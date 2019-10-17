Bustle

The 7 Best Beauty Books Available In The UK For Industry Nerds

Shutterstock

Sometimes, I feel like I eat, sleep, and breathe beauty. It's what I write about for my job, it's what I spend much of my expendable income on, and it's the thing that gets me talking most passionately. So it makes sense that when it comes to my reading material, beauty books are pretty up there. In fact, along with books about true crime and modern literature, beauty books are probably in my "most-ordered" on Amazon. I've read a lot over the years, and while there's a lot out there, a few have impressed me more than others. Here are the seven beauty books to buy if you're a skincare lover and makeup obsessive.

Let me preface this first by mentioning a couple of the books below are not yet out, but if you like the look of them, you won't have long to wait at all. I've selected a variation of books, some written by beauty insiders who have been editors or makeup artists, and others which are more visually pleasing, and will be great coffee table additions. Whichever you pick, I can promise these are the cream of the crop when it comes to beauty.

So without further adieu, here are the best beauty books I've ever read, and the ones I can't wait to get my hands on very, very soon.

The Little Book Of Skincare by Charlotte Cho
£11.60
|
Amazon
I read this book a few years ago and it quickly became my favourite skincare bible of all time. The book gives a clear insight into the world of Korean beauty, but at an understandable and easy to follow rate, with cute illustrations, clear chapters, and brilliant writing. Charlotte has since written another book about Korean beauty, which I can't wait to get my hands on next.
Back Chat Beauty by Sophie Beresiner and Lisa Potter-Dixon
£10.49
|
Amazon
This is one I've been looking forward to getting my hands on, and there's not much longer to wait as it drops on Nov. 7. Written by former Beauty Director Sophie Beresiner and former Benefit Head Makeup Artist Lisa Potter Dixon, this book promises to give readers an insight from within the beauty industry.
Free Gift With Purchase by Jean Godfrey-June
£11.99
|
Amazon
While this was written back in 2006, it's just as relevant and fascinating today. Written from Godfrey-June's perspective, who was (at the time) beauty editor at the now defunct Lucky magazine, Free Gift With Purchase offers an insight into what it's really like to work in beauty. The writer now works for Goop, where she is the resident beauty expert.
Aesop
£59.49
|
Amazon
The word 'aspirational' springs to mind when I look at the contents of this book. If you're one of those people who always has an Aesop hand wash in your bathroom, this will be the perfect addition to your coffee table. Out Oct. 22, it covers the history of the eponymous brand in both words and visuals.
Skin Deep by Bee Shapiro
£13.99
|
Amazon
This book combines 30 of Bee Shapiro's 'New York Times' beauty columns to create pages packed full of celebrity inside info, top beauty tips, and product recommendations. It's basically like the print version of Into The Gloss' Top Shelf series. What's not to love?
Palette by Funmi Fetto
£17.50
|
Amazon
Recently written by one of the most accomplished women in the beauty industry, 'Palette' is a must have. Designed for women of colour, but intended to be read by all, this is an important book that should be cherished.
VALidated by Val Garland
£35
|
Amazon
Not only does this book look cool AF and will take pride of place on your coffee table, its pages are also full to the brim with the artistry of makeup legend Val Garland. If you're more into makeup than skincare, this should be your bible.