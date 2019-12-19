As the temperatures drop, you may be tempted to ditch your running routine altogether (I know I am). But let's be real: There are so many great outdoor products that keep you cozy, no matter what the weather feels like outside. In fact, the best winter running socks are made of warm, thick fabrics that can get you through a long, frigid run — and even make you want to do it again.

It's all about the fabric when it comes to any running socks, but especially ones made for cold weather. Keeping your feet dry is critical, so you want to look for cold weather running socks that are made from naturally sweat-wicking material. Merino wool is always a great choice, but any warm, yet breathable, fabric that dries quickly will do the trick.

You also want to consider your favorite style of socks. You can find winter socks in every style that you can find standard socks, so be sure to pick a style you're comfortable with, especially if you're going out for longer runs. That said, if you tend to get cold quickly, you may also want to consider a pair of knee-high socks to add an extra layer to your outdoor gear.

No matter which way you go, finding the perfect winter running socks can make or break your pace. Here's a roundup of some tried-and-true options to help you run comfortably all year long.

1. Darn Tough Dot No-Show Ultra Light Sock Darn Tough Dot No-Show Ultra Light Sock $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these no-show winter socks protect your feet from the cold, but they prevent sores, aches, and blisters, too. They're made from a unique Lycra and Merino wool blend that keeps your feet warm and dry, and there's also spandex woven through so they stretch without being too restrictive. That means these socks stay in place no matter how far you run. They also have a completely undetectable seam so they won't rub up against your skin. This brand has a major cult-following for a good reason: These socks live up to their $16 price tag. What runners say: "I bought one pair to see how good they really are. I was surprised, these socks are literally the best, most comfortable socks I have ever worn. My feet stay warm, socks don’t fall off. Just the best ever. Could not be happier." Available in sizes: Small, Medium, and Large

2. Thorlos XJ Max Cushion Running Socks Thorlos XJ Max Cushion Running Socks $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to try out cold weather running but aren't ready to fully commit, these budget-friendly running socks are a great way to give it a go. They feature a cushioned sole with additional padding in the ankle and ball of the foot to keep your feet both protected and toasty warm. And for a comfy fit, they even have a seamless toe and extra padding on the back of your ankle where those annoying blisters tend to pop up. Over 1,300 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and say these socks are great for winter runs. What runners say: "This is a reorder for me. Always surprised that the medium unisex fit when I wear a 6.5 womens. Love these socks for winter running. Warm & super cushioney (word?)! Plus, they last." Available in sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

3. Zensah Wool Running Socks Zensah Wool Running Socks (3 Pairs) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon These extremely soft socks cradle your feet while you run, so you can pretty much forget about blisters. They're made from anti-itch wool that's naturally moisture-wicking, and they're also infused with a bit of spandex so they conform to the shape of your foot without slipping or rubbing against your skin. They also feature strategically placed mesh panels for maximum airflow and to keep you from overheating. Plus, they come in a pack of three so you always have a pair available for your next run. What runners say: "Ran 9 miles the other day in the cold winter and no sweating... will test durability during first Spartan race this week." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 14.5+

4. Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Mid-Crew Socks Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Mid Crew Socks $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These padded running socks give your feet just enough warmth to keep you comfortable without overheating. They're made from "indestructawool," which is a Merino wool blend that has tons of stretch so it won't tear. In fact, these socks feature a four-way stretch all over, and an even more targeted stretch at the ball of the foot and ankle so they gently hold your foot without any pinching or rubbing. Plus, they're super lightweight and breathable, so you can go the distance without breaking a sweat. Reviewers swear these socks can hold up to even the harshest winter weather. What runners say: "I love Smartwool socks. I live in the Midwest, and and have harsh winters. I can wear these socks running outside or to work. Not too thick and bulky, but you can feel the wool that keeps your feet warm. They don’t fall down either." Available in sizes: Small, Medium, and Large

5. Under Armour Adult Coldgear Boot Socks Under Armour Adult Coldgear Boot Socks (2 Pairs) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These mid-calf socks offer just enough fabric to keep your ankles covered — and they won't budge while you run. They're made with a lightweight wool blend that also has a bit of stretch so they conform for your feet, ankles, and calves. They feature an elastic band that keeps them in place without being too restrictive. And bonus: They're antimicrobial so they'll stave off odor. What runners say: "Although these are boot socks, I purchased them for winter running. They keep my feet super warm with tennis shoes on! I highly recommend these for all winter activities." Available in sizes: Women's 6-9, 9-12

6. Smartwool Basic Knee-High Socks Smartwool Basic Knee High Socks $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to run cold (literally), these knee-high socks will definitely keep you warm. They're made from a blend of Merino wool and elastane, which gives them the flexibility to move with you as you do. They also feature a thick band at the top to keep them up, and the best part? These socks add an entire layer to your cold weather running outfit so you stay warm and comfy for miles. What runners say: "This morning, my SMARTWOOL knee sock arrived..WOW!!!! I couldn't wait to put them on. I mean I was actually excited. Immediately you feel wonderful. Immediately your feet feel pampered, hugged and given great luxurious comfort. And as I pulled it up my calves, even my calves went 'ahhhhh'." Available in sizes: Small, Medium, and Large