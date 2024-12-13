Christmas is less than a couple weeks out. For folks who love themed nail art, it’s time to start scoping out some festive manicure inspiration.

Classic winter-coded styles like “ice princess” white chrome, cozy plaid, and even ruby red nails are fitting for the holiday. However, if you’re looking to amp up your Christmas mani game, consider going for a look that’s in line with your own zodiac sign’s unique aesthetic.

If you’re a confident Leo, you're probably drawn to metallic gold nail polish. For the holiday, why not add some star-shaped gems reminiscent of a tree’s glistening centerpiece?

Pisces, on the other hand, are dreamy and romantic, and often go for pastel-hued manis and whimsical motifs painted on their tips. Ribbon-filled holiday nails in coquette pale pink feel perfect for the water sign.

As for Virgos — who are known to be detail-oriented — an intricate gingerbread house-inspired design is the move (especially since the base color is an earthy light mocha).

Scroll to find some fun nail design inspo for Christmas ’24, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) @jasmines_nailss An Aries is drawn to tips that are just as fiery as their bold personality — so vibrant red Frenchies with 3D sweater textures and snowflake decals feel on point.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @zoehannahnailartist Those with their sun in Taurus love anything that makes them feel comfortable and nostalgic, so they’d love holiday nails adorned with traditional Christmas motifs.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @lightslacquer Geminis are represented by the twins. These jewel-toned red and emerald “Gemini nails” are a stunning set perfectly match the sign’s aesthetic.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @prettywth.julia Cancerians are ruled by the moon, a major influence in the sign’s typical mani choices. These glazed French tips with silver chrome bows would certainly catch their artful eye.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @sansungnails Leos are ruled by the sun, which is linked to their love for glistening gold manis that allow them to be the center of attention. Adorn those tips with 3D stars to truly dazzle.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @gabbysnailart Earthy and detail-oriented by nature, a Virgo would love the look of adorable gingerbread house-inspired mocha-colored nail art.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @manicuredbychristina Librans tend to go with a minimal manicure, so ditch red and green polish for heavenly white and elegant pearl details.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @nailsbypaulin Scorpios are intense, emotion-driven signs — hence their affinity for black nail polish. Although it isn’t the most festive color, glitter and delicate snowflake details create a seasonal rebrand.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @lunoajewelry Electrifying cobalt blue is associated with a Sagittarius — and given the sign’s adventurous personality, they’d love adorning the shade with whimsical holiday-inspired designs.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @_beauty.by.tee A Capricorn loves a classic manicure that feels elevated and timeless, so they’d be drawn to these dark pine green nails decorated with Christmas trees, ribbons, and celestial stars.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @brushedbyb_ Aquarians are eclectic, and would totally opt for a Christmas mani that feels just as unique as their personality. These silver nails with graphic black stars fit the vibe.