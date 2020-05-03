Unlike other popular workouts like yoga or HIIT, there’s no one style considered “right” for hiking. That said, all the best hiking bras tend to be breathable, well-fitted, and designed with enough support and ventilation to keep you comfortable throughout your hike. Beyond the basics, though, there are a few other important considerations to keep in mind.

First, you’ll want to think about support. As a workout, hiking can range from high-impact to low-impact; factors like rougher terrain, steeper inclines, and your pace can all make a difference. For that reason, the amount of support you’ll need depends not only on your cup size and personal preferences, but also on your hiking style and the type of trails you usually take. Generally speaking, though, a medium-impact sports bra will be great for most hikes, unless you already know that you prefer a lot of extra support.

Once you’ve decided how much support to look for, you’ll want to consider fabric. While many people prefer a moisture-wicking bra made of synthetic performance fabrics, others prefer working out in cotton or other breathable natural fibers, which is totally fine, too. Beyond fabric, you’ll also want to think about coverage. For example, do you want a sports bra that you can feel comfortable wearing on its own, or will you be layering it under a top?

No matter what you're looking for, you'll find seven unique styles that take all of these factors into consideration, just ahead. Scroll on to shop the best sports bras for hiking, all for less than $50 on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Bra For Hiking Core 10 'Icon Series' The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This sports bra by Core 10 checks off all the right boxes. Cut in a stylish longline silhouette, it's made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric and has medium-to-high compression for a secure, bounce-free fit. The illusion-style neckline not only looks cute, but it also means the upper half of the bra is made of sheer mesh, which means more breathability and ventilation. Plus, the wide straps and high neckline provide extra support, making this an especially great option for anyone who wears a DD cup size or larger. Available sizes: XS-3X

2. The Best Hiking Bra With Pockets Nike Swoosh Pocket Bra $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, this racerback sports bra by Nike features lots of great features — like the brand's Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology and strategically placed mesh panels to help keep you cool — but what really sets it apart is its wealth of pockets. The bra has a total of not one, not two, but six hidden pockets, including one larger pocket on the front of the chest band, and five smaller pockets hiding basically everywhere else. It's a great option for hikers who prefer to pack lightly, or if you like to make sure your phone is easily accessible at all times. Available sizes: XS-XL

3. A More Affordable Hiking Bra With Pockets QUEENIEKE Back Pocket Energy Sport Bra $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If pockets are a priority for you, this seamless sports bra is another great option. True, it only has one (roomy) hidden pocket rather than six — but it's also significantly more budget-friendly. It's made of a moisture-wicking, chafe-resistant fabric comprising nylon and spandex, which some reviewers said feels softer and more cotton-like than they expected. Other key features include lightweight, removable pads, and a small eyelet near the pocket in the back to thread your headphones through. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. The Most Supportive Bra For Hiking Champion Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra $34 | Amazon See on Amazon People can't stop raving about this popular sports bra from Champion, giving it nearly 2,000 perfect-star reviews on Amazon thus far. It's especially popular among bustier people, because it provides maximum support without sacrificing on comfort. Made of a soft, moisture-wicking fabric to reduce sweating and chafing, it's designed with adjustable, gel-cushioned straps, wire-free moulded cups, and mesh panels for maximum breathability. The extra support makes it ideal for medium- to high-impact hikes, such as those that involve jumping, stairs, or navigating rough terrain. Available sizes: 34C-42DDD

5. Another Great, Supportive Sports Bra For Bigger Busts Glamorise Elite Performance Full Figure Wirefree Sports Bra $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in an even wider range of cup sizes, this sports bra from Glamorise is another great, highly supportive choice for people who could use some extra support, but don't want to deal with uncomfortable wires on their hike. It has non-stretch, wire-free cups to minimize bounce, extra-wide straps to relieve back pain, and a mesh panel on the front to keep you cool and ventilated. It's also made with a performance fabric that wicks away moisture, adding to its list of hiking-friendly benefits. Available sizes: 34C-50H

6. The Best Lightweight Cotton Bras For Hiking Fruit of the Loom Cotton Sports Bra (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer to wear breathable natural fibers during your workouts, these best-selling cotton sports bras by Fruit of the Loom are an excellent (and super affordable!) option. Sold in a pack of three, they're made of soft cotton blended with a hint of spandex for added stretch. While reviewers say they're more supportive than you might expect, they're still probably best for medium- or low-impact hikes, especially if you're a C cup or larger. "Very comfortable. Not having hooks in the back of the bra is perfect for hiking," one reviewer noted. "My backpack rubs into the hooks of my other bras, which hurts after a while." Available sizes: 32-44