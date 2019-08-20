We all have certain makeup products we can't live without, and for me, highlighter would be up there. As someone who never gets enough sleep, I suffer from chronic dullness, so applying highlighter makes my skin look healthier, more radiant, and just more alive. While powders are beautiful, I am definitely more of a cream/liquid highlight girl. I just feel like they create more of a natural, 'skin-like' texture and finish. So with that in mind, I selected the very best cream and liquid highlighters available in the UK.

The biggest challenge with highlighter is the placement. Like blusher and bronzer, it can seem like a bit of a minefield. Experts often tell you to use bronzer where the sun would naturally hit your face, so I always use this same method when applying highlighter. Think about the high points of your face, such as above the cheekbones, on the brow bone, and down the centre of your nose.

In terms of application, I like to use my fingers rather than a brush, as I feel like you can blend more easily (usually with a light 'tapping' motion) and that the warmth of fingers warms up the product, again making it easier to blend in.

Creams and liquids are also great value for money as they are far more versatile than powders. As well as using them direct on the skin, you can mix them in with moisturisers, primers, and foundations, to create a gorgeously natural all-over glow.

There are some amazing highlighters out there, and I have tried a fair bunch of them in my time. The following seven have caught my attention most, and I would proudly recommend them to anyone looking for a new highlighter stick, pot, or wand. Keep reading to find your perfect glow!