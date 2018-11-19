Even though the holidays can be a magical time of bonding and nostalgia, there's no denying that there's one area of your life that may take a hit: your sex life. Having sex during the holidays can be tough when you're surrounded by family and back in your childhood bedroom — and it can feel like free time and privacy are at a minimum. Luckily, some of the quietest sex positions are also some of the most intimate, which is perfect for the holiday season.

"The holiday season is [all] about memories and intimacy," Michele M. Paiva, licensed zen psychotherapist, tells Bustle. "Individuals often feel that sexuality during the holiday season is taboo but, what better time if coupled up, than to express love and passion?"

If you do it right, the holidays can still be a great time for sex — even with your parents and second cousins wandering the hallways. And, if you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed then that time and intimacy with your partner becomes even more important. So the sex doesn't have to stop, it just has to be finessed. Here are the best sex positions for when you need to be quiet, because sometimes a little stealthiness can make the sex even hotter.

1 On Top Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: Straddle your partner but have them lean against the back of the bed, sofa, or wall and lift their knees to draw you closer to them. Why It's Holiday-Approved: It's a great position for being in control, but it's more intimate and cozy than traditional cowgirl. Plus, you're close enough to whisper sweet nothings without making much noise at all.

2 Coital Alignment Technique Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: Think of traditional missionary but with a twist. Raise your knees up and wrap your legs around your partner, which should help align your public bones, meaning more clit stimulation. Why It's Holiday-Approved: It's a great position for orgasm but, because you're closer together, you won't have as much noise and movement that comes with the usual thrusting of missionary. Instead it's a closer, more grinding-focused position.

3 The Cross Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: While your partner lays on their side, lay perpendicular to them with your legs over their hip. Guide them inside of you as you shimmy yourself toward them. Why It's Holiday-Approved: This is another position that doesn't require a ton of movement. You can both get some deep penetration but without the normal thrusting that requires. Plus, it's a restful position if you're feeling a little stressed out.

4 Standing Rear-Entry Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: While leaning against the wall, spread your legs slightly and lift one up as your partner enters you from behind. You may need to play around with different heights and more importantly, don't be shy with the lube. Why It's Holiday-Approved: Standing lets you have sex in unusual places, but this variation with the wall also is a softer take on standing up sex. It's perfect for a quiet quickie.

5 Sitting Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: This one is really straightforward. One partner is on their knees while the other sits on the bed or a couch. Why It's Holiday-Approved: It's an incredibly intimate position, so you can reconnect with your partner, but it's also really intense. Plus, you have your hands free if you need to cover your mouth and keep things quiet — or as quiet as possible.

6 Sideways 69 Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do It: Rather than the traditional 69, both of you can lay on your sides and lift your top leg up slightly for better access. Why It's Holiday-Approved: 69 is normally a bit of a hot mess, but this variation is one that's comfortable for both of you so you can really focus on the sensations. Oh — and your mouths are too busy to make much noise.