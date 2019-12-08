Whether you’re brewing coffee for one or simply need to conserve counter space, the best small coffee makers can help you start your mornings off right. Below, I’ve rounded up picks to suit a variety of lifestyles. Whatever your brewing preference or kitchen size, there’s a small coffee maker to meet your needs and budget.

Speaking of brewing preferences, small coffee makers come in every brew method you can think of: drip coffee, French press, pour-over, and even pod coffee. All four have a pick in this roundup.

All models below brew no more than a few cups of coffee at a time, however, some yield significantly more (or less) cups than others. Since cup size sometimes varies from coffee maker to maker, I've listed each unit's potential yield in ounces. You can choose from single-serve options to coffee makers that yield about 24-ounces at once.

Most smaller coffee makers are designed with practicality and ease-of-use in mind, and the picks below are no exception. Each boasts different special features — from a “brew pause,” which allows you to sneak a cup of coffee before the pot has finished brewing, to programmable timers that allow you to wake up to a freshly brewed pot at a set time, to reusable filters and “cool-touch” handles.

Check out the best small coffee makers below. All of them are less than 9 inches wide and weigh under 5 pounds. Plus, they're all highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Small Coffee Maker With A Timer Capresso 426.05 5-Cup Mini Drip Coffee Maker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The Capresso mini drip 5-cup coffee maker calls itself a 5-cup coffee maker, which means it makes about 25 ounces in total. It boasts some handy special features like a reusable filter, a two-hour hot plate with automatic shut-off, and a programming feature to set up your coffee in advance and have it brew at a set time. Thanks to the “brew pause” feature, you can even sneak a hot cup of coffee before the pot is finished brewing. Additionally, this pick weighs just 2 pounds, and its countertop footprint measures 8 by 6.25 by 10 inches. Amazon shoppers give this coffee maker a solid 4.1-star rating. What fans are saying: “I love this cute little coffee pot. My partner doesn’t drink coffee so this is the perfect size for my morning coffee. I love the timer too — allows me to set it and forget. I wake up to a nice little cup of joe.”

2. The Most Versatile: A 5-Cup Coffee Maker That Also Brews Iced Coffee Zojirushi EC-DAC50 Zutto 5-Cup Drip Coffeemaker $70 | Amazon See on Amazon This drip coffee maker boasts a 4.2-star rating and over 1,500 reviews, and it's easy to see why. While it calls itself a 5-cup coffee maker it yields about 25 ounces total, and it can also brew iced coffee. Its special features include an automatic "keep warm" function; a removable water reservoir for easy clean up; and a charcoal water filter that purifies the water and should last up to two years. Also, the filter cone sits inside the carafe, which makes it easy to pop out and clean at your convenience. It also makes the whole unit more compact, since the filter and carafe fit together like one piece. This streamlined pick measures 8.875 by 6 by 10.75 inches and weighs just 4.65 pounds. What fans are saying: “I bought this coffee maker last year and I just love it. I use it to make iced coffee [...] and take it to work in an insulated 24-oz drinking thermos every night that I work. It has ice coffee markings on the side as well as hot coffee. [...] It is so simple to use, is fast and reliable and so easy to clean. [...]”

3. The Best Budget Small Coffee Maker Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch Coffee Maker $26 | Amazon See on Amazon The Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch Coffee Maker produces about 24 ounces of hot coffee at a time. It comes with a reusable filter, and has some other great special features to boot. The "auto pause" feature stops the brewing cycle if you just can't wait to grab a cup before the pot is finished, and the indicator light lets you know when your coffee maker is on or off. It's also an incredibly lightweight unit, weighing just a pound when empty. Since it measures 9 by 7.25 by 10.9 inches, it won't take up much counter space either. Amazon shoppers give this option a 4.2-star rating from hundreds of positive reviews. What fans are saying: “Got this for my spouse as he is giving up soda and shifting to coffee. Was quite pleased to see this comes with a filter, so no more paper waste! Yay!! Adorable little coffee pot that takes up less room than the tin of coffee we bought! The husby isn't super tech savvy, and he's had zero problems with this little coffee pot. It's perfect for us[...]”

4. The Best Pour-Over Brewer With A Reusable Filter Coffee Gator Pour-Over Brewer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The Coffee Gator pour-over brewer boasts a 4.6-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews. It is 100% BPA-free carafe is made of durable, heat-resistant glass. This pick includes a reusable stainless-steel filter as well, and it can yield up to 10.5 ounces of hot coffee at once. It's tiny, too. This option measures 4 by 4 by 5.7 inches, and weighs just over half a pound. What fans are saying: “This is SO awesome! [...] I looked at French presses, single server makers, you name it. THEN I found this Coffee Gator! It is so amazing! Smaller footprint [...] No worries about 'did I turn the pot off'! No paper filter makes the coffee come ALIVE!”

5. The Best French Press Secura SFP-17DS Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This 100% stainless steel French press is completely plastic and BPA-free, and it's earned a whopping 4.8-star rating and over 5,800 reviews. Its double-wall protection works to keep the just over 16 ounces this stainless steel press can keep coffee warmer longer. It’s dishwasher-safe and features a cool-touch handle and knob for comfortable, safe pouring. This pick also comes with an extra stainless-steel plunger filter. Measuring measures 8.1 by 6.7 by 4.7 inches, this press weighs just over 2 pounds. What fans are saying: “Great product. The stainless aspect makes this really easy to clean and I don't have to worry about it cracking ever. The small size is ideal for keeping at work.”