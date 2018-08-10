On days when the warm weather makes it impossible to sit for more than 30 seconds without sticking to your seat, the right fan will make you way less miserable. And, little-known secret, you don't have to break the bank to get a great fan. That's precisely why I’ve put together this list of the best cheap fans under $50.

But first: When selecting a cheap fan, there are a lot of factors and variables to consider, that in essence boil down to three things — noise level, cooling power, and design. While expensive fans will boast both whisper quiet sound quality and impressive cooling power, there are plenty of affordable options that excel in both, and won't hurt your wallet. And as far as designs go, you'll want to consider your space before choosing a narrow tower fan over a wider floor fan, for instance.

Also, while some people love white noise fans, others prefer a fan that is truly silent. So consider how loud you want your fan to be when it operates. Whichever type of consumer you are, be sure to check to see if your fan complies with your noise preferences. To assist with your search, I've gathered the best cheap fans under $50, listed from highest to lowest price, below to help you stay cool.

1 Best Overall: A Pedestal Fan That Oscillates & Has Its Own Remote Control Amazon COSTWAY Pedestal Fan $49 Amazon Buy Now This pedestal fan can be easily adjusted to any height from 44 to 53 inches off the ground. It has two special airflow modes — "normal" and "nature" — along with three speed settings to fully customize the breeze in your home or office. The fan whirs quietly and comes with an easy remote control and a super convenient, 15-hour timer to save energy. "Great deal!" said one happy Amazon customer. "I have a very large bedroom and was concerned that this fan wouldn't cut it, but I needed something inexpensive. I'm surprised by how well it circulates the air in my room, even on the first setting."

2 Best For Large Spaces: A Floor Fan That Tilts & Can Cool Hundreds Of Square Feet Amazon Patton PUF1810C-BM High Velocity Fan $49 Amazon Buy Now Constructed with heavy-duty metal, this durable floor fan has a strong motor with three custom speed settings. Although the fan is designed for workshops and garages, it's nevertheless a great choice for your home or office too, given its strong cooling capacity. It has an easy-swivel head that tilts to adjust, along with an 18-inch metal blade, a two-prong plug, and a sturdy rear grill. For the money, this fan can really handle large spaces. "Moves the air, fast, through the length of my 900sqft house," said one reviewer. "I can come home, fling open the doors, and whoosh the hot air out within minutes." But, be warned. This fan definitely makes noise, and some reviewers complained it's a bit on the loud side.

3 A Space Saver: A Slim Tower Fan That Has Three Quiet Speeds Amazon Lasko 2510L Tower Fan $47 Amazon Buy Now This tower fan features smooth touch controls and a handy, lightweight remote for easy access. It has three built-in speed settings, and can either oscillate or remain static, depending on your preference. And, if you're looking to save space, this fan's narrow frame is just over 7 inches wide and can fit into any tight corners. Best of all, the super efficient fan is strikingly quiet, according to reviewers. "This fan is ridiculous awesome!" said one happy customer. "It not only looks nice, but it's so quiet. ... It cools a pretty wide area too. I like it so much I'm planning to buy another one."

4 Most Energy Efficient: A Box Fan That Costs Less Than Two Cents Per Hour To Run Amazon Laska 3720 Weather Shield Box Fan $34 Amazon Buy Now According to the manufacturer this box fan will cost you just two cents to run each hour. While, to some degree, those claims probably depend on your space and which settings you have programmed, this box fan can definitely help save you money on your electric bill. It has a strong motor that moves smoothly through its three speed settings while remaining energy-efficient and nearly silent. Best of all, the motor has special patented Weather-Shield technology that allows you to place it in the window without fear of it being ruined by wind, rain, intense heat, or other elements. The top-mounted controls are easy to adjust and it has an integrated carrying handle for portable convenience. "Works perfectly," said one satisfied Amazon user. "This fan is powerful but also the quietest box fan I've seen. "

5 Best For Personal Use: A Small Fan With 15,000 Reviews & A $13 Price Tag Amazon Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Fan $13 Amazon Buy Now This popular personal fan has over 15,800 reviews on Amazon with many folks expressing amazement at how much cooling power it delivers for being such a small appliance. Available in 11-inch and 15-inch sizes, both versions feature strong, aerodynamic TurboForce designs that blow air forcefully without using a bunch of energy. You can even set it on a table or mount it to the wall, so that you can achieve the perfect cooling effect for your space. "What a great fan this is," said one happy customer. "This 'little' fan moves VOLUMES of air, and when the temperature gets above 75, I have to have moving air to help me sleep. This is the PERFECT FAN."