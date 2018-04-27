When you're ready to reap the benefits of a wooden hair brush, it can be tough to figure out which one is right for you. The best wooden hair brushes, however, stand out because their shapes and designs allow them to eliminate static and gently detangle your hair. That being said, it's easier to shop for a wooden brush when you know what to look for and what to avoid.

Before you buy, think about how and when you use your current hairbrush. Do you use it mainly to detangle wet hair or do you keep it with you all day so that you can add volume and shine whenever you want? A wide-tooth wooden comb, for example, is better for damage-free detangling whereas a mini brush with wooden bristles is great for styling (and reducing static!) on-the-go.

Also, you'll want to consider both your hair type and the style you wear most often before you choose a brush. A large paddle brush is better for long, thick hair, whereas a smaller, rounder brush is great for fine, thin hair that needs a boost from targeted scalp massage.

To make your decision a little easier, below are six highly-rated wooden hair brushes that will deliver all of the benefits you've been looking for in a brush: reduced static, gentle detangling, and serious durability.

2 The Best For Detangling: A Sandalwood Wide-Tooth Comb That Doesn't Snag Amazon Breezelike Sandalwood Hair Comb $14 AmazonBuy Now The best and most hair-friendly way to detangle wet or dry hair is with a wide-tooth comb. And a wooden wide-tooth comb like the Breezelike sandalwood hair comb, which is made of 100 percent natural green sandalwood, stands out from the crowd because it glides gently through your hair without snags. This comb, in particular, is lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly, and its natural sandalwood and rounded wooden teeth help massage the scalp and distribute your scalp's natural oils.

3 The Best For Long Hair: A Professional-Quality Carbonized Wooden Paddle Brush Amazon Ibiza Hair CX2 Series Brush $71 AmazonBuy Now With its natural wooden pins, the Ibiza Hair CX2 Series brush is one of the few truly high-end wooden hair brushes. And it's worth every extra penny. Its large paddle design makes brushing through long, thick hair a breeze. And the brush itself is made of durable, lightweight, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic carbonized wood that soaks up less water, which means your hair will stay hydrated. It's even designed with a small hole on the bottom of the rubber pad that increases the brush's airflow for gentler styling and less breakage.

4 The Best For Travel: A Lightweight, Mini Wooden Hair Brush Amazon REDECKER Maple Pin Pocket Hairbrush $17 AmazonBuy Now If you prefer to keep your brush with you at all times for on-the-go styling and detangling, this tiny 4.5-inch hair brush is the right choice for you. Its small size makes it perfect for travel and its natural wooden handle and bristles give you all of the benefits that you won't get from a plastic travel brush: increased shine, less breakage, and less static.

5 The Best For Targeted Scalp Massage: A Hair Brush With Rounded Sandalwood Bristles Amazon pureGLO Wooden Bristle Hairbrush $20 AmazonBuy Now The pureGLO Wooden Bristle Hairbrush features rounded bristles that deliver targeted scalp stimulation and a gentle massage as it combs through your hair. Its polished, sandalwood bristles make detangling easy and evenly distribute your hair's natural oils down the hair shaft. It also features a cushion base for increased airflow and reduced breakage, and a durable, ergonomic handle for easy handling.