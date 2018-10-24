The 7 Things That Turn People Off The Most In Bed, According To A New Survey

If being turned on is an intense feeling, then being turned off can be just as intense. Sometimes, even if we think we're really attracted to someone, they can do something that makes us totally turned off in a flash — like a swift kick to the stomach, you just feel your libido just... die. But what turns people off the most?

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans from sex toy retailer EdenFantasys found that there are a lot of different things that turn us off — way off.

There's no predicting what might get someone going. In fact, for some people, it's as simple as brushing your hair or your teeth. "Some things having to do with hygiene are not sexy, and some are," Caleb Backe, a health and wellness expert at Maple Holistics, tells Bustle. "Those two brush-related activities are relatively innocuous, yet intimate ... And since partners also do those together sometimes, in the morning or before bed, it can be something which gets your juices flowing." On the other hand, the survey found that bad hygiene was definitely an instant mood-killer.

So what is making people say "Yikes!" instead of "Yes!"? Here's what the survey found.

Poor Hygeine
Poor hygiene was the number one turn-off for Americans — and it's easy to see why. The idea of getting up close and personal someone doesn't seem very appealing when you sense that being up close and personal won't be a very pleasant place to be.

Being Mean
It was amazing — and heartening — to see so many behavioral issues on this list, rather than just superficial ones. People were so turned off by a mean partner that it came in at number two on the list, which is good to hear, because someone treating you badly shouldn't draw you closer to them.

Being Rude To Waitstaff
This is a win for waitstaff around the globe. Seeing someone being rude to a waiter is not only totally off-putting, but it's also really telling about who they are as a person.

Eating With Your Mouth Open
There are some definite mouth breathers out there. Eating with your mouth open can be really off-putting, apparently off-putting enough for people to get turn-off by the idea of you in the sack.

Flirting With Other People
No question why this would be a big turn-off — flirting with other people can not only be difficult to swallow, it can be emotionally destructive, too. If you feel like this is happening a lot — and in a way that's disrespectful to you — you may want to reconsider the relationship.

Talking About Exes
Talking about exes is a tricky one — obviously, if you're in a relationship with someone, talking through your exes and baggage may be important for the relationship to move forward. On the other hand, if someone talks about their ex in a way that makes them seem like they're still hung up on them, then there's no doubt that can be a huge turn-off.