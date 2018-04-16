The 6 Best Leggings For Tall Women
When you're tall and shopping for clothing, it can often feel like everything you try on has been pre-shrunk — especially when it comes to hemlines on pants and leggings. Luckily, the market has been expanding and specialty sizing, while still hard to find, is on the rise. This means, not only are there more options out there, but now the best leggings for tall women come in a variety of styles and sizes so there really is something for everyone.
Since those of us who love leggings know that they're the perfect pants to wear anywhere, during any season, this list includes everything from the best ponte leggings to wear to work to the best fleece-lined leggings that will keep you warm all winter long. And none of these ultra-comfortable leggings will break the bank either. In fact, one pair is so affordable you may consider snatching it up in every color.
Each pair of these extra-long leggings were designed for women 5-foot-7 and taller, because these brands know — as every tall person knows — there's nothing more annoying than ordering what you expect will be an ankle-length pant and receiving capris instead. So, if you've bought leggings that have fallen short of your expectations in the past, don't worry, these six pairs of leggings for tall women will not disappoint.
1The Best Athletic Leggings For Working Out
There are so many reasons to love these high-waisted leggings, starting with the cooling mesh panels behind the knee and reflective accents that make night runs safer, and ending with side panel pockets that give you a place to put your keys and phone.
But, of course, there's even more to these leggings than a few novel features. They're made from quality, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex so you can expect a really comfy four-way stretch, the waistband has an internal drawcord for a great fit and back zipper pocket with two compartments. And you can score them in tall sizes, as well as short and regular. There isn't much of a color selection (black is it), but the incredible attention to detail makes them a worthy pair to add to your workout wardrobe.
- Available Sizes: 1X-3X (Short, Tall, and Regular)
- For Sizes XS-XL (Short, Tall, and Regular), check here.
2The Best Ponte Leggings For Work
These sleek-fitting ponte knit leggings are exactly what you need in your wardrobe when you want to wear leggings to work, but have to be careful not to look like you're wearing leggings to work. They're made from very stretchy ponte fabric (rayon, nylon, and spandex) and have a high waist, seamless and pocket-free back, and a wide waistband for a more comfortable fit. These straight-fit leggings come in black, burgundy, and charcoal. They never stretch out, according to reviewers, and hold up well after repeated spins in the washer and dryer.
- Available Sizes: XS-XXL (Short, Tall, And Regular)
3The Leggings With The Longest Inseam
If you've found that even "tall" leggings have fallen short on you, then these leggings may be just what you've been looking for. They have a 34-inch inseam, which is the longest on the list, and can be worn over the heel during yoga class (or whenever you're chilly) or scrunched up to the angle. These leggings come in black and navy blue and are made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex with four-way stretch. They have one back pocket, a wide waistband, and are opaque enough to cover you during downward dog or out on the street.
- Available Sizes: XS-XXL
4The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings For Cold Weather
Leggings aren't usually a clothing item we consider seasonal, but if you've ever worn thin, transparent leggings in the dead of winter in, say, New England, you know that's a lie. These 100 percent cotton fleece-lined leggings, however, are the perfect cold weather legging — one that's more durable than polyester or nylon, is completely thick and opaque, and won't pill after you wash them (but hang them to dry instead of tossing them in the dryer to be safe). They come in black, heather grey, and light grey and are offered in two inseam lengths. If you are tall, the Long, 31-inch inseam fits 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and truly reaches to just below your ankle.
- Available Sizes: S-XXL (Regular and Tall)
5The Best Eco-Friendly Leggings For Conscious Shoppers
Sustainable fashion is the wave of the future and leggings like this eco-friendly pair both feel amazing and are better for the environment. These mid-rise pants are made from 60 percent viscose from bamboo, 25 percent organic cotton, and 15 percent spandex. They have natural moisture-wicking properties, a wide waistband, and are free of tags so nothing will irritate or itch you. Wash them in your washing machine, but hang them to dry so that they retain their shape. They are offered in five basic, neutral colors: black, white, navy, heather grey, and light grey.
- Available Sizes: XS-XL (Regular and Tall)
6The Best Budget-Friendly Leggings
You don't have to spend a fortune to score a comfortable pair of leggings that fit like a dream. These slim-fitting cotton and spandex leggings are tapered on the leg and sit on your natural waist. They're ideal for 5-foot-7.5 to 5-foot-11 and have a 31-inch inseam. One of the best things about these affordable leggings is that you get to choose among eight colors like coral red, midnight violet, tropical teal, and basic black. Reviewers say these pants aren't sheer, nor will they shrink, but that the torso runs long.
- Available Sizes: S-5X Large
