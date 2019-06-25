Floral sheets are the best — they bring color to otherwise dull spaces and make you feel like you're sleeping on a bed of flowers (and really, you kind of are). Whether you're decorating your bedroom, designing a guest space, or shopping for a friend, there are several things to keep in mind when hunting for the best floral sheets.

First, look at the material. Cotton sheets will be softer, while polyester microfiber and other synthetic blends will offer greater breathability (aka they'll help keep you cool). The best material for your bed will depend on how hot you tend to get and where you fall on the preferred softness scale. In addition to fabric, consider the thread count. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the thicker the material — higher thread counts tend to be more durable but heavier, as well.

After that, time for the fun part: patterns and colors. This is a matter of personal preference, so ask yourself some style questions. Do you like bold, rich colors? Or are you drawn to softer, muted tones? What about the pattern? Are you going for a chic urban condo vibe, or is a classic country cottage more your style? The biggest thing to keep in mind is that whatever you choose, it will need to blend in with the room, so consider the color of the walls, furniture, and other accents.

Below, I've gathered a handful of the best floral sheets to help you make a decision. Take a look to find the perfect pattern for your room.

1. These 100 Percent Cotton Sheets With A Soft, Sateen Weave California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets $48 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: With their pretty blue and pink floral design, it's not surprising that these 100 percent cotton bedsheets have more than 4,300 reviews on Amazon. People love the soft sateen weave and cozy but lightweight feel. They're super durable, with a 400-thread count, and the fitted sheet features 16-inch pockets with a sturdy elastic band. What fans say: "Soft and SOOO comfortable. Pockets are deep on the fitted sheet, the flat sheet is extra-long for easy tucking and the pillowcases easily accommodate a large, fluffy pillow. I could not be happier with these sheets. They are now my go-to sheets, as I will be purchasing other sets to outfit other beds in my home." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, RV/Short Queen, Queen, King, California King

2. Brightly Colored Microfiber Sheets That Are Hypoallergenic American Home Collection Deluxe Printed Sheet Set $32 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These soft microfiber sheets are made with 100 percent polyester, making them both comfortable and breathable. They come in 24 colorful designs, including eight bright floral options, with everything from radiant yellow sunflowers to purple butterflies mixed with ferns. The hypoallergenic fabric is wrinkle-resistant, so you can ditch the ironing board, and reviewers say it feels silky against your skin. What fans say: "I LOVE them! The deep pockets fit great over my pillow top mattress & pad (about 14 inches total). They are sooo soft and warm. Very comfortable - not too thick or too thin." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

3. This Affordable Microfiber Set With Nearly 20,000 Reviews AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: A product has to be pretty great to rack up almost 20,000 reviews on Amazon, and these top-rated bedsheets are no exception. Made with breathable polyester microfiber, they showcase a soft blue and yellow floral design. They are smooth and silky, according to customers, and fully machine-washable. Best of all, they are budget-friendly, too. What fans say: "I absolutely LOVE these sheets. SERIOUSLY. ... They are VERY soft, and actually have the feel of a silky sheet. I will be purchasing many more sets of these, especially because I have some kids with sensory issues and they will REALLY be happy with the smooth, soft feel of the sheets. The BEST thing about these sheets, though? THE PRICE." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4. These Cozy Flannel Sheets That Are Perfect For Winter Pinzon 170 Gram Flannel Sheet Set $55 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Flannel sheets are synonymous with being warm and cozy, and if you're searching for a toasty set of winter bedsheets, these make a fantastic choice. The velvety, double-napped fabric is made with 100 percent cotton (please read: super soft), and they come in a durable, 170-gram weight that keeps you warm without making you feel hot or smothered. The pillowcases and flat sheet boast 4-inch hems, while the fitted sheet is snug and secure, according to reviewers, and made to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. The sheets come in three color options: lavender, sage, and grey. What fans say: "These sheets are perfect. They're very soft and comfortable and the fitted sheet is very deep and stays on the mattress very well. They're toasty warm but don't get too hot during the night, which flannel sheets often do ... We use a down comforter with the sheets and we stay nice and warm." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

5. A Set Of Vintage Floral Prints That's Wrinkle-Resistant Where The Polka Dots Roam Light Floral Sheet Set $33 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These cute vintage sheets, which feature classically oversized flowers with a peach and yellow theme, are made with soft, smooth microfiber. They're wrinkle-resistant with a tight weave that's super durable. On top of that, you can put them in both the washer and the dryer. Just one note: reviewers say the color is slightly lighter than shown in the photos, so keep that in mind when ordering. What fans say: "My favorite sheets! So comfortable and soft and love the color and design! I ordered the pink chevron first and love the deep pockets on them so much and the feel of the sheets that I [ordered] another set in grey!" Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

6. Elegant Deep Pocket Sheets That Will Fit Your Mattress Topper Queen's House Romantic Garden Floral Bed Sheet $98 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with a high-quality 1,200-thread count, these soft, floral bedsheets are thick and durable. The fabric is 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton that's lightweight and breathable, despite the higher thread count. These sheets are machine-washable, too. The sweeping floral pattern comes in 16 delicate designs. On top of that, the fitted sheet has 17.5 inch-pockets and a strong elastic band. What fans say: "Beautiful sheets, lovely print, crisp comfortable fabric ... I wanted two extra pillowcases to match my set and they made it very easy to order them. Great company." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

7. This Splurge-Worthy Cotton Set With An Abstract Watercolor Pattern Ralph Lauren Watercolor Abstract Floral Sheet Set $90 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed from silky feeling fabric, these high-end floral sheets feature a soft watercolor pattern. The material is 100 percent cotton, making it soft yet still lightweight. Meanwhile, the abstract pattern boasts pink, blue, and muted green colors that come together in a swirling, windblown design. While the sheets are machine-washable, reviewers noted that they do need a little ironing afterward. What fans say: "I love the colors and the generous size of the flat sheet. I don't [usually] iron sheets ... but this one is being used as a summer blanket cover so I had to break down and iron it." Available sizes: Queen