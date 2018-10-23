It's that time again. This week's beauty sales are seriously supreme and the savings remain head-turning. As previously stated, these product sales are somewhat ironic because you will go broke by saving money. You will want to take advantage of these deep discounts and steep sale prices — so much so that you will blow your savings or your budget. But there's nothing wrong with indulging in self-care products, of taking care of your body and your skin, or flexing your creative muscles by playing with makeup and showing off your artistry.

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season just mere weeks away, you may find that your extra cash goes towards purchasing gifts or dressing up for and attending holiday parties. So there is no time like the present to stock up on makeup and other items for yourself since you very likely won't be able to do so for a minute.

You can get Kylie Lip Kits for half price but the catch is this — they are part of a bundle that you have to buy "as is." NUDESTIX is offering you the option to create your own pencil palette at more than half off. This killer sale is the perfect excuse for you to try the brand's easy-to-use crayons and beyond.

You can also grab some Josie Maran hand creams to keep your fingers and cuticles hydrated as the temps continue to dip drastically.

Here are the week's best savings.

1. Nudestix Pick-A-Palette

Pick-A-Palette $29 Nudestix From now through Oct. 26 at midnight, you can create your own palette with the brand's crayon sticks. You can rock three for $29, which is a $72 value. Or you can go even bigger and grab six pencils for $69, which is a $144 value. The more, the merrier. All you have to do is add the products to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied when you check out. There are lip, cheek, eye, and face pencils.

2. Milk Makeup Holographic Highlighting Powder

Milk Holographic Highlighting Powder $12 Sephora ‌The holographic makeup trend was huge last year because it's just so pretty. There are two "must own" prismatic powders on sale this week. You can grab Milk's primo Holographic Highlighting Powder in Supernova, which is lavender. Or you can grab Mars, which is a golden peach. Both are half-priced at Sephora.com, marked down to $12 from their usual $24.

3. Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeshadow

Metal Crush Eyeshadow $13 Sephora ‌ Kat Von D's eyeshadows are of utmost quality. The Metal Crush shades are super chrome-like. Black No. 1 is a metallic gunmetal hue that is marked down to $13 for its normal $21 price over at Sephora. Shadow savings are always welcome on your lids.

4. Lalicious Sugar Scrub Tower

Lalicious Sugar Scrub Tower $27.30 Nordstrom With cold, dry weather comes parched, moisture-starved skin that requires TLC. The Lalicious Sugar Scrub Tower is a Nordstrom exclusive. There are several fragrant exfoliants available for $27.30. That's a 30 percent discount, since the tower is usually $39. It's a $57 value. So, basically, it's a sweet steal.

5. Josie Maran 4-Piece Hand Cream Kit

Josie Maran 4-Piece Hand Cream Kit $48 QVC ‌Your hands will get a major moisture boost from this fragrant collection of creams that are whipped with argon oil. Your hands will look, feel, and smell good when you use these skin-loving lotions. The Josie Maran 4-Piece Hand Cream Kit is on sale for $48. The usual price is $58 so you save 10 bucks. Each tube shakes out to $12.

6. BECCA Be A Light Palette

BECCA Be A Light Palette $29 BECCA ‌BECCA's four-pan, full face Be A Light Palette is marked down to $29 from its $46 asking price. You will get all of the glow, thanks to the Light Diffusing Technology. Proceed to sculpt, shimmer, and set with the Light to Medium color story or the Medium to Deep option.

7. Kylie Cosmetics October Lip Kit Bundle

October Lip Kit Bundle $85 Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Cosmetics' October Lip Kit Bundle is available for a limited time so act fast. Not only do you get six Lip Kits — matte liquid lippies and a matching liner — but you also enjoy free shipping. It's just $85 for this collection valued at $170. Since each Lip Kit is normally $29, it's like they are just under half off and $14 a piece with this deal. The shades included are Posie K, Jordy, Shady, Victoria, Maliboo, and Red Velvet. So it's a mix of crimsons, neutrals, and a blue. You cannot make substitutions and must buy the bundle in tact.

Go ahead and blow that budget on any or all of these seven sales.