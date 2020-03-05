When donning your favorite skirts, tunic tops, and mini dresses, the most comfortable tights on Amazon can surely come in handy. In the roundup below, I’ve selected tights to cater to a variety of personal preferences and sizes. Whether you’re looking for opaque black or patterned fishnet, there’s a tight here for you.

Look For Stretch

Obviously comfort is key, and spandex adds flexibility to tights, making it an essential piece of the puzzle when it comes to wearability. In fact, spandex can expand to almost 600% of its size, making it the best fabric for stretch. It's also breathable and moisture-wicking, scoring it even more points for comfort. For all of those reasons, look for a high percentage of this material when shopping for tights.

When It Comes To Waistbands, You Have Options

Fortunately, you're no longer forced to wear the irritating waistbands of yore. Today, you can choose from tights with yoga pant waistbands that are designed to offer more flexibility and stretch, and to feel more like leggings at the top.

Since waistline placement is a comfort issue for many as well, I’ve included both high-waisted and mid-rise options, the latter of which hits at or below the natural waistline.

Let's Talk Control Tops

Let's be honest: Tights with control tops can keep you feeling more secure, which in its own right is a level of comfort. That said, they also give you a never-ending squeeze that many find incredibly uncomfortable (personally, I hate feeling constricted). That's why this list includes options with and without "control" designs.

With all that in mind, it's time to check out the most comfortable tights on Amazon. You’ll find opaque, semi-opaque, sheer, and patterned fishnet options, and all of them are highly rated.

1. A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Yoga Waistband Tights No Nonsense Women’s Yoga Waistband Tights $6 | Amazon See on Amazon These No Nonsense Yoga Waistband Tights are designed with a wide yoga waistband instead of a control top, so they're meant to fit just like your favorite pair of yoga pants. They also have a seamless panty for chafe-free comfort. The panty area is made of 85% durable nylon and 15% spandex; while the leg is made of 80% nylon and 20% spandex — the highest spandex content of any pick on this list. They're available in sheer and a more matte option, and they come with a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and over 500 customer reviews. Just remember to hand wash this pick. A helpful review: “These tights are amazing. The material is soft and stretchy, including at the top. The yoga pants waistband is perfect. It’s stretchy and soft and doesn’t roll when you sit or fall off when you walk or slowly suffocate me. [...]" Available sizes: Small/Medium, Medium/Large, and Large/X-Large

2. These Yoga Waistband Tights That Are Worth The Splurge Commando Women’s Perfectly Opaque Matte Tights $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for the comfort of a yoga waistband, but still want some extra support, these Commando Perfectly Opaque Matte Tights are for you. The footed tights have a control top yoga waistband that promises not to dig in and offers more room to breathe. Made of comfortable and durable nylon and spandex, these truly opaque tights are a Women's Health Magazine's top pick for comfort, which calls them "smoothing" but "without being tight or sucking you in like shapewear." Just be sure to hand wash cold, then line dry. A helpful review: “As comfy as promised and truly "perfectly opaque," too. Seem to be sturdy: have washed them a couple times in a lingerie bag on gentle with Woolite and they've come through fine. A little pricey, but would rather have a couple reliable go-to pairs of black tights than a drawer-full of flimsier (and waistband grabby) ones.” Available sizes: Small - X-large

3. A Pair Of Opaque Tights With A Cult Following No Nonsense Women's Super Opaque Tights $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Yes, this pick does have a control top waist, but that hasn't stopped more than 2,200 reviewers from giving them 5 stars. These No Nonsense Women's Super Opaque Tights fit just below your natural waist, and the panty section is made of 81% nylon and 19% spandex, while the legs are made of 89% nylon and 11% spandex. For those looking for matte tights, you'd be hard-pressed to find ones more opaque than these. For best results, be sure to hand wash this pick before hanging it out to dry. A helpful review: “I am a flight attendant. I have tried all kinds of opaque tights. In terms of quality...omg these are soooooooo amazing. I've worn one pair of stockings since April, it is now August [...]. I haven't even opened the other one yet because these are still going perfect. Beautiful color black and true opaque. [...] I love them and would give them 10 stars if I could.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. These Footless Plus-Size Tights That Reviewers Love Hanes Women’s Plus Size Footless Tights $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Hanes Plus Size Footless Tights feature a waist that hits slightly above the natural waistline. This 4.5-star rated pick also has a comfort fit panty, wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable all day, and “glide on technology” that makes it easy to slip in and out of your tights. These blackout black opaque tights are made of 83% nylon and 17% spandex, and they must be hand-washed and line-dried. A helpful review: “Very comfortable! Definitely not control top but that’s why they are so easy to get on and off. Still very stretchy without being baggy. Great texture!" Available sizes: 1X/2X and 3X/4X

5. A Fun Multipack Of Patterned Fishnet Tights Joyaria Women’s Patterned Fishnet Tights $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone on the hunt for fishnets to add interest to an outfit will love these Joyaria Women’s Patterned Tights, which let you choose from four different prints. Plus, they promise no bunching, no rolling, and are thick-thigh approved. They don't have a control top, and as on customer noted, "The band around the waist is so comfortable and doesn't cut your circulation." They're made of 88% nylon and 12% spandex. Plus, these fishnets boast a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and nearly 400 customer reviews. While they're one-size-fits-all, reviewers note that they fit plus sizes. Care instructions are unclear for this pick, but Amazon customers say they can be washed in the washing machine. A helpful review: "Im 5'6 230lbs with big thighs and wide hips and they fit perfect. Their made with some type of stretch material and they come all the way up my stomach. Very comfortable, and I'm absolutely in love with all the different patterns. I would definitely order from them again!" Available sizes: One size fits all

