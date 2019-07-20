When you spend ample time in the water, you know how important it is to protect your eardrums from the damage associated with earaches and swimmer's ear. The best earplugs for swimming can prove to be an amazing first line of defense when it comes to avoiding trapped moisture. With that said, there are a few things you should look for when shopping for a new pair of in-ear protectors. The main determinants break down into three categories: material, how well they mold to your ears, and whether or not they offer noise reduction.

First, know that it's extremely important to purchase only earplugs specifically designed for swimming. Earplugs made for sleeping, sporting events, industrial work, or hunting are solely manufactured to block out noises. As a result, they will not provide any protection from swimmer's ear and other water-related issues.

The proper materials will also be a huge deciding factor. Since you'll be wearing them in your ear canal, you should be aware that some materials may feel more comfortable than others. The majority of ear protectors are made from silicone, putty, plastic, or any combination of the three. Thanks to their ability to shift into shape, models made of moldable silicone and putty are flexible enough to fit snugly into most ear canals, while traditional silicone and plastic earplugs tend to come pre-molded, allowing you to wash and reuse them after each use.

Another matter is the option of noise reduction. If you still want to be able to hear some sound while wearing your earplugs, there are plenty of options that will allow you to do so. However, it is important to note that they may not provide as much sealable protection as the options that allow little to no sound.

If you're ready to take the plunge, this list has the information and suggestions you need to seal the deal.

1. The Best Swimming Earplugs, All Things Considered Mack's AquaBlock Earplugs, 2 pair $6 | Amazon See On Amazon The pre-molded flange design of Mack's AquaBlock earplugs allow a more customized fit for your ear canal, helping to prevent unwanted issues such as swimmer's ear. The pack comes with two pair of reusable, washable silicone earplugs and a carrying case to keep them them organized for worry-free pool days. In terms of ratings, hundreds of buyers have given them an overall 4.3 stars. Reviewers say: "This set of swimming earplugs fits nice and snug while remaining comfortable for use when doing daily swimming exercise."

2. The Best Value Earplugs Putty Buddies Floating Earplugs, 10 pair $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You get ten pairs of Putty Buddies' earplugs for $20, which is an amazing value considering that they can be reused over and over again. Invented by an ear, nose, and throat physician, these earplugs are made of pliable putty, so they're not only soft and moldable, but they're also constructed to fit the ear canals of both adults and children. Get them in various carrying-case designs and color combinations (including neutral). Reviewers say: "Great value for the money, very soft and comfortable too!"

3. The Best Earplugs For Kids Mack’s Moldable Silicone Ear Plugs, 6 pair $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Specifically sized for smaller ear canals, Mack’s waterproof earplugs are made of moldable silicone, which helps to seal out water and prevent swimmer's ear. Thanks to their bright orange color, they are super easy to find should they happen to come out while swimming — another reason why they're an amazing choice for children. In addition to their underwater capabilities, these plugs also do a great job at blocking out unwanted noise and can be used for other activities or events during which you'd prefer a reduction in sound. Reviewers say: "Amazing ear plugs for kids of all ages."

4. The Best Earplugs That Still Allow You To Hear Hearprotek Silicone Swimming Earplugs, 2 pair $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The hollow channel in Hearprotek's silicone earplugs allows you to still hear sounds and conversation during your water activities. This contoured, pre-molded silicone set comes with marked left and right plugs that easily fit into your ears and seal tight to prevent irritation. It's an overall great deal and includes two reusable pairs, each with its own storage and carrying case. Reviewers say: "These are great. Easily able to apply while I'm at the pool and easily removed when I'm finished swimming. Creates a great seal to keep the water out and they are quite comfortable."

5. The Best Earplugs For Athletic Use Speedo Ergo Ear Plugs $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Speedo's Ergo earplugs are well-suited for those who partake in athletic diving or swimming, and are therefore the best solution for someone with an active water routine. Their contoured ergonomic shape offers a soft and comfortable, yet snug fit that prevents water from entering the ear canal. To keep things organized, the pair also comes with a compact carrying case so they never get separated from one another. Reviewers say: "These work perfectly, sealing my ear canal comfortably and completely. They do not become dislodged even when I'm diving. Great stuff!"