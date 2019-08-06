If you’re looking for top-notch hair care that’s both effective and kind, look no further. Today there's more high-quality, cruelty-free products to choose from than ever before, so I've rounded up the best cruelty-free shampoos on the market.

Unfortunately, however, some brands claim cruelty-free status without actually having been certified as such. So when it comes to cruelty-free labels, know that there are three main certifications to look out for: Leaping Bunny, PETA’s Caring Consumer/Beauty Without Bunnies, and the Choose Cruelty-Free Rabbit logo. That said, it’s important to know that some companies can still be certified by Leaping Bunny or PETA without displaying cruelty-free logos on their packaging, so not all cruelty-free products are labeled as such. This happens because companies have to pay an extra fee if they want to display the cruelty-free symbol on their products, and some companies simply don’t want to shell out the extra cash. So when in doubt, simply check Leaping Bunny or PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies databases to be sure you’re buying products not tested on animals.

Every single shampoo featured below is certified 100 percent cruelty-free, and they all come from companies that have received the much-coveted seal of approval from Leaping Bunny, PETA, or both. Many of the selections below are also vegan and organic, but it’s important to note that “cruelty-free” doesn’t always mean vegan, and it doesn’t always mean organic, either — so if vegan and organic labels are important to you, stick with shampoos that clearly advertise all three of those environmentally-friendly labels.

Check out the best cruelty-free shampoos below. There's an option for every hair type and price point, and they're all highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Cruelty-Free Shampoo For Dry Hair Giovanni 2Chic Ultra-Moist Shampoo With Avocado And Olive Oil (24-Oz) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This sulfate-free and paraben-free shampoo won’t strip your hair of its natural oils, and it’s safe for color-treated hair as well. It’s powered by nourishing aloe vera, shea butter, avocado oil, and olive oil — all of which are ingredients that work to replenish dull, dry, and brittle strands. And like all Giovanni products, Giovanni 2Chic Ultra-Moist Shampoo With Avocado And Olive Oil is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA. Plus, this pick has earned a 4.3-star rating by Amazon shoppers. What fans are saying: “Giovanni makes great hair products all-around and this Ultra Moist Shampoo is no exception. A lot of times, natural shampoos feel either watery or they leave your hair feeling like straw. This shampoo actually leaves your hair feeling silky. If you want a paraben-free product but still want that salon-creamy quality, this is the one to get. Leaves hair feeling soft and shiny."

2. The Best Cruelty-Free Shampoo For Volume Yarok Feed Your Volume Shampoo (8.5-Oz) $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Yarok Feed Your Volume Shampoo has earned the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free seal, it’s certified organic, and it’s a business member of the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy. But not only is Yarok 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, it’s also free of alcohol, parabens, sulfates, chemicals, and gluten. A blend of natural botanicals, vitamins, minerals, and essential oils treat the hair and scalp while adding body — and this pick uses vitalized water, purified through a six-step process with rare volcanic minerals. On top of that, this option gives back: 3 percent of all profits go directly to benefiting Pachamama Alliance and protecting over 10 million acres of Amazon Rainforest. What fans are saying: “Wow! I love this shampoo. After trying almost all shampoos sold at Whole Foods, this the best 'natural' shampoo yet. Every time I use it, I have a perfect hair day. Actually, two perfect hair days! The volume is nicely distributed from scalp to ends. It does not look unnatural. I have flat hair normally. With this it looks as though I blew dry my hair to have volume, even when I let it air dry.”

3. The Best Cruelty-Free Shampoo For Color-Treated Hair Pureology Hydrate Shampoo (8.5-Oz) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Pureology Hydrate Shampoo is sulfate-free, and while it reportedly works wonders for all hair types, it’s specifically formulated to nourish and protect color-treated hair. The formula's micro-emulsion technology provides deep hydration for dry hair, while jojoba, green tea, and sage work to condition color-treated strands. Plus, Pureology's exclusive AntiFade Complex helps protect color vibrancy. Best yet, the shampoo’s blend of ylang ylang, bergamot, and patchouli offer a delightful touch of aromatherapy. Like all of the Pureology's products, the Hydrate Shampoo is 100 percent vegan. The brand doesn’t test on animals, either, and it’s PETA-certified as well. That said, it should be noted that Pureology’s parent company, L’Oréal, still sells products in nations where animal testing is required by law (like Mainland China.) What fans are saying: “I’ve been using this shampoo for over five years. It’s on the pricey side, but I love it. My color-treated hair always looks healthy and hydrated.”

5. The Best Cruelty-Free Shampoo For Natural And Chemically Processed Hair Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo (13-Oz) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore is great for most hair types, but it’s particularly formulated for natural and chemically processed hair. It’s formulated with Jamaican black castor oil and certified organic shea butter to help promote natural growth by strengthening damaged or chemically processed hair, and it works to reduce breakage and shedding as well. A touch of peppermint oil invigorates the scalp, too. Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4.4-star rating and hundreds of positive reviews. The Shea Moisture brand has earned a cruelty-free status from PETA, and all of their products are made without parabens, phthalates, petroleum, formaldehyde, and mineral oils. The company has been certified fair trade, and sustainably-sourced as well. Shea Moisture is also a certified B Corporation, which means they're committed to ethical approaches to business. What fans are saying: “I have dry, relaxed hair and this is definitely my go to shampoo! It lathers really well and makes my hair so soft. It's not a drying shampoo and is one of the few shampoos that doesn't dry out black women's hair! This nourishes your hair and scalp which helps prevent dandruff.”

6. The Best Cruelty-Free Shampoo For Gray And Blonde Hair Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash (8.4-Oz) $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash is sulfate-free, paraben-free, and it’s specially formulated to enhance blonde, gray, or silver hair. This purple shampoo is packed with nourishing natural ingredients, like mango seed butter and shea butter, and it also includes sunflower seed extract, which helps prevent color from being stripped away. Additionally, it’s made with jojoba oil to keep hair strong and prevent breakage, and Amazon shoppers gave it 4 stars. This pick, like all Kevin Murphy products, has been certified cruelty-free by PETA. What fans are saying: “Love love love this product! Makes my gray hair sparkle and smells awesome! Worth every penny.”