The 5 Best Brushes For Fine Hair

Curly or straight, keeping your hair protected from unnecessary damage is probably your biggest hair-related concern — and fine hair is particularly susceptible to damage. While heat styling tools and shampoos containing sulfates are well-known troublemakers, sub-par hair brushes are another culprit behind breakage. The best brushes for fine hair are gentle on the hair, won't tug on strands or tangles, and help evenly distribute your scalp's natural oils along the hair's shaft.

Boar bristle brushes are generally considered a must-have for fine hair. Their bristles are stiff enough to detangle, but still gentle enough that they won't tear or pull out sensitive strands. Boar bristle brushes also do a phenomenal job of distributing the scalp's natural oils from root to tip and softly removing dirt and debris from hair. Damaged thin hair can benefit from an extra-soft boar bristle brush that helps stimulate the scalp, which boosts circulation to hair follicles.

But 100% boar bristle brushes aren't the only ones you should have on your radar. Brushes with a combination of boar and nylon bristles are great for blow drying, and flexible plastic bristles are perfect for detangling wet hair without breakage. Whichever materials you decide to go with, remember that brushing gently is absolutely essential.

Now that you have a better idea of what you should look for, read on for my list of the best brushes for thin hair (and get ready to say goodbye to breakage for good!).

1. A Detangling Brush That Works On Wet Or Dry Hair Tangle Teezer Salon Elite Hairbrush $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Knots and snarls can cause breakage regardless of hair type, but they really wreak havoc when you have fine hair, which is why it's important to invest in a good detangling brush like this award-winning one from Tangle Teezer. Featuring memory flex bristles that are firm but still gentle on sensitive hair follicles, this brush can be used on wet or dry hair and glides through it with ease. It's constructed with a mix of long and short teeth, the former to detangle your hair and the latter to smooth it. According to the brand, the brush is so gentle that it can even be used on hair extensions, weaves, and wigs. What fans say: "My child has so many tangles in her long, finehair and no matter how hard I try, she always ends up crying and asking me to stop. I took a chance on this brush, based on a recommendation from a friend. Best investment ever! Thank you! Not only does it just glide through the hair, but now my child tells me that brushing her hair actually tickles. I'd much rather have her laughing than crying!"

2. A Gentler Version Of The Gold Standard Of Boar Bristle Brushes Mason Pearson Sensitive Boar Bristle Hairbrush $200 | Amazon See On Amazon Mason Pearson is widely recognized as the gold standard of boar bristle brushes, and hair brushes in general, really. The expertly crafted brushes on gentle on the hair and scalp, perfect for detangling dry hair, and do a great job of distributing oils from root to tip without causing static. The sensitive version of Mason Pearson brush is perfect for fine, fragile strands. Even better: no boars are harmed in the production of these brushes. What fans say: "Does an outstanding job on my gray, thick, but fine [hair]. Expensive, but well-worth the cost as it is saving my hair from damage and loss."

3. An Affordable Boar Bristle Brush With Great Reviews Desert Breeze Distributing Pure Wild Boar Bristle Hair Brush $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon, this Desert Breeze Distributing hair brush is a great way to go if you're looking for a more affordable option with real boar bristles. Made in Germany, this brush features 100% boar bristles that are gentle enough for fine hair (though probably too soft to detangle medium or coarse hair). The handle is made of oiled pear wood and features an elegant etched butterfly design. While it probably won't last as long as the previous pick, it's a great find at just $35. What fans say: "This is the best hair brush I have found for medium to thin, finehair. It works well for hair that is not too thick, or coarse, but is perfect for finehair - it is not harsh on my scalp, does not scatch it, nor does it break the hair, as my nylon bristle brush did.It is well balanced and fits the hand well, is a pleasure to use, does a great job on my long, finehair, and lastly, it is simply a lovely brush on the dressing table."

4. A Vented Round Brush That's Perfect For Blowdrying Fine Hair Round Vented Hair Brush with Natural Boar Bristles $16 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to blow drying fine hair, the biggest challenge lies in getting the hair to actually remain on the brush while you're styling it. But the 100% boar bristles in this round ceramic brush allow it to firmly hold onto fine hair while you blow dry, without tugging or snagging. On top of that, the vented ceramic barrel is designed to allow air from the blow dryer to circulate, helping your hair dry extra fast for some amazingly voluminous results. What fans say: "This was exactly what I was looking for. It makes it so easy and fast to dry my hair; I am finished quickly and I have lots of volume in my fine [hair]. I like the mixture of nylon and boar bristles and it works well on my medium length hair. I would certainly recommend this brush."