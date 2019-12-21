For a minor burn or sunburn, the best essential oils for burns might help you heal faster, manage pain, or even reduce the appearance of scars. To learn more, Bustle reached out to aromatherapy expert Cristin Smith, the founder and spiritual director of Saffron & Sage, an integrated holistic health club. Below, Smith discusses how to choose essential oils as well as the best ones for burns and how to use them.

For their sourcing practices and quality, Smith highly recommends DoTerra essential oils: “The quality ingredients are derived from traditional agriculture processes such as organically or biodynamically grown, free of pesticides and herbicides, and not premixed with carrier oils.” So, two of my picks are from DoTerra.

Smith also advises you to look for the supplement facts to ensure you're purchasing 100% pure essential oils, but to only apply them to burns with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil; "When you have a burn, you want easy application that won’t cause more trauma to your skin, and can be easily absorbed to work its magic,” she says.

According to Smith, the best oils for burns are lavender, frankincense, helichrysum, and peppermint, but more information on their properties below. She also recommends avoiding caustic essential oils, like oregano or cinnamon since, “[these] are hot oils that will surely aggravate the skin and will be extremely painful if they touch a burn.”

Read on to find the best essential oils for burns.

4. The Best Helichrysum Essential Oil Plant Therapy Helichrysum Essential Oil (5 mL.) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Smith says 100% pure helichrysum essential oil is one of her favorite essential oils because, unlike lavender and frankincense, very few people have heard of it. She says it’s also chockfull of antimicrobial, antibiotic, and regenerative compounds that promote healthy cellular regeneration for the skin, and research backs this up. “Like lavender, it also speeds up the healing of wounds and burns, and smoothes away scarring,” Smith says.

5. The Best Peppermint Essential Oil Young Living Peppermint Essential Oil (15 mL.) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon “When it comes to burns, especially sunburns, I always apply peppermint,” aromatherapy expert Cristin Smith says. Peppermint will cool the affected area, she explains, and reduce that hot, burning sensation — and research confirms this, showing that peppermint essential oil is highly effective at easing pain and inflammation. Smith likes to apply peppermint essential oil with a carrier oil (like coconut oil), and typically reapplies multiple times throughout the day. This peppermint essential oil, like all Young Living essential oils, is 100% pure and therapeutic grade. Young Living supervises production of their essential oils from “Seed to Seal.” All Young Living essential oils are responsibly sourced and subjected to third-party testing, and Young Living is an industry “Green Leader” to boot — all Young Living offices have recycling in place and the company is committed to reforestation of harvested trees.