Whether it’s the result of rosacea, a reaction to a product, or over-exfoliation, a red complexion isn't always easy to treat. The best moisturizers for redness, however, work to reduce inflammation, discoloration, and irritation, resulting in skin that looks smooth and feels healthy. So, if chronic redness is an issue for you, it's certainly worth swapping out your regular old day cream with one of these multi-tasking formulas.

Your skin type and the cause of your redness (if you can narrow it down) are important things to know in order to choose the right moisturizer for you. If you have rosacea, your skin needs moisture from products and ingredients that are safe for sensitive skin. Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, for example, hydrates dry skin without irritating it or worsening acne flare-ups. If you have redness from acne scarring or breakouts, look for lightweight, oil-free products that contain antioxidants or nutrients to increase cell turnover. Lastly, if your skin is red from elemental over-exposure or over-exfoliation, your priority should be healing the skin’s moisture barrier and reducing inflammation. In this case, look for heavy-duty nourishing ingredients like aloe, argan oil, and shea butter.

Below you'll find six of the best moisturizers for redness for every skin type and concern.

Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel $29 AmazonBuy Now A gel moisturizer, like this one from Paula's Choice, is a great choice for oily and acne-prone skin because it's super lightweight, so it won't clog pores or cause acne. This particular formula is fragrance-free, non-irritating, and contains niacinamide, which has been shown to help even out skin discolorations like redness. Additionally, the formula treats your skin with a range of antioxidants and other skin-smoothing ingredients so that your complexion appears radiant and feels soft.

Amazon Acure Seriously Soothing Day Cream $15 AmazonBuy Now Acure's Seriously Soothing Day Cream is 100 percent vegan, rich in probiotics, and contains organic chamomile, argan oil, aloe, and sunflower amino acids to alleviate redness and inflammation, while also providing long-lasting moisture for dry, sensitive skin. The nutrients from this formula's plant-based ingredients feed and restore your skin cells so that your face will appear healthy and hydrated. It also helps to protect skin against damage from free radicals.

Amazon Mario Badescu Chamomile Night Cream $20 AmazonBuy Now Rich in soothing chamomile extract and packed with antioxidants from vitamin A, this night cream from Mario Badescu absorbs quickly into the skin and works all night to soften, calm, and soothe dry skin, in addition to reducing redness. Great for sensitive skin types, chamomile has naturally antiseptic and anti-inflammatory abilities that hydrate the skin without clogging pores. It's one of the best ingredients to reduce rosacea, eczema, and other skin rashes.