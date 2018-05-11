If you have allergies, then you know there's nothing worse than an unexpected sneeze attack, but fear not! The best vacuums for allergies are must-own tools for preventing those uncomfortable moments. These vacuums are better at eliminating dust mites, pet dander, and other common allergens, and adding them to your cleaning arsenal will help keep your sniffles at bay.

Advancements in vacuum technology made the world fall in love with bagless vacuums, but if you have allergies, get this: Bagged vacuums are actually a better choice overall. Why, you ask? Because there's no way for dust to escape the bag when it's time to swap it out — a stark contrast from those inevitable dust spills that occur when emptying a bagless filter — and therefore you have less contact with attack-inducing debris.

As you search for the right vacuum, you might want to look for one with a sealed or HEPA filtration system, which effectively traps allergens. However, it's not a fool-proof solution, as vacuums with HEPA — especially ones that are upright versus canister-style — can sometimes leak dust, too. You should also be thinking about your floor type. If you have mostly carpeted floors, for instance, an upright vacuum is a great option for you; whereas, canister vacuums are ideal for hardwood floors. There are, of course, exceptions to this rule, but knowing this will help guide your search.

Below, you'll find a list of the best vacuums to combat allergies including bagged options and ones for unexpected places. Go ahead, take a deep breath, because your search for the best at-home allergy defense just got a little easier.

The Best Affordable Vacuum Cleaner For Allergies Amazon VonHaus, 2-In-1 Corded Bagless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner $35 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for the cheapest option that still, you know, works, go for this two-in-one corded stick vacuum that's compatible with hardwood floors and some carpets. With a removable hand vacuum for sucking up quick messes, it's a solid pick if you can't quit bagless vacuums, thanks to its HEPA and sponge filtration. They work together to trap as many tiny dust particles as possible. Though it's pretty simple when compared to higher-end models, you still get some helpful accessories with this one including a crevice tool and a small brush.

The Best Canister Vacuum For Allergies Amazon Eureka, Mighty Mite Pet Lover Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner $83 AmazonBuy Now Another affordable option, this Eureka canister vacuum is compact, lightweight, and perfect if you've got a small space or stairs to climb. Weighing only 9 pounds, this small-but-fierce bagged vacuum has that key HEPA filter system and an odor-eliminating Arm & Hammer dust bag. Its powerful suction and thin hose provide painless access to stairs and hard-to-reach areas (like behind furniture). Plus, its telescoping wand is made for cleaning often-ignored ceilings and doorways.

The Best AAFA-Certified Vacuum For Allergies Amazon Kenmore, Pet & Allergy Friendly Upright Vacuum Cleaner $180 AmazonBuy Now This upright vacuum is certified by The Allergy & Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA). It's easy to see why considering the powerhouse comes packed with a HEPA filtration system, sealed bags for easy cleanup, and a separate pet-hair-eliminating attachment. With just a press of a button, this vacuum can transition between cleaning hard floors and carpets, and it has a 10-foot telescoping wand for cleaning up high. Yes, it's a little pricier than the first two, but knowing it's backed by the AAFA makes it worth the extra money.

The Best Cordless Stick Vacuum For Allergies Amazon Black + Decker, Powerseries Pro Cordless Lithium 2-In-1 Anti-Allergen Stick Vacuum $180 AmazonBuy Now In the same price point as Kenmore's AAFA-certified machine lies this two-in-one cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Black + Decker. Unlike the more affordable corded stick option above, it can run for up to 60 minutes with each charge, making for an incredibly mobile cleaning experience. Even better, this vacuum features a removable, dust-collecting canister with an anti-allergen filter capable of capturing 99.99 percent of dust. Its "Filtersense" technology alerts you when it's time for a new one, so you don't even have to think about it as you maneuver handy accessories like a 6-inch nozzle, a crevice tool, and an upholstery brush.

The Best Expensive, But Investment Worthy Vacuum For Allergies Amazon Dyson, Ball Allergy Upright Vacuum $346 AmazonBuy Now It may not be cheap, but Dyson fans are familiar with the next-level tech features that set this upright vacuum apart, especially for allergy sufferers. Specs like "Radial Root Cyclone" technology make it an expert dirt and debris collector (seriously, it captures microscopic dust) — on any floor type. The entire machine uses HEPA filtration, and its self-adjusting cleaner head means that you don't even need to push a button as you move between hardwood floors and carpet. Though this is a bagless vacuum that will require some filter cleaning, you can feel good about the quality accessories you're getting for the price: a carbon fiber soft dusting brush, a reach under tool, and a telescopic wand.