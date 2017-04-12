It's not easy using a curling iron. Clip or no clip, I always have trouble maneuvering my hair around the barrel without burning myself, and I'm never 100 percent sure how long I should keep the hair wrapped around it. Luckily, there's a solution—the best automatic hair curlers will curl your hair quickly and easily, regardless of how skilled you are with a heat styler. For a clumsy girl who always manages to burn her hair on any styling tool I get my hands on, this is a lifesaver.

Sure, these things look a little medieval, but curling irons are hard enough to use that I was willing to give it a try. With a press of a button, the barrel will spin around, creating the same effect you would get from twisting the hair yourself. If you have wrist pains, are simply not the most coordinated, or want to put direct heat on your hair for the shortest amount of time possible, that's where an automatic hair curler comes in. It'll do the whole head in minutes, saving a lot of time and minimizing heat damage. A lot of these are very similarly constructed to traditional curling irons—many are made with ceramic or tourmaline, have auto-shutoff, and temperature control.

Here are some of the best automatic hair curlers, if you're interested in giving this weird but useful gadget a try. All of them are highly rated on Amazon, and one even comes backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews.

1. A Curler That Won't Burn You: Vivid & Vogue Curling Wand

This ceramic hair curler is made for people who tend to burn their fingers no matter how careful they are with the wand. Featuring anti-scald nylon bristles, you can maneuver with confidence. Plus, the ceramic tourmaline releases millions of negative ions while delivering heat to actually seal in moisture and reduce pesky static. Fans love how easy it is to use. One reviewer gushed: "Is very easy to use and fast , my hair is done is less than 15 min It looks like salon work and takes even the rain with absolutely no frizz."

2. An Automatic Curler That Works Double Duty: InStyler Max Straightener & Styler

Great for curly hair and straight alike, this multifunctional styler has a two-way rotating curling iron to create soft curls and beachy waves without much effort at all. However, it's also got a brush for smooth or voluminous styling, making it perfect for those who don't want to keep a lot of hair tools around. The brush's four heat settings let you customize to your hair type, and the automatic shutoff provides peace of mind for when you're styling in a hurry.

One fan noted, "I have naturally curly hair and I've used blow dryers and flat irons for years and I could never get my hair this smooth. It was silky and shiny like it gets in the salon. It's worth the 100 bucks! I'm getting rid of my flat irons."

3. A Curler With A Cult Following: Kiss Products Instawave Curling Iron

People go crazy for this automatic hair curler, and it already has more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon. Why? It's foolproof, and it'll give anybody who isn't that great with a curling iron beautiful curls quickly. "For years I've watched TV shows and seen women with beautiful curl to the end of their hair. I tried to replicate it. Curling iron, curved flat iron, rag rolls, rollers...nothing worked for me. My technique was atrocious, I'm sure, and it doesn't help I have fine hair that doesn't hold a curl well and gets tangled in anything I try to use.NO LONGER THE CASE! I just glanced at the insert that came with this product and, expecting a steep learning curve, excitedly tried it out. I was doing it like a pro in less than a minute. It really is idiot proof and I'm just the idiot to prove it! My hair held the curl for the rest of the day. I can't wait to use this more and more!"

4. A Steam Curler That's Totally Worth The Splurge: BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curl Machine

This professional curl machine has a steam option, which you fill with distilled water to minimize heat damage and give your hair a smooth, frizz-free appearance. To use, just put your hair in the curl chamber and let this thing work its magic. It'll take only eight seconds to get a subtle curl, or 12 seconds to get a more defined look.

One fan commented, "[...]There is a learning curve—mostly figuring out how to successfully hold it and how much hair to put in at a time (it will beep at you if you put too much in!) but that does go away the more you use it. I have long, straight hair (medium thickness) and it takes me AT MOST 15 minutes to curl it now. The best part? Uniform curls. It literally takes the guesswork out of curling your hair and is a godsend for inept people like me. [...]"

5. A Curler That Won't Damage Your Hair: L'ange Hair LUSTRÉ Curling Wand

This L'ange hair curler is perfect for those worried about hair breakage. Its clip-free 100% titanium barrel and negative ionic output allow for superior heat generation that actually leaves your hair looking glossy for days. It'll automatically shut off after 60 minutes, and reviewers say it's super easy to use.

One fan raved: "I have a L’ange flat iron, and that works so well I bought the curling iron from the same company. Its temperature is easily controllable, and the design is flawless. It looks like a high-end professional hair curler, and its function also works well as it is described. It also comes with a heat resistant glove to protect your fingers. I am very happy with my purchase."

6. A Compact Curler That Heats Up In Seconds: Conair Fashion Curl Iron

This curling iron is one of the only automatic hair curlers that can handle shorter hair lengths—no matter how long or short your locks are, it'll draw them into the tourmaline ceramic chamber and produce a beautiful curl in around 12 seconds. Plus, it heats up in 30 seconds flat, so you don't have to waste time waiting for it to reach the right temperature. One reviewer noted, "Heats up really fast,curls last all day !"

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.