and are available in more than 16 vibrant different colors. Plus, the fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep. What fans are saying: "Had these sheets for about 4 months now. Great quality, helps me stay cool, and they feel great. I dont sleep on anything else now. Still in great condition after many silk cared washes. Highly recommend." Available Sizes: Full - California King