The 6 Best Moisturizers For Redness
Whether it’s the result of rosacea, a reaction to a product, or over-exfoliation, a red complexion isn't always easy to treat. The best moisturizers for redness, however, work to reduce inflammation, discoloration, and irritation, resulting in skin that looks smooth and feels healthy. So, if chronic redness is an issue for you, it's certainly worth swapping out your regular old day cream with one of these multi-tasking formulas.
Your skin type and the cause of your redness (if you can narrow it down) are important things to know in order to choose the right moisturizer for you. If you have rosacea, your skin needs moisture from products and ingredients that are safe for sensitive skin. Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, for example, hydrates dry skin without irritating it or worsening acne flare-ups. If you have redness from acne scarring or breakouts, look for lightweight, oil-free products that contain antioxidants or nutrients to increase cell turnover. Lastly, if your skin is red from elemental over-exposure or over-exfoliation, your priority should be healing the skin’s moisture barrier and reducing inflammation. In this case, look for heavy-duty nourishing ingredients like aloe, argan oil, and shea butter.
Below you'll find six of the best moisturizers for redness for every skin type and concern.
1Best For Sensitive Skin: A Green-Tinted, Redness-Relieving Moisturizer With SPF 25
Dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin, Eau Thermale Avène Antirougeurs Day Cream is the perfect moisturizer to reduce redness caused by acne, rosacea, or irritation. The formula, from cult-favorite French pharmacy brand Avène, is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and has SPF 25 for all-day sun protection. It's also slightly tinted green, to counteract the appearance of redness, leaving your skin softer, moisturized and healthy.
2Best For Oily Skin: A Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer With Niacinamide
A gel moisturizer, like this one from Paula's Choice, is a great choice for oily and acne-prone skin because it's super lightweight, so it won't clog pores or cause acne. This particular formula is fragrance-free, non-irritating, and contains niacinamide, which has been shown to help even out skin discolorations like redness. Additionally, the formula treats your skin with a range of antioxidants and other skin-smoothing ingredients so that your complexion appears radiant and feels soft.
3Best All-Natural Option: A Calming, Organic Day Cream For Dry Skin That's Made With Argan Oil And Probiotics
Acure's Seriously Soothing Day Cream is 100 percent vegan, rich in probiotics, and contains organic chamomile, argan oil, aloe, and sunflower amino acids to alleviate redness and inflammation, while also providing long-lasting moisture for dry, sensitive skin. The nutrients from this formula's plant-based ingredients feed and restore your skin cells so that your face will appear healthy and hydrated. It also helps to protect skin against damage from free radicals.
4Best Night Cream: A Rich Moisturizer Packed With Soothing Chamomile Extract And Vitamin-Derived Antioxidants
Rich in soothing chamomile extract and packed with antioxidants from vitamin A, this night cream from Mario Badescu absorbs quickly into the skin and works all night to soften, calm, and soothe dry skin, in addition to reducing redness. Great for sensitive skin types, chamomile has naturally antiseptic and anti-inflammatory abilities that hydrate the skin without clogging pores. It's one of the best ingredients to reduce rosacea, eczema, and other skin rashes.
5Best For Color-Correcting: A Moisturizer For All Skin Types That Transforms From Green To Beige To Cover Redness
A K-beauty favorite, Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment is an excellent color-correcting moisturizer because it transforms from green to beige when applied to the skin. This not only helps corrects skin redness but can also lightly cover blemishes or scars. In addition to color-correcting, this formula restores the skin's moisture levels and strengthen with asian plant-based ingredients like houttuynia cordata and yarrow. The cream, which is safe for all skin types, also has SPF 30, which will protect your skin from any further irritation.
6Best Sunscreen: A Lightweight Antioxidant Serum With SPF 50
Great for wearing under makeup, La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum is a lightweight, oil-free serum that goes on like cream and acts like a sunscreen. It has SPF 50 for superior sun protection as well as an antioxidant complex that includes vitamin E, vitamin Cg, and baicalin to calm irritation, reduce redness, and protect skin from free radicals. It's perfect for all skin types — even acne-prone!
