11 People Share Their Biggest Kissing Turn-Offs

We've all had makeout horror stories. My most memorable one occurred during my junior year of high school, with a guy I had just started dating. I knew he was inexperienced, but I was determined to help guide him into kissing better. The moment finally came for our first french kiss. I leaned in slowly, closed my eyes, and felt the top of his lip hit the bottom of my nose. I looked down and realized he had opened his mouth as wide as he could. He had swallowed my face. I made up an excuse suggested we move on to other activity.