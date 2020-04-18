That squeaky-clean feeling you get from washing your face with one of the best foam cleansers sure is hard to beat; the satisfying suds! Those delightful bubbles! And contrary to popular belief, foam cleansers aren't only for people with oily skin; dry skin types can get it on the foaming fun, too! It's simply a matter of picking the right formula. Whether your skin leans oily, acne-prone, combination, or dry, theres a delightfully sudsy foam cleanser for everyone, just ahead.

But first, a few important notes. If you are prone to dryness or irritation, it's best to steer clear of foaming face washes that contain sodium laurel sulfate (SLS), a commonly used ingredient in beauty products, like cleansers and shampoos, that are responsible for providing their rich, foamy lather. SLS can be drying or irritating to some people's skin — especially those that are already dry or sensitive. Also, since foam cleansers do tend to cleanse skin extra-thoroughly, you'll always want to follow up with a moisturizer to help restore hydration and softness to your skin, regardless of your skin type.

Foam cleansers also make the perfect second step in a double-cleansing routine. To start, wash your face with one of the best cleansing oils, then follow up with a water-based gel or foam. It's the most effective way to give your skin a thorough clean, especially if you tend to wear a lot of makeup.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop six of the best foaming face washes on the market right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Foam Cleanser for Oily Skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser for Oily Skin $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling cleanser from French pharmacy brand, La Roche-Posay, is a cult-favorite among people with oily and/or acne-prone skin (as is the brand's entire Effaclar line). It has a lightweight gel texture that doesn't clog pores or leave your skin feeling greasy, and it doesn't contain any oils, alcohol, or soap. What it does contain is Zinc Pidolate, or Zinc PCA, which has anti-microbial and astringent properties, to give congested skin a deep, thorough clean (it can even help control excess oil production). To top it all off, it comes in a big, 13-ounce bottle, which should last you ages. Contains SLS? Yes.

2. The Best Foam Cleanser For Sensitive Skin Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser $6 | Amazon See on Amazon With feverfew extract to calm redness and irritation and a fragrance-free, soap-free formula, this Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser will keep sensitive skin happy as it delivers a gentle, but thorough cleanse. It costs under $10 and works for all skin types; what more could you want? Contains SLS? No.

3. The Best "Natural" Foam Cleanser Pacifica Beauty Coconut Milk Cream to Foam Face Wash $10 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no real, regulated definition as to what constitutes a "natural" beauty product (and of course, natural doesn't always mean better). But if you're into clean beauty, you'll probably love this milky cleanser from Pacifica. It has a decadent, cream-to-foam formula that's enriched with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and coconut water, as well as a delicious, tropical scent (derived naturally from coconut and vanilla). It's also Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, as an added bonus. Contains SLS? No.

4. The Best Foaming Facial Scrub Skinfood Rice Daily Brightening Scrub Foam $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love the gritty texture of face scrubs, this is the cleanser for you. Skinfood's Rice Daily Brightening Scrub Foam is made with a whole host of good-for-skin ingredients that sound delicious enough to eat, like honey extract, blueberry extract, and yogurt, as well as rice bran water and rice powder particles. It cleans and gently exfoliates at the same time, leaving your complexion looking and feeling softer and clearer. Contains SLS? No.

5. The Best Foam Cleanser To Remove Makeup Garnier SkinActive Micellar Foaming Face Wash $9 | Amazon See on Amazon To thoroughly remove makeup in one step, pick up this Garnier SkinActive Micellar Foaming Face Wash. It utilizes tiny micelles suspended in water to cleanse skin of every last trace of makeup, without leaving behind a residue or being overly drying. Though it does contain sulfates, it doesn't contain any alcohol, oils, or fragrance — a few other common skin irritants. Contains SLS? Yes.

6. Editor's Pick The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Though my skin errs on the dry (and sometimes even sensitive) side, this rice water-based cleanser from The Face Shop remains one of my favorite cleansers of all time. Unlike a lot of other products that claim to leave your skin looking brighter, this one really does. Plus, it has a delicious, fresh scent, and leaves skin feeling squeaky-clean, but not stripped. Contains SLS? Yes.