Is your mattress feeling a bit worn lately? Before you rush out and purchase a new one (which is a huge investment), consider a more affordable alternative: The best foam mattress toppers can make a big difference in your quality of sleep. Depending on the mattress topper you choose, this amazing bedding accessory can add plush comfort, supportive firmness, and even some ventilating coolness.

One of the most popular mattress topper options is memory foam, which is celebrated for its durability and the support it offers your body. A medium-to-firm memory foam topper can relieves pressure and distribute weight more evenly, making it a great choice if you experience back, hip, leg, or neck pain. A soft foam topper, on the other hand, is best for side sleepers, as it'll alleviate pressure on the spine and allow your shoulders and hips to sink down into the bed. Finally, open cell foam or cool gel memory foam toppers help address one of the biggest complaints about memory foam — it traps heat and can be too hot for sweaty sleepers.

In short, if you're looking to make your bed more comfortable, these four memory foam toppers can help you to transform your sleeping space on a budget.

1. The Best Overall Mattress Topper Red Nomad Queen Mattress Topper $134 Amazon This visco-elastic foam topper has thousands of reviews, because its soft yet supportive texture is suitable for back pain and all different sleeping positions. See On Amazon The Red Nomad is a highly-rated, 3-inch foam mattress topper — but it can also be described as a 2.0 version of classic memory foam. Unlike traditional toppers, this one utilizes a lower-density material called visco-elastic, which makes it slightly softer. This allows it to ease the firmness of a too-hard mattress (especially for side sleepers), but it's still supportive enough for back and stomach sleepers. Most memory foam retains heat and can be uncomfortable in warm climates, but thanks to this topper’s “cool-flow technology,” you can expect better temperature regulation and airflow — though you wouldn’t necessarily categorize this as a “cooling” foam topper, since it's not made from gel. The main reason this topper belongs at the top of any list is because an overwhelming number of reviewers have raved about the reduction of their back, neck, and hip pain. Considering how many people turn to a topper to help alleviate discomfort, this is a huge selling point. This topper is offered in six mattress sizes, including twin XL and California king.

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Foam Topper Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Queen Topper $56 Amazon For roughly half the price, this top-rated foam topper distributes weight and body heat for a more comfortable sleep. See On Amazon Most mattress toppers will run you $100 or more, but this affordable option costs roughly half the price — and still boasts a 4.4-star rating. With this pick, 2 inches of gel-infused foam relieve pressure on your spine and evenly distribute heat for a cooler sleep. Reviewers say the topper can help with back pain and that they were "pleasantly surprised" by the quality they received from a cheaper topper. That said, budget picks typically come with a catch: reviewers say they wouldn’t recommend relying on this topper to entirely “fix” a more serious mattress issue, like overwhelming stiffness. One other criticism: Despite the fact that it comes in six sizes, some buyers say this topper was too short for their mattress. With all of that said, you're still getting a plush, open-cell memory foam topper that helps to disperse weight and heat for a much more comfortable sleep.

3. The Best Pick For Hot Sleepers Advanced Sleep Solutions Queen Gel Memory Foam Topper $100 Amazon Thanks to its gel infusion and open-cell technology, this topper aims to improve air flow and dissipate body heat. See On Amazon Memory foam is notorious for trapping heat — which is probably one of the biggest complaints customers have about it. That said, this 2-inch memory foam mattress topper is infused with cooling gel and was designed with open-cell technology, which aims to improve air flow, dissipate heat, and provide a far more cooling experience than you’ll get from most other options. One reviewer who gets constant hot flashes at night says this is the only topper that proved cooling enough to prevent sweat and discomfort: "I now sleep through the night without being woken by hot flashes." The biggest complaint concerns an initial odor, which tends to dissipate once you've aired the topper out for a while.