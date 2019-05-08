Safe sex can be really sexy — especially when you find a condom that feels great for you and your partner. When used correctly, the best condoms will help prevent pregnancy, as well as the spread of sexually transmitted infections and diseases. But in addition to all that, they should fit comfortably, too, so that you and your partner can fully enjoy yourselves.

For a lot of folks, shopping for condoms can be a serious source of frustration. Chances are, the family planning section at your local drugstore doesn't feel like the most welcoming place to stand around and weigh the pros and cons of one condom type over another. Buying condoms gets even more complicated if you factor in things like a latex allergy or premature ejaculation.

Fortunately, online shopping offers a more discreet way to buy the right condoms to fit your needs. More and more condom makers — including the big ones, like Trojan and LifeStyles — are also innovating to accommodate people with different body types and sensitivities, which means that condoms are simultaneously more accessible and more confusing than ever to shop for.

That's why I've done the research for you and put together a list of the best options out there. Below, you'll find some of the most well-reviewed condoms on Amazon, in a variety of styles and sizes so you can find the perfect fit.

1. The Best Overall Condoms Trojan Condoms Ultra Ribbed Ecstasy Lubricated (26-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Trojan has dominated the condom market for years and for good reason. Their premium latex condoms are sized to fit most penises and come at an affordable price, but their best offering is the ultra-ribbed Ecstasy condoms. Each condom is ribbed and designed with an extra-large head shape for an especially comfortable fit. They also come ultra-lubricated. For those within the 5 to 6 inch range, these might feel a little baggier than other condoms, which to some reviewers is a downside. But these are especially good for penises on the larger-than-average (but not quite Magnum) scale.

2. The Best For Latex-Sensitivity Skyn Selection Condoms (24-Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon Skyn condoms from LifeStyles are the best non-latex option out there. One thing to know about latex allergies is that it's usually not the latex people are allergic to but rather certain plant proteins that get picked up during harvesting. Polyisoprene condoms, like these Skyn condoms, are made in a clean lab where there's no contamination from those plant proteins, though anyone with really severe latex allergies may still want to avoid this alternative to be on the safe side. This variety pack comes with three different styles: original, extra studded, and extra lubricated. Some reviewers noted that these condoms are on the small size, and a handful complained that they give off a strong smell, so that may be worth noting if you have a sensitive nose.

3. The Most Eco-Friendly Sustain Natural Variety Pack Condoms (30-Pack) $33 Amazon See On Amazon Derived from a fair-trade rubber plantation in southern India, these Sustain Natural latex condoms really are one-of-a-kind in that they're nontoxic, eco-friendly, and completely vegan. They're also pH-compatible and gentle for those with sensitive skin, which is yet another reason to really enjoy them. These condoms are available in a variety pack, extra-large, or "comfort fit."

4. The Best For Slowing Things Down Durex Performax Intense Condoms (24-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you or your partner have problems with premature ejaculation, these Durex Performax Intense condoms can make a big difference. They're coated on the inside with a desensitizing benzocaine solution that can help you or your partner last longer, but it's not so overwhelming that all sensation is lost. On the outside, these condoms feature a heat-activated climax control lube and a ribbed and dotted texture, both of which can intensify sensations. One reviewer wrote: "For a guy who feels nervous about [premature ejaculation] this is a life saver. Made my first sexual experience amazing and worth remembering!"

5. The Best Internal Condoms FC2 Female Condom Box (3-Pack) $21 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to be worn vaginally or anally, these internal condoms (previously referred to as "female condoms," though they're suitable for all genders) are made from nitrile and come with an outer ring that adds sensation, especially against the clitoris. Nitrile is heat sensitive which also means that these warm up with use, adding a little extra oomph. Internal condoms are somewhat underrated in the condom discussion because they seem like a pain to use, but they can protect against skin-to-skin contact in ways external condoms just don't.

6. The Best For Oral Sex Glyde Premium Organic Flavored Condom Sampler Set (10-Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon Made from actual food extracts, Glyde's organic flavored condoms are hands-down the best pick for oral sex because they don't taste artificial in the way some other flavored ones do. Designed to fit most average-sized penises, this pack comes with a mix of flavors, including vanilla and black licorice. They're made from sustainably harvested, natural rubber latex and are completely paraben-free — plus they're incredibly affordable (another big perk).