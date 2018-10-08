It's that time again. You are about to save some serious money while stocking up on your fave beauty products or by trying out some newbies that you have been eyeing but may not have been ready to commit to at full price. This week's best beauty sales span the spectrum — from $10 Stila lippies to $12 Urban Decay perfume. There are also $2 lip glosses by a celebrity-launched brand. Meanwhile, Tarte is celebrating its 18th birthday by gifting its customers with amazing, surprise products for seven days while Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event is ongoing. Translation? There are plenty of deals, steals, and products for all of your features.

This list once again does all of the leg work for you. Rather than having to scan the socials of your fave brands or page through the sale sections of their websites, this is a rundown of some of the best savings of the week.

It's worth noting that if you aren't in need of any new cosmetics but don't want to let these deals pass you by, there is a simple solution. Why not take advantage of the sales by instead grabbing some inexpensive and awesome gifts for your makeup-loving BFFs? There's no shame in enjoying some savings while buying stuff for others.

You can also get a head start on holiday shopping if you plan to gift those on your list with makeup treats.

1. Tarte Birthday Week

Tarte Birthday Week Full-Sized Mascara $10 For the next week, Tarte will celebrate its 18th birthday with several surprise deals. Follow the brand's socials and check the site daily to see what's freebies you can grab and enjoy for that day. Today's deal is a full-sized mascara for just $10. You just have to enter the "LASHES" code upon checking out.

2. Illuminate By Ashley Tisdale Enhancing Lip Gloss

Illuminate By Ashley Tisdale Enhancing Lip Gloss $2 Actor and singer Ashley Tisdale has her own small but focused cosmetics brand — Illuminate By Ashley Tisdale. The Enhancing Lip Glosses are marked down from $6 to just $2 per tube. You can grab three glosses for the full price of one. You can't beat the savings or the slick of shine.

3. IT Cosmetics Super-Size Full Coverage SPF 50 CC Cream + Luxe Brush

IT Cosmetics Super-Size Full Coverage SPF 50 CC Cream With Luxe Brish $58 This CC cream and brush would cost you $137 if sold separately. When packaged together, the price is just $58. That's a steal, especially since the CC cream acts as a serum, day cream, primer, color corrector, SPF 50 sunscreen, and full-coverage foundation in one. It does everything and the brush can be repurposed for years.

4. Urban Decay Go Naked Perfume Oil

Urban Decay Go Naked Perfume Oil $12 It may be fall but this straight-from-the-beach, light 'n' citrusy scent will transport you to July. Or to California. The roller ball bottle is half off — marked down to $12 from its usual $24. Swipe on your wrists or your neck and proceed to inhale.

5. Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Eyeshadow Palette $24.97 This all-matte, neutral eyeshadow palette is 50 percent off. Since Urban Decay's eyeshadow palettes are bar none, you know you're getting a quality collection. This palette is a "go to" for creating day-to-night looks. You can create soft, bronzy looks or build a heavier, smokier eye as you wish.

6. Sephora Collection Moisturizing & Refreshing Body Jelly

Sephora Collection Moisturizing & Refreshing Body Jelly $7 This light and delish-smelling gel moisturizer is limited edition and marked down from $15 to $7. Grab it for those unseasonably warm days when you want to moisturize but don't want to use your usual, heavy duty formula or if you live in a warm climate year round.

7. INSTYLER Airless Blowout Revolving Styler

INSTYLER Airless Blowout Revolving Styler $62.50 This hair tool is on sale as part of Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event this month. On Wednesday, Oct. 10, this multi-tasker is marked down to $62.50 from its normal $125. It combines the styling prowess a round brush and a hair dryer in one self-contained piece. You can create all sorts of smooth, voluminous looks.

8. Stila Stay All Day MATTE'ificent Lipstick

Stila Stay All Day MATTE'ificent Lipstick $10 Stila's comfort matte lippies are only $10 via the brand's site. This long-lasting, non-drying, and anti-caking formula is usually $18. Don't sleep on this deep discount for such a light-wearing, almost weightless, and mega matte texture. Velvet-look lips are in your future with any of these bullets.

Enjoy all of these savings.