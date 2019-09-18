For those with big thighs, you're probably all too familiar with the specific challenges that come with finding the perfect pair of jeans. Finding denim that fits your thighs without feeling loose at the waist can seem elusive at times, but it doesn't have to be. To find the right jeans for you, it’s key to pay attention to fabric, style, and fit. The best jeans for women with big thighs tend to be stretch denim, a cotton-polyester blend that mixes in a stretchy, synthetic fiber (usually elastane, aka spandex or Lycra) with a cotton blend.

They’ll look like regular jeans but offer more flexibility through the legs. Check the tag for a denim cotton blend with at least 1% elastane. A higher percentage of elastane means more room to move while also providing a more form-fitting fit.

Next, consider style details like the cut and the wash. Straight-leg jeans, mom jeans, and boyfriend jeans are naturally looser in the hips and thighs, but if want an hourglass-highlighting pencil cut, there are plenty of skinny jeans options for women with big thighs too. Model Ashley Graham, who loves to use #ThickThighsSaveLives, offered this tip for shopping for jeans as a curvy woman in a video from Vogue: "The worst thing you can get in a jean is when you've got fading just in the thigh, just in the calf, because what it does is create attention to those areas ..." With that in mind, it's a good idea to stick to solid washes, whether they're light or dark, for a more uniform look.

No matter what your style preference, you're sure to find a pair of jeans below that will accentuate your curves in all the right ways. Each pair is highly rated on Amazon, with many reviews by women with big thighs, and most jeans are available in multiple sizes, including short and long lengths.

1. The Best Skinny Jeans For Big Thighs Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jean $50 | Amazon See on Amazon The skinny jean style is inherently more snug than other cuts on this list, but a cotton-polyester blend with 2% elastane ensures that you're comfortable in these Levi's Women's 311 skinny jeans, and reviewers love the stretch of these jeans. The smoothing jeans button at mid-rise and feature a compression panel across the midsection. Fans say: “Curvy girls need these! [...] These fit my curvy 5'8" 200 lb small waist big butt and ginormous thighs PERFECTLY. Like... seriously they fit as though they were custom made to my measurements and the elastic/stretch recovery in the butt (I sit in a chair for work) is pretty good. After 10 hours there's a little too much flex in the seat but after washing, they're right back to where they need to be.” Available Sizes: 24-34 in Regular, Short, and Long

2. The Best Mom Jeans For Big Thighs HALE Women's Tess Classic High Waisted '90s Jean $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This straight-leg, high-waisted pair of jeans nails the trendy mom jean look. With 99% cotton and 1% elastane, it maintains the sturdier denim look of traditional jeans but with the slightest give, making them comfortable for women with big thighs. The light blue '90s wash is mostly solid (with the slightest fade in the thighs and knees). Plus, the high back pockets give your rear a nice lift, too. Fans say: “Bought these for my daughter who has a small waist and full bottom half. She usually has a hard time finding non stretch jeans that fit her shape. These were a 10/10. Fit perfectly in the waist and not too tight in hips and thighs." Available sizes: 27-30

3. The Best Straight Leg Jeans For Big Thighs Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans $35 | Amazon See on Amazon For a more relaxed fit, here's a straight-leg jean with more room for big thighs. The cotton-polyester blend with 1% elastane helps maintain the shape of the denim while offering a bit of stretch for comfort. The jeans are mid-rise at the waist and also have a more relaxed fit in the hip area. While available in four different washes, the 'black onyx' and 'immersion' options have a totally solid wash. Fans say: “I can always count on Levi's for great fitting jeans. These straight legs are not too loose and definitely not skinny. Not everyone wants to wear skin tight jeans! So, thank goodness Levi's still gives us options. Also, they are nice and roomy in the hip and thigh area. Great jeans, great color, love it. These are my go-to jeans for the weekend.” Available sizes: 26-34 in Regular, Short, and Long

4. The Ones With A Cult Following Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers rave about the fit of Gloria Vanderbilt's classic tapered jean. A cotton-polyester blend with 2% spandex material provides a stretchy, form-hugging fit with a tapered leg. The jeans are built with contouring through the hips and thighs, and fall at the natural waist. Available in the widest range of washes and colors out of any style style on this list, this pick has garnered more than 3,000 reviews, with the vast majority being 5 stars. Fans say: “I always have good things to say about this brand of pants! I'm plus size, and I can honestly say I've never had jeans that fit me as well as this particular style! [...] The material is soft, and the color is as pictured! Also, solid colored jeans in plus size? Thank you, Gloria!” Available sizes: 4-24 in Regular, Short, and Long

5. The Best Boyfriend Jeans For Big Thighs LEE Women's Modern Series Curvy-Fit Ruby Boyfriend Jean $38 | Amazon See on Amazon The more relaxed fit of these boyfriend jeans means they're roomier in the thighs, and the 2% spandex makes the denim soft and flexible. These boyfriend jeans are mid-rise in the front and higher in the back to create a foolproof no-gap waistband, solving a common issue in jeans for women with big thighs. Stretch crosshatch denim helps the jeans maintain shape throughout the day. Fans say: “I LOVE these jeans!! I had purchased another pair of Lee Curvy Fit jeans, but these are THE BEST! I've never worn a"boyfriend" fit jean before and didn't think they would look good on an [hourglass] figure. Most jeans gap in the back especially if I want [a] good fit in the thighs, I don't have that problem with these and they're "relaxed" fitting throughout. I'm buying a couple more pair, I just can't say enough good things about them!!” Available sizes: 0-18 in Regular, Short, and Long

Available colors: 10 washes