When looking to invest in a new hair brush, the best boar bristle brushes remain one of the most timeless options for achieving the shiniest, healthiest hair ever. Score one and you'll join the ranks of screen goddesses like Lauren Bacall and Rita Hayworth, both of whom used this natural brush type to get their famous lustrous waves.

So, what exactly are the benefits of using a boar bristle brush and what makes them so special? This brush type has been around since the 1800s, but today they include a mix of nylon and boar bristles that are perfect for detangling coarse, thick hair. They also do an incredible job of carrying your scalp's natural oils throughout your hair so that your strands stay well conditioned. By doing this, it helps reduce frizz and static, prevents oil build-up at the scalp (hurray to fewer shampoos each week), and improves hair texture, all while stimulating your scalp — because, my goodness, does a boar bristle brush deliver the head massage to end all head massages.

Unlike a lot of other brush types, boar bristle brushes bring out the natural texture in straight, wavy, or curly hair. This isn't the brush you'll use on wet hair (it can cause breakage) or for styling your hair — but it is the perfect everyday brush to rid your hair of tangles, boost its body, and keep it glossy.

These seven highly rated boar bristle brushes are just waiting for you to claim them.

1. A 100% Boar Oval Brush For Fine Hair

Got fine or thin hair that could use a dose of shine? This 100% boar bristle oval cushion brush is perfect because it evenly distributes your scalp's oils and makes hair smooth and less frizzy, according to reviewers. Unlike a plastic bristle brush, it won't damage delicate fine hair. Reviewers suggest using a comb or a detangling brush to get tough tangles out first and then separating hair into small sections to brush it with this tool. Hair will be shinier and more manageable – but those with thicker hair may have a hard time getting this brush through the length of their hair.

According to one reviewer: "I have severely damaged hairs from styling and heating, I came to know about this brush and bought it. It takes at least one week to break in the brush so please don’t give up on the first day because boar bristle brush are close to human hair and it create static. Keep working until it’s coated with Scalp oil and then you will see it reaches nicely till scalp. I have been brushing my hairs religiously with this brush and my hairs become shinier and healthy and I can see new hair growth."

2. An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Boar And Nylon Brush For Thick Hair

A mix of boar and nylon bristles work best for thick hair and this eco-friendly boar bristle brush with bamboo is the perfect tool to help de-frizz and smooth hair, while preventing breakage. The long nylon pins detangle thick hair, while the boar bristles work their magic redistributing scalp oil. Reviewers say the scalp massage this brush delivers is beyond amazing, that it's very gentle, and they've even noticed less hair shedding. Only use it on dry hair — it can cause damage if you use it to detangle wet hair.

According to one reviewer: "I love this brush. I bought it based on a recommendation from a friend, and I'm honestly amazed by it. My hair is thick and curly, and I've tried a lot of different things with it—gels, serums, leave-in conditioners, hair spray, heat styling, styling without heat, using all natural products, etc."

3. A Vented Boar Bristle Brush You Can Use For Styling Hair

Most boar bristle brushes are great for brushing hair, but aren't your go-to brushes for styling with a hairdryer. That's why this vented boar bristle brush is amazing — it detangles thick, curly hair and can be used while styling hair with heat. This nylon and boar bristle brush is safe for all hair types, but reviewers with long, thick, curly hair rave the most about how gentle this is on their hair and how it takes every knot out quickly and without pain.

According to one reviewer: "I have a 3 year old with long curly hair, and brushing her hair is always miserable. She cries every time, so I was looking for a durable brush that would alleviate some of the pain. The reviews guided me here, and they did not lie! She didn't cry for a second! I have tried it with wet and dry hair, and she has not cried or fought me at all. So happy I bought this brush, and especially love that it came with two so I have one for myself as well :)"

4. A Classic Brush For Thin Hair And Sensitive Scalps

It's one of the most recognizable names in the beauty world, and for a good reason. The Mason Pearson boar bristle brush for sensitive scalps and thin hair is considered the gold standard of brushes because it's made with premium-grade boar bristle that's extremely gentle and won't tug or tear at hair and the long bristles provide the perfect amount of stimulation to the scalp, according to reviewers. Some call this the "greatest brush ever made" and others swear it's worth every penny, especially if you're considered about thinning or shedding hair.

According to one reviewer: "I bought this hairbrush for my husband to replace one exactly like it which I bought for him 15 years ago. That is how long the hairbrush lasted. Yes, it was worn and didn't look good, but it still worked...so, now he'll have one for another 15 years. He has fine hair and this is the perfect hairbrush for him."

5. A Boar Bristle Paddle Hair Brush For Straight Hair

Few brushes can create a shiny, super sleek and straight style like a boar bristle paddle hair brush. If you've got dry or damaged hair, make it a priority to use this brush daily and reviewers say the distribution of scalp oil throughout your strands will make your hair look and feel well conditioned and can extend the time between shampoos. This brush works best on fine or normal hair, as the short bristles won't be as beneficial to thick or curly/course hair.

According to one reviewer: "I have been using these brushes for about 3 years and honestly they’re the cheapest but best for just daily brushing for my hair when I don’t want to detangle every day. Eventually the bristles will fall out and I usually use that as an indicator that it is time to replace my brush. I’ve had one last as little as 6 months and another one last the whole year."

6. A Round Brush For Short Hair And To Add Voluminous Curls

This large round boar bristle brush is big enough to create frizz-free curls while styling hair, but small enough to be used by those of us who have shorter hair. It boasts an ergonomic polished wood handle, has both nylon and boar bristles, and is anti-static. Plus, it comes accompanied by a hair brush cleaner to keep it free of stray hair and styling residue. Reviewers say this brush adds great volume and shine while smoothing stubborn strands.

According to one reviewer: "This brush leaves my hair so soft! I was replacing a metal round brush that was sold to me by the salon and heated up so much by the dryer it literally burned me to the point I had a burn mark on my neck for a week from a one second touch. I was mainly looking for something that was all wood and wouldn’t heat up but this is probably the best brush I’ve ever had even among boar bristles. The little brush cleaner actually works amazingly as well!"

7. A Double-Sided Boar Bristle Brush

Get all of the benefits of a boar bristle brush (including intense shine and conditioning and no frizz) with the flexibility of double-sided boar brush. This brush is made with 100% medium boar bristles on one side, and finer boar bristles on the other side. It's also gentle on scalps and has the backing of thousands of Amazon reviewers.

According to one reviewer: "Love love love. I have purchase[d] three throughout the time because I keep misplacing them :P. They are well made and have a soft side and side that is more hard. My favorite go to brush. You won’t regret this bargain."