The 6 Best Small Coffee Makers

By Elizabeth Enochs
Whether you’re brewing coffee for one or simply need to conserve counter space, the best small coffee makers can help you start your mornings off right. Below, I’ve rounded up picks to suit a variety of lifestyles. Whatever your brewing preference or kitchen size, there’s a small coffee maker to meet your needs and budget.

Speaking of brewing preferences, small coffee makers come in every brew method you can think of: drip coffee, French press, pour-over, and even pod coffee. All four have a pick in this roundup.

All models below brew no more than a few cups of coffee at a time, however, some yield significantly more (or less) cups than others. Since cup size sometimes varies from coffee maker to maker, I've listed each unit's potential yield in ounces. You can choose from single-serve options to coffee makers that yield about 24-ounces at once.

Most smaller coffee makers are designed with practicality and ease-of-use in mind, and the picks below are no exception. Each boasts different special features — from a “brew pause,” which allows you to sneak a cup of coffee before the pot has finished brewing, to programmable timers that allow you to wake up to a freshly brewed pot at a set time, to reusable filters and “cool-touch” handles.

Check out the best small coffee makers below. All of them are less than 9 inches wide and weigh under 5 pounds. Plus, they're all highly rated on Amazon.