When it comes to fluffy comforters, it's all about the filling. The best fluffy comforters will be filled with real goose-down, down alternative, microfiber, or other similar cozy materials. But there are a few things to keep in mind while shopping around.

First, you'll want to consider how warm you want your comforter to be. If you're a cold sleeper or live in a cooler climate, a real goose-down comforter may be your best bet, as it's incredibly insulating. Meanwhile, if you tend to get hot when you sleep or live in a warmer climate, you'll want something lighter, like a microfiber or polyester comforter. On my list below, I've included comforters with a variety of fillings to suit a wide range of climates.

Next, think about the exterior (aka the "shell") of the comforter. Since cotton is a natural fabric, it's super breathable. However some cotton comforters are prone to wrinkling, and organic comforters in particular are sometimes dry-clean only. In contrast, a polyester shell is durable and meant to last, but it doesn't prevent moisture buildup as well as cotton does. Another great option is a comforter with a eucalyptus cover, which I've included as my most eco-friendly pick. It's moisture-wicking, soft, and durable, however, it does need to be dry-cleaned.

Finally, think about construction — specifically, the comforter's stitching. If you choose a real goose-down comforter, you'll want to look for baffle-box stitching, which offers provides the ultimate loft. If you decide to go with down-alternative, look for box-stitching, which will keep the fill in place.

To help you out, I’ve done the research and scoured through tons of Amazon reviews to help you find the most comfortable option for your bed. My picks vary in style, from recycled PET fill to cozy sherpa fabric, but all are reliable and designed to keep their fluff. Read on to find the best comforter for you.

1. The Overall Best Comforter LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This LINENSPA all-season quilted comforter is a great and affordable option. With over 9,500 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, the product has a reversible microfiber exterior and is filled with down-alternative that is super soft and versatile. The microfiber fill is also hypoallergenic, making it safe for those with allergies and sensitive skin. For extra fluff, it is designed with box-stitching, which will help the fill stay put. Best of all, this comforter is machine-washable. What fans say: "It's so fluffy! As soon as I got it I threw it in the dryer with some dryer sheets and when it came out it was fluffier than before. I threw it on my bed and my dog immediately jumped up on it and hasn't left since. He enjoys it and so do I." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, Oversized King, California King

2. The Most Affordable Comforter AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those looking for a super affordable option, this AmazonBasics reversible microfiber comforter is ideal. With 100 percent polyester microfiber and polyester filling, this product is warm enough for colder nights and is super soft, too. It is also durable and meant to last for year-round use. This comforter is easy to wash — just be sure to put it on a permanent press cycle. What fans say: "I have owned this throw for 4 years now and it’s still going strong. It’s my couch blanket. It’s easy to wash. And I enjoy that it has to two different sides of softness. Good price and good quality product. I recommend this cozy addition." Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King

3. The Warmest Comforter Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter $135 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Egyptian Bedding goose down comforter is super luxurious and will provide the most warmth throughout the year. With a 100 percent Egyptian cotton cover and 100 percent goose down filling, this is an amazing option for those who experience harsher winters. The baffle-box stitching helps keep the down in place and prevents any cold spots. Allergy-free and hypoallergenic, the cover also has a 1,200 thread count, making it extremely soft. A huge plus is that this comforter is machine-washable. What fans say: "We bought two of these nearly two years ago and the one we sleep with daily looks as good as the one on the guest bed. It doesn't leak and the feathers are staying in their squares and not migrating like some comforters do. We can't sleep without it. We like it so much that we turn the heat way down in winter to get the room cold and snuggle in and sleep like babies. In spring we open windows, even when it's cold at night, and snuggle in for great sleep. We're saving on heat bills and sleeping great." Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King

4. The Most Lightweight Comforter NTCOCO 3 Piece Comforter Set $89 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a comforter that's ideal for hot weather, this NTCOCO three-piece comforter set is a great choice. Its exterior is 100 percent cotton, making it lightweight, comfortable, and breathable, while its fill consists of high-quality polyester that doesn't clump or allow bacteria to thrive. The cotton exterior is also water-washed, which means it will not fade. This super soft comforter doesn't need to be covered by a duvet, and it's machine-washable, though it should not be bleached. Although it's only available in a queen or king size, some Amazon reviewers have suggested that it runs smaller. In this case, using the queen size for a full-sized bed could be an option. What fans say: "I love this comforter. The material is wonderfully soft and it's light enough to sleep with during those hot summer months. I wish I had bought it years ago." Available sizes: Queen, King

5. An Eco-Friendly Comforter BUFFY Cloud Comforter $150 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This BUFFY Cloud comforter is a great eco-friendly option that doesn't have any harmful chemicals — plus, it's cruelty-free and cloud-like, too (hence the name). This fill is super unique because it is made with 100 percent recycled PET and uses BPA-free bottles. This process saves about 50 bottles that would have otherwise gone to landfills and keeps 12 geese safe. The 100 percent eucalyptus fabric shell is produced with 10 times less water, which also contributes to the comforter's fluffiness. On top of that, it's breathable, super soft, and antimicrobial. However, this comforter takes a little bit more maintenance and is dry-clean only. What fans say: "Literally am obsessed with my Buffy comforter. I dropped some money on a really great mattress, but the Buffy comforter is what TRULY makes sleeping in my bed the most amazing experience. It's so soft to touch, it feels amazing on my body, and although it's a little cooling it still keeps me warm at night. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! Don't waste time reading more reviews, buy it now!" Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

6. The Best Organic Cotton Comforter New York Mercado 100% Organic Cotton Comforter $115 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of 100 percent organic cotton, this New York Mercado comforter is made in an ethically-certified factory in India, is free from harmful chemicals and synthetic pesticides, and is hypoallergenic. With a high thread count of 800, it is built with cotton and box-stitched to provide softness and plenty of fluff. One thing to note: while the cover is 100 percent organic cotton, its fill is made of microfiber. This comforter is meant to be dry-cleaned, but the brand says that you can also sun dry it. What fans say: "The material on the outside of the comforter is super soft because of the high thread count, almost has a sheen. This comforter is light but still provides warmth on chilly nights ... Definitely a great value for the price, no regrets buying this!" Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King/California King