Whether you’re looking for a smooth pillowcase that will be gentle on your hair and skin, or you’re searching for a breathable fabric that will keep you cool, the best pillowcases will ensure you get a luxurious night's sleep, and maybe even make you look and feel more refreshed in the morning.

No matter what you're looking for in a pillowcase, it's important to think about the fabric and which material is most likely to give you the results you're seeking. When it comes to optimum skin and hair health, silk and satin are the way to go. Friction from tossing and turning in your sleep may contribute to hair loss or damage, so the thinking goes that a silky smooth pillowcase would be much more hair-friendly. What's more, satin pillowcases are recommended by the American Cancer Society to help reduce hair loss attributed to treatment.

In terms of your complexion, there is early evidence to show that silk may help with acne, and sleeping on silks and satins may help decrease wrinkles in the long run too, although there is no concrete scientific evidence on the subject.

When it comes to cooling pillowcases, breathability is key — and you should probably stick with machine washable pillowcases if waking up hot and sweaty is common for you. Some silk pillowcases have care instructions that recommend dry cleaning or hand washing only! Conversely, if you're looking for a pillowcase to keep you warm, a heavyweight flannel is probably your best bet for a cozy night sleep.

Another thing you might want to consider is whether textile certifications are important to you. A STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX can offer shoppers some peace of mind that all materials used in the pillowcase are free from all chemicals and dyes.

With all that in mind, take a look at the best pillowcases below. All of them are under $50 and highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Silk Pillowcase Overall Fishers Finery Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, King $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with 25 momme, 100 percent Mulberry silk, the Fishers Finery Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is a great option for treating your skin and hair to a little extra love. In fact, this pillowcase is the Good Housekeeping Institute's top lab pick for best silk pillowcase of 2018, and it's also a Good Housekeeping Seal holder. It's certainly not the most inexpensive option out there, but with a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews, it's worth the splurge. It's also worth noting that Fishers Finery only works with manufacturers who have been certified by the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® — an independent and international testing and certification system for textiles at all processing stages. The only downside to this pillowcase is the care. For best results, the brand recommends either dry cleaning or hand washing it, or if you do want to throw it in the laundry, that you use a a mesh bag to protect the silk. What fans say: “I bought this silk pillowcase at the suggestion of my aesthetician. My skin doesn’t get as dry since starting to use this and I’ve noticed less breakouts. I’m hopeful that this will help with wrinkles long-term as well. Another added bonus: my lash extensions last days longer than before with my regular pillow case!” Available in nine colors and three sizes

2. The Runner Up: A Handmade, Hypoallergenic Silk Option ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Hypoallergenic Pillowcase, Queen $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This handmade, hypoallergenic silk pillowcase is next-level luxurious. It boasts a 600 thread count and is made with 19 momme, 100 percent Mulberry silk that is both sensuously smooth and impressively breathable. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with more than 5,000 customer reviews. Plus, it comes in a tons of different colors. In terms of care, it's recommended that you either hand wash or use detergents formulated specifically for silk for best results. However, reviewers did point out how durable the fabric was, even if not following the care instructions. What fans say: "I bought 2 of these pillowcases in King size for the purpose of hair and skin benefits. I wasn't expecting much as far as results, but after the first night I woke up and looked in the mirror and wow!.. my face skin had softened, less visible wrinkles (especially in the eyes area), I looked refreshed without even getting a good nights sleep that night! My hair is very very long but fine and it was so soft, not broken or crazy as when I used cotton pillowcases. Honestly I couldn't believe the difference, why didn't I buy these sooner!?!" Available in a wide variety of colors and nine different sizes

3. The Best Satin Pillowcase For Hair Morning Glamour Pillowcases (Pack of 2), Standard Size $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With 60 percent of Amazon shoppers giving this two-pack of Morning Glamour Pillowcases five stars, they're easily one of the most beloved satin pillowcases on Amazon. Morning Glamour's soft satin fabric doesn't pull or tug on hair when you're sleeping, so hair loss (and frizz) is kept to a minimum. The pillowcases are machine washable and moisture-wicking too, so sweaty sleepers can rejoice. Plus, while satin feels sumptuously smooth like silk, it's a kind of weave not a fiber, which means that it's not only more affordable than silk, it's also good option for anyone ethically opposed to the use of silkworms. What fans say: “My younger sister and I have curly hair and this has made it so much easier to preserve our hair when we don't wash it the next day! It really helps to save time on styling again!! Super comfortable and the pink is a gorgeous color!” Available in 17 different colors, fits standard pillow size

4. A Satin Pillowcase For Those On A Budget Shop Bedding Satin Pillowcase With Hidden Zipper (Pack of 2), Standard Size $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a budget-friendly satin pillowcase, the Shop Bedding Satin Pillowcase might be the best option for you. Made with high-quality, 300 thread-count, 100 percent polyester fabric for optimal softness and easy care, you would be hard pressed to find a better-reviewed satin pillowcase for under $15. Seventy-five percent of Amazon customers give this product five stars, and it's available in 25 different colors. What fans say: “Bought this for my hair and definitely noticed a difference! I used to wake up with tangles and severe bedhead (frizziness, etc), but not anymore. Now I'm able to go to work without even brushing my hair in the morning (shhh) … I do notice these tend to show oil spots from my face and hair very easily, but at least I know when to wash now.” Available in 25 colors and four sizes

5. The Best Cooling Pillowcase Snuggle Pedic Removable Kool Flow Pillow Cover, Queen $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with extra breathable, eco-friendly bamboo fibers, the Snuggle Pedic Removable Kool Flow Pillow Cover is ideal for anyone who heats up when they're sleeping. As the name implies, this pillowcase is specially formulated to allow air to circulate through the pillow and keep you cooler as you sleep. And with eighty-three precent of Amazon shoppers giving this item five stars, you're not likely to find a more reliable cooling pillowcase than this one. What fans say: “Soft and breathable this cover is great for my Snuggle Pedic and I think would be great for any pillow. It has a lovely soft squishy feel to it and keeps my Snuggle Pedic pillow cool under head all night long. I love being able to keep the pillow safe from any creams or oils that I use on my face before bed and can take this off to wash as needed. The company is fantastic and very responsive to any questions and I love that it's made in the USA!” Available in five sizes