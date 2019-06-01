Different brushes have different uses. A paddle brush is great for smoothing and detangling, a vented brush is ideal for drying, and a round brush can curl and add volume — which can make all the difference when it comes to styling fine, thin hair. While a large, densely-packed round brush may be useful for manipulating thick hair, the best round brush for fine thin hair should have fewer bristles that can grip without pulling or breaking delicate strands. But to find out more about what makes the best round brush for fine hair, Bustle spoke to NYC-based hair stylists Antonio Juarez of Fabio Scalia Salon and Christina Giarrizzo, leading stylist at Voel Hair.
What size round brush is best for fine hair?
“Picking the right brush is not about the type of hair you have, but the type of look you are looking to achieve,” Juarez says. “A smaller size brush is optimal when trying to achieve volume and curls. On the other hand, a bigger size brush is best if you want a straighter and smoother finish look.” The size of the brush is also dependent on the length of your hair — generally speaking, smaller round brushes are best for shorter hair, while longer hair can handle larger brushes.
What type of brush is best for fine thin hair?
More important than the size of the brush for thin hair is the composition. Juarez and Giarrizzo both favor boar bristle brushes for fine hair; the stiff texture can help detangle and evenly distribute natural oils while still remaining gentle enough for thin strands. “My only recommendation is to make sure that the bristle patterns are not too aligned and compacted too close to each other,” Juarez advises. “A more scattered bristle is best for fine hair because it doesn't create too much tension or pull on the hair.”
That said, boar bristle brushes aren't the only option. It's also worth noting that brushes with a boar and nylon combination are a great choice for blow-drying and smoothing fine hair. Additionally, plastic bristles have been known to work wonders when it comes to detangling wet hair that's prone to breakage, while brushes with ionic properties can help to combat static — an extremely useful feature for thin hair, since it also tends to be more lightweight and therefore heavily impacted by static.
With all that in mind, we’ve narrowed down the six best round brushes for fine thin hair of all lengths.