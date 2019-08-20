Bustle

The 7 Best Cream & Liquid Highlighters Available In The UK That'll Make You Glowy Beyond Belief

By Rebecca Fearn
We all have certain makeup products we can't live without, and for me, highlighter would be up there. As someone who never gets enough sleep, I suffer from chronic dullness, so applying highlighter makes my skin look healthier, more radiant, and just more alive. While powders are beautiful, I am definitely more of a cream/liquid highlight girl. I just feel like they create more of a natural, 'skin-like' texture and finish. So with that in mind, I selected the very best cream and liquid highlighters available in the UK.

The biggest challenge with highlighter is the placement. Like blusher and bronzer, it can seem like a bit of a minefield. Experts often tell you to use bronzer where the sun would naturally hit your face, so I always use this same method when applying highlighter. Think about the high points of your face, such as above the cheekbones, on the brow bone, and down the centre of your nose.

In terms of application, I like to use my fingers rather than a brush, as I feel like you can blend more easily (usually with a light 'tapping' motion) and that the warmth of fingers warms up the product, again making it easier to blend in.

Creams and liquids are also great value for money as they are far more versatile than powders. As well as using them direct on the skin, you can mix them in with moisturisers, primers, and foundations, to create a gorgeously natural all-over glow.

There are some amazing highlighters out there, and I have tried a fair bunch of them in my time. The following seven have caught my attention most, and I would proudly recommend them to anyone looking for a new highlighter stick, pot, or wand. Keep reading to find your perfect glow!

Glossier Haloscope Dew Effect Highlighter in Quartz
£18
|
Glossier
Beloved in the highlighter world, Glossier's highlighting stick was the first product I tried by them, and it set the bar super high. The texture is creamy but not too 'liquidy,' and the colour is insanely gorgeous; a rosy gold pinky deliciousness.
Trinny London The Right Light Highlighter
£25
|
Trinny London
This little pot is super easy to travel with, and can be stacked on top of Trinny London's other stackable pots of product. The formula is ultra creamy, and the product comes in two shades. The lighter one offers a super subtle, luminescent finish.
Westman Atelier Lit Up Stick In Lit
£44
|
Net-A-Porter
This may be on the pricey side, but if it's a natural 'dew' you desire, this is the ultimate highlighter stick to pick up. It offers a super low key yet reflective effect, and has a lovely gel-like texture that isn't sticky or tacky.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter in Opal
£30
|
Cult Beauty
I can't even tell you how many compliments I have had on my skin when I've been wearing this... and it's not even on necessarily good skin days! Becca's liquid highlight just has a way of making you look more healthy, alive, and radiant. I seriouslyyy rate it!
Glossier Play Niteshine in Platinum Rose
£17
|
Glossier
Woah; this highlighter packs a real punch. More of a liquid than a cream, you only need a tiny touch of this to take you from dull to glowing in an instant. There are four shades, but this one is my absolute go-to, and offers an amped up highlight for under £20.
RMS Beauty Luminizer in Champagne Rose
£36
|
Beauty Bay
This is an incredible small pot of highlighting cream that goes a long long way. It's best used in a tapping motion on the top of cheekbones, and rubbed in on the brow bone.
Topshop Beauty Glow Pot in Polished
£12
|
Topshop
The best highlighter pot on the high street, this is a great affordable option that rivals some of the most expensive high end favourites. It's super silky in texture, and the champagney, pearlescent shade is irresistible.