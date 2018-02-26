Being on your yoga mat should feel like a blissful escape from the stresses of your day — not a Slip 'N Slide in the middle of an exercise studio. When it comes to surviving your sweatiest practices, sometimes a non-slip mat isn't enough. Good thing the best yoga towels can keep your hands and feet where they should be, so you can focus on zenning out.

What is a yoga towel exactly, and can't you just grab one from your bathroom, throw it across your mat, and call it a day? Not quite. A yoga towel is made to absorb moisture — much like your typical bath towel — but it's also made to fit on top of your yoga mat and create a non-slip surface for extra grip and stability in your poses. As a result, most are made with special fabrics (and sometimes even rubber or silicone) to ensure that you stay safe and face-plant-free during your practice.

That being said, and contrary to popular belief, you do not need to spend $60 on a yoga towel. These yoga towels will have you excited to get your om on without costing you a ton, and there are plenty of options for any style, mat size, and price point.

1 This Highly-Rated (But Affordable) Option That Covers All Your Bases Amazon IUGA Yoga Towel Set $20 AmazonBuy Now People are obsessing over this IUGA yoga towel, calling it a "wonderful addition" to their practice and an even "better [option] than the more expensive towels." The premium microfiber material absorbs moisture and dries quickly for a safe practice, while the textured weave strikes the perfect balance between softness and grip. It's a little bit thicker (and bigger) than other brands for more cushioning, but it's still surprisingly lightweight. It even has corner pockets to keep it in place, no matter what pose you're working on. The best news? It's only $20, and it comes with a free hand towel and a spray bottle so you can dry your sweat and clean your mat.

3 This Towel For Bikgram Yoga That Becomes That Becomes Stickier As You Sweat Amazon Shandali Stickyfiber Yoga Towel $20 AmazonBuy Now For the yogis that love to sweat, there's the Shandali Stickyfiber yoga towel. It's designed for Bikram yoga and sweaty practices because it's made with a silicone web-grip bottom that provides a whole different level of non-slip stickiness. In fact, the wetter it gets, the better it grips. It can also be washed and dried in the machine, comes in five zen colors, and is suitable for any practice — not just hot yoga. "I don't do hot yoga," says one reviewer. "I just sweat. A lot ... I am very pleased to say that the quality is phenomenal."

4 This Towel That's So Travel-Friendly, You Can Pack It In Your Carry-On Amazon Gaiam No-Slip Yoga Towel $29 AmazonBuy Now Whether you travel a ton or you're just dreading lugging yet another thing to the studio, the Gaiam yoga towel is for you. Despite its double-layer microfiber top and non-slip bottom, it's only 1.5 millimeters thick. That means you can fold it up into a tiny square or just roll it up with your yoga mat at the end of class. But don't let its thin and lightweight design fool you — it still absorbs sweat and prevents you from slipping with the natural rubber that's woven into the microfiber. This one is available in five double-sided colors, so you always know which side is which.

5 This Highly-Rated Towel That Does Both The Environment And Your Wallet A Favor Amazon Susama Yoga Towel $10 AmazonBuy Now Even though the price tag reads $10, reviewers can't stop raving about how much they love this towel. Made by a small family-run business that's dedicated to producing quality products, this Susama yoga towel is budget- and eco-friendly. It requires significantly less energy to wash because it's so quick-drying and lightweight, and its microfiber material gets even more non-slip as you sweat. Reviewers say it's "so soft to the touch" and it "absorbs every last drop" of moisture during your practice.

6 This One That's Made To Stay Dry And Cool No Matter How Long You Practice Amazon Mission Vaporactive Yoga Mat Towel $32 AmazonBuy Now The Mission Vaporactive towel is my go-to yoga towel because I can't stand when my mat feels warm or clammy underneath me. Using a special VaporActive fabric, this one attracts all the moisture on your body so it can promptly remove it via evaporation. It also has framed corner pockets that wrap around your mat to keep everything in place. Best of all, the permanent non-slip technology never washes out, so unlike other mats, it stays safe even after countless classes.