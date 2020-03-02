The T-shirt is an indispensable piece that virtually no modern wardrobe is without. When you’re shopping for basics, it’s smart to find a few go-tos you adore so you can stock up without worrying about fit or quality. I like to shop online — where it’s easy to compare products (and you don’t have to talk to people!) — and I must say, I have seriously found some of the best women’s T-shirts on Amazon.

While you might think T-shirts are the simplest thing to shop for, there are a surprising number of fabric options to consider — and certain types will serve your particular needs better than others. Cotton is the most popular option since it’s soft and strong and can be woven into lots of different weights and textures, like slub, which is made from twisted threads that give it a nubby texture. If you’re looking for a white T-shirt that’s not see-through, seek out thicker knits with a higher percentage of cotton or polyester, or a silhouette that doesn’t cling. A slinky jersey fabric might make the softest T-shirt imaginable, but thinner fabric is also more likely to be slightly sheer. If you want a T-shirt that doesn’t shrink, check for either 100% pre-shrunk cotton or a tri-blend of cotton, a synthetic fiber like polyester, and supersoft rayon.

But let’s not over-gild the lily: A good tee sometimes comes down to simply how it feels on your body. Below, you’ll find a variety of fits and colors (or patterns if you’re feeling fancy) and all are worth buying in multiples. Trust me – there’s a tee here for every day of the week.

1. The Best Non-See-Through White Tee Amazon Essentials Crewneck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon A quality basic tee, especially at an affordable price, achieves Holy Grail status when it isn't see-through — and this one from Amazon Essentials checks all the boxes. Cotton and modal are blended together for a thicker, machine-washable knit for softness and longevity, and a good dose of spandex ensures a comfortable stretch. Several reviews remarked on how well these tees fit thanks to a wider crewneck and slightly tapered fit. (Just note that some reviewers remarked it runs long.) Plus, reviewers who wore lighter pink and skin-color bras with these tees reported that they were absolutely invisible underneath. One shopper who called it “the best white tee of my life” raved, “These t-shirts are amazing. Good fit, soft, a little stretchy, and most importantly, NOT SEE THROUGH. I have the V-neck and it's also great.” Available colors: 30+ color & print combos

2. A Deep V-Neck Tee In A Range Of Colors Clementine Apparel Deep V-Neck Tee (3-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This Amazon best-seller ranks as one of the best V-neck T-shirts thanks to its deeper V and close fit. A ring-spun cotton and polyester blend is softer than regular cotton, and tumble dries well without shrinking. The color selection is remarkably sophisticated: Each trio is very clearly curated to create a total look, from a set of misty beiges and grays to a palette of berry hues. "The perfect casual V-neck for everyday," one reviewer noted. Another shopper remarked, "These are totally opaque and feel very high quality. Definitely enough to wear them out for style and durable enough to handle a work-out or yoga or whatever you're looking for. I was pleasantly surprised considering the awesome price for 3 of these!" Available colors: 15 colors

3. A Casual 100% Cotton T-Shirt With A Vintage Look Goodthreads Roll-Sleeve Open Crew T-Shirt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This easygoing 100% cotton tee, in a nubby slub cotton with the broken-in softness of an enzyme wash, feels like your best vintage tee but looks slightly more put together. It features style tweaks like an “open” crew neckline that is wider and less restrictive than a traditional crew, and rolled sleeves (discreetly stitched in place so they don't come undone), making for a nice "I-made-an-effort" styling hack. More than one review mentioned that these are a great dupe for Madewell tees, and another shopper noted that overall these are "a great price for 100% cotton," adding "Nice fit, cool cotton, wear as layer in winter, alone in summer. Teeters on the border of sheer, textured weave, overall pleased with purchase." It's also machine-washable. Available colors: 20 colors

4. This Long-Sleeved T-Shirt With A Cult Following Hanes Women's Long-Sleeve Tee $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This simple long-sleeve T-shirt from Hanes has racked up more than 4,000 reviews from shoppers, and it's easy to see why. It's a quality basic at a phenomenal price, and it has earned high marks for being made from a thick pre-shrunk, machine-washable cotton. The silhouette is slightly contoured but not at all form-fitting. One reviewer who purchased multiples to layer under nursing scrubs found herself wearing them off-duty, too, and remarked, "I love the fact that this shirt is tagless...The fabric is a fairly heavy weight 100% cotton that is soft and comfortable. It has held up very well with multiple washings. I have been pleased to find that it fits true to size and there was no shrinkage when I washed it." You can also pick this tee up in a convenient set of two. Available colors: 7 colors

5. A Super-Soft Boxy Jersey Tee With A Pocket Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon brand Daily Ritual specializes in broken-in basics and has some of the softest T-shirts around, like this one in a thin and incredibly soft jersey made from a rayon blend that is lightweight and drapey (with a bit of spandex for stretch). Just remember that, although you can machine wash this tee, be careful about putting it in the dryer as rayon can shrink. Reviews report that this tee is indeed soft and thin (but not see-through). One happy camper shared, “Good color, nice weight and layers very well. I like it with both jeans and leggings and is definitely a wardrobe staple.” Available colors: 7 colors

