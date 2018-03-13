When you're late to work, spilled coffee on your new white top, and definitely left your straightener on back home, it's safe to call it a pretty bad day. But instead of letting life get you down, try using the best gratitude journals to focus on the positive aspects of your life.

These journals are thoughtfully designed using scientific data to create habits proven to increase your happiness and productivity. Rather than focusing on every fumble and downfall, they use carefully selected prompts and exercises to help you alter your own perspective to appreciate the little things in life.

Of course, not everyone is used to writing in a journal or has the same attention span for creating goals. Luckily, there's a wide range of gratitude journals that appeal to different writing styles. Highly organized personalities may prefer a sectioned planner that offers space for daily affirmations, while free spirits may benefit from guided Law of Attraction journals that use your personal goals and desires to help craft a plan for success. And for self-proclaimed "terrible writers," there are even journals designed for writing quick lists that only require 30 minutes each week.

So when it comes time to give yourself a little self-love today, here's a rundown of the best gratitude journals on Amazon.

1 A Gratitude Journal Filled With Prompts And Questions To Kick-Start Your Creativity Amazon Lori Deschene's Tiny Buddha Gratitude Journal $12 AmazonBuy Now Start fostering gratitude in your everyday life with the Tiny Buddha Gratitude Journal. It features 160 pages of questions and prompts, including 15 relaxing coloring pages, designed to help you recognize the smaller blessings in life and focus on the positive. With prompts like "I appreciate that when I'm feeling down..." or "What challenges are you proud to overcome," this journal is created to remind of us of the little things that make us happy.

2 A Journal That Uses Lists To Help Create Your Own Happiness Amazon Moorea Seal's 52 Lists for Happiness $11 AmazonBuy Now This best-selling journal features 160 pages filled with weekly lists carefully crafted to boost your happiness. The hardcover book features 52 prompts that encourage you to reflect and discover what makes you happy through writing down your thoughts in list form. One reviewer wrote: "I like this book better than keeping a journal because it reminds you of what to be grateful for" before adding that it was a great gift because "who doesn't want to be happy?"

3 A Productivity Journal With A Daily Section To Write Three Things You're Grateful For Amazon Joybox Grateful Moment Journal $20 AmazonBuy Now The undated Grateful Moment journal is designed with three easy-to-follow templates for daily, weekly, and monthly priorities to help you meet your goals. It includes inspirational quotes and positive affirmations scattered throughout, along with daily journal entries to list three things you're grateful for. The journal itself has a durable soft color, available in black or pink, with "Grateful Moment" embossed on the exterior. It also has high-quality 100gsm paper and a ribbon placeholder.

5 A Planner That Teaches Your The Law of Attraction To Find Your Purpose Amazon Freedom Mastery Law of Attraction Life & Success Planner $30 AmazonBuy Now Master the Law of Attraction with this 12-month journal planner. The deluxe planner includes a foldable vision board, morning and evening power questions, mind maps, reflection pages, habit trackers, and a gratitude journal to help put your happiness first. Weekly and monthly feel-good lists help track your progress and keep you focused. It also has a soft faux leather exterior — available in six colors — with FSC certified paper, guaranteed to not come from rare old-growth forests.