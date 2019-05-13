The 7 Lowest-Rated 'Game Of Thrones' Episodes On Rotten Tomatoes, From "The Bells" To "The Climb"

If the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones made your nose crinkle up like a latte that's been sitting on a table for a week, you are not alone. The episode that aired on Sunday, May 12 is currently one of the lowest-rated Game of Thrones episodes on Rotten Tomatoes. The episode that gave us Daenerys Targaryen's heel turn was not exactly a smash: "The Bells" is one of a few Game of Thrones episodes that is "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that less than 60% of the reviews are favorable. Only three out of the 72 episodes that have aired thus far are "Rotten"; the rest are "Fresh." Moreover, most of the "Fresh" Game of Thrones episodes boast a score of 85% or higher.

Now, before we take a look at the seven lowest-rated Game of Thrones episodes (seven episodes because the Seven Kingdoms? Sure, that feels right) let's make one thing extremely clear: The first four episodes featured on this list are, in the grand scheme of things, extremely well-rated. Many TV shows would be so lucky to have a few episodes that earned an 83% on the ol’ Tomatometer, but for Game of Thrones? The bar is so high for this show that an 83% or a 77% are considered "low" scores.

But again, there are three episodes of Game of Thrones that have been hit with the "Rotten" label. And whew, do those Rotten scores stick out like sore, greyscale-infected thumbs. But hey, you don't have to take my word for it. To the list we go.

A Three-Way Tie For 5th Place, Part 1: Not one, not two, but three episodes are at 83%. Again, this is not a bad score. These are great episodes! It is just hard to compete when the rest of the show when it's up to its eyeballs in episodes that are at, like, 92%. First up, we have Season 5 Episode 7: "The Gift" GameofThrones on YouTube You know who I don't miss? The High Sparrow.

A Three-Way Tie For 5th Place, Part 2: The second episode at 83% is Season 3 Episode 6: "The Climb." GameofThrones on YouTube Do you know who I do miss? Ygritte.

A Three-Way Tie For 5th Place, Part 3: The third ep that has an RT score of 83% is Season 5 Episode 9: "The Dance of Dragons." GameofThrones on YouTube Oh, no big deal. This episode just so happens to include one of the most iconic scenes in the show's history.

4th Place: The seventh episode of Season 3, “The Bear and the Maiden Fair," scored 77%. It's not 83%, but it is still a solid score. GameofThrones on YouTube Hey, speaking of iconic show moments! Remember the good old days when Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister fought a bear together? Sigh, things were so much simpler back then. Are you ready to see some not-so-hot scores? Put on your swim cap and tighten your goggles, because we are about to swan dive into the "Rotten" side of the Tomatometer.

3rd Place: "The Last of the Starks," the fourth episode of the final season, is currently at 57%. GameofThrones on YouTube Justice for Missandei and Rhaegal. (But, uh, not that kind of justice.)

2nd Place: Season 5 Episode 6: "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken" has a score of 54%. GameofThrones on YouTube A score has no name.