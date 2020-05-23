Although you’re more likely to see leggings at the studio, loose yoga pants can offer incredible range of motion. Whether you opt for the traditional dhoti style, the modern yoga jogger, or a more streamlined bootcut or capri, the best loose yoga pants leave room for asanas and breath work without sacrificing stay-in-place fit. Off the mat, these roomy pants are just plain comfortable and can be easier to style than a pair of yoga leggings.

When you’re shopping for athletic yoga pants, plan around the style of yoga you practice most often. Loose yoga pants are often made of thinner fabrics like cotton and rayon that are great for lounging and might be all you need for yin or restorative yoga. Although cotton is a natural fiber that’s ideal for comfort, it’s not at all moisture-wicking: if you prefer more intense styles like vinyasa or bikram, a sweat-wicking synthetic blend will be more comfortable for your flow.

If you want a versatile yoga pant you can sneak into the rest of your wardrobe, look for a thick knit in a plain style. Loose yoga pants are usually easier to dress up more convincingly than a pair of standard leggings, especially if they have pockets. The wide-leg cut won’t catch any side-eye from HR at work or the maître d’ at a nice restaurant, and in a dark color they could easily be mistaken for a nice pair of trousers.

When you want to go from downward-facing dog to downtown errands in style, these are the best pairs of loose yoga pants.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Pair Of Cute High-Waisted Yoga Joggers DIBAOLONG Yoga Sweatpants $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These loose yoga pants are a fashion-forward take on the jogger, with an ultra-high ruched waist and roomy (but not baggy) hip and thigh that tapers to a fitted cuff. The polyester spandex blend feels buttery smooth, with a nice effortless drape. Shoppers adored the versatile yet feminine style, simultaneously great for working out and a fun alternative for going-out looks. Oh, and there are pockets. One reviewer tested them out for a few asanas and reported back, "Great for yoga as the waist is very high the fabric is loose but still stays put at the ankle." Another shopper declared themselves "Obsessed," adding, "I’m going back to buy two more pairs." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2. A Traditional Dhoti-Style Pant In Lots Of Prints B BANGKOK Yoga Pants $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These printed yoga pants combine a dhoti style with boho patterns in soft, airy rayon. You get full range of motion, but they never feel heavy or bulky. Made with a high, smocked elastic waist, they're so versatile that some shoppers even styled these yoga pants as a romper using the drawstring as a neck strap. And each pair is ethically hand-made and fair trade so you can buy with confidence. "I am able to do full yoga practice in them comfortably," raved one shopper. Another satisfied reviewer noted, "These will be a staple not only in my yoga wardrobe, but for lounging this upcoming summer." It's best to hand wash them but if you're keen on throwing them in the washer, the manufacturer recommends using the gentle setting with cold water. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: One size fits most (XS-L)

3. A Pair Of Cotton Yoga Pants Available In A Ton Of Different Sizes HDE Women's Color Block Fold Over Waist Yoga Pants $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These yoga pants are made from 95% soft and breathable cotton, with 5% spandex for stretch that helps them hold their shape after repeated launderings. The fabric has four-way stretch and a touch of moisture-wicking, in a thinner weave that's perfect for lounging. A fold-over waist lets you adjust the rise for your most comfortable fit, which some reviewers noted was great for maternity. The best part is that they're available in a wide range of sizes, with one reviewer noting, "The BEST yoga pants for tall plus size women ever, and the prices are very reasonable." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small - 4X

4. A Pair Of Athletic Yoga Joggers In A Quick-Drying Fabric CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers $28 | Amazon See On Amazon These chic yoga joggers are made from a quick-drying polyester and spandex blend that’s ultra soft and lightweight. The slim jogger-style cut leaves you plenty of room to move without looking baggy, and their moisture-wicking fabric makes these an option for hot yoga that won't leave you feeling clammy. When class wraps up, the two front and back pockets, plus a flat elastic waistband and matching drawstring, transitions them seamlessly to street style. Shoppers raved that these joggers even rival more expensive brands. "Compared to my Athleta and Lululemon joggers, I am very happy with the style and cost!" Available colors: 12

Available sizes: XX-Small (00) - XL (14)

5. These Bootcut Yoga Pants That Can Pass For Dress Pants IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These bootcut yoga pants are the closest thing you can get to real trousers thanks to a high waist with double front and back pockets. The performance fabric — a blend of stretchy spandex and durable polyester — offers four-way stretch to move with you and is guaranteed to stay opaque. The pants are designed to be easily hemmed without any sewing for shorter inseams thanks to a subtle stitched "easy-cut" indicator that eliminates guesswork. "You can tell if you feel them that they’re yoga pants," one reviewer pointed out, "But I asked all of my coworkers and none of them thought they looked unprofessional. They thought they were dress pants." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

6. These Straight Leg Yoga Pants That Come In Six Different Inseams HISKYWIN Straight Leg Yoga Pants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These straight leg yoga pants can be found in six different inseams ranging from 17 to 35 inches. Two sizable pockets and a large zippered back pocket offer plenty of storage for keys and IDs, while an adjustable drawstring waist can be re-tied to fit your flow. These come in versatile neutrals and some fun brighter solids that will add a pop to your dresser drawers. "My new favs! Made well, launders well and fits great," one shopper wrote of their capris. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large