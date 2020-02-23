Mascara is right up there on a shortlist of things I can’t live without; That said, I often can’t be bothered to go to the nearest drugstore to pick up a new tube. The best mascaras on Amazon allow me to do two of my favorite things: Not leave my apartment, and have in hand some of the highest-performing (and, often, lowest-priced) mascaras on the market.

Amazon is especially reliable for restocking your standby mascaras, like drugstore classics from Maybelline and L’Oreal (as well as their discontinued formulas). But it’s also a treasure trove for tracking down mascaras from foreign or under-the-radar brands that you’d have trouble finding on the shelves locally. You can also use Amazon as a search engine for clean and extra-gentle formulas, if you're picky about ingredients or have sensitive eyes.

Ahead, you'll find seven of the best mascaras available on Amazon right now. All of these formulas and wand shapes, sizes, and bristles are designed to address different lash preferences, whether that’s a subtle boost of volume or a full-on falsie effect. But what they all have in common is that they’re easy to find, and even easier to buy.

1. The Best Waterproof Mascara For Lift, Length, & Curl Heroine Make Long and Curl Mascara Super Waterproof $11 | Amazon See on Amazon The Amazon reviews (and Reddit commentary) for Heroine Make Long and Curl Super Waterproof Mascara are some of the most wildly enthusiastic I’ve ever seen. The consensus is that this Japanese mascara gives you glossy, doll-worthy lashes that won’t budge or smudge, even when used on greasy eyelids without primer. Its unique formula contains polymers that set and seal, as well as argan and camellia oils to soften and nourish lashes from the root — a formula so innovative that, according to one especially passionate reviewer, deserves a Pulitzer Prize. The mascara is also especially favored by people with straight lashes, thanks to its lifting and curling abilities. Though this mascara won't smudge (even while swimming, sweating, or getting stuck in the rain), it is tough to remove, which is why you should pick up a bottle of the brand's special eye makeup remover that they created specifically to take off this budge-proof mascara.

2. The Best Washable Mascara For Lift & Curl Maybelline New York The Falsies Push Up Drama Washable Mascara $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're still looking for lift and curl, but in a non-waterproof formula, Maybelline's The Falsies Push Up Drama Washable Mascara is for you. Like the push-up bra that inspired the name, it gives your lashes an instant boost and heft. The wand is straight, but its plastic bristles are curved to cup, curl, and separate every lash from the root. The result is a volumized but fanned-out effect, like a strip of wispy false lashes. Also kind of like a push-up bra, the formula is really easy to take off: It’s best to swipe it off with your favorite oil-based cleanser or micellar water, but gentle soap and warm water will do the trick if you’re in a pinch.

3. The Best Volumizing Mascara L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara $7 | Amazon See on Amazon I always have a tube of L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara in my arsenal. It’s classic, failsafe, and does exactly what it promises: Gives your lashes falsie-worthy volume. The medium-sized wand deposits a thick, even layer of uber-black color, but the ceramide-spiked formula feels nicely moisturizing rather than gunky. I especially love the wand’s soft, bushy bristles, which are less irritating on my sensitive eyes than hard plastic wands. (It's also reportedly Kim Kardashian's favorite.)

4. The Best Lengthening Mascara For A Natural Look Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you lean more “no-makeup makeup” than “Dolly Parton” on the mascara spectrum, try the Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara. Its slim wand and soft bristles deliver subtle length and color without the heft or potential clumping of a volumizing mascara. The lightweight formula also contains conditioning ingredients like Vitamin E and olive oil, and it’s gentle enough for use on sensitive eyes.

5. The Best Skinny Mascara For Lower Lashes TONYMOLY Perfect Eyes Long Kinny Mascara $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Your sweet little bottom lashes deserve a sweet little mascara to match (and to make them a little less little). The TONYMOLY Perfect Eyes Long Kinny Mascara’s ultra-thin brush clocks in at just two millimeters for better control, precision, and fit on your short bottom lashes. This Korean mascara is more lengthening than volumizing, but that narrow brush can multitask as an eyeliner, too: Just press it gently against your lower lids to double down on the doe-eyed look.

6. The Best Mascara & Primer In One Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon In the interest of shirking non-essential steps from our makeup routines, lots of us miss out on the amazing benefits of eyelash primers, like increasing your mascara's wear-time and your lashes' length and volume. The Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer can't help you skirt that extra step — the primer is discretely included on the other end of the mascara — but this two-in-one tool does mean you don’t have to reach for a whole other tube. And that, I think, knocks down the mental hurdle that’s blocking you from experiencing your best possible lashes. Honest Beauty also happens to be one of the best clean beauty brands out there: This lengthening mascara and performance-enhancing primer are free of potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, paraffins, silicones, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oils.