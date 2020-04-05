Full disclosure: Until recently, I owned exactly one battered pair of joggers for freezing walks to the gym and sick days. So when I went to upgrade my collection I was surprised and delighted, to find that the best joggers for women are actually quite stylish and immensely versatile.

Joggers have come a long way since the Dickensian mandates of high school gym class. Many pairs feature tapered legs that look similar to regular pants, because people are rallying behind comfortable fashion. There are even super-stylish joggers you can dress up a little or a lot thanks to on-trend details like cargo pockets or paper bag waists that add style without impacting comfort.

I finally found my gateway pair, and I plan to buy a few more. Below you’ll find a curated list of options, including everything from a good basic pair to some with a Sherpa lining, some quick-drying joggers that look like pants for travel, and even a pair that’s cute enough for date night.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Overall: A Breathable Pair In Tons Of Colors & Sizes BALEAF Sweatpants With Pockets $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a good basic jogger that you can where constantly, this is it. Backed by more than 2,000 reviews, the BALEAF jogger has a slim tapered leg (that’s not too tight) and an adjustable drawstring for comfort. The cotton-spandex blend is strong, stretchy, and soft — shoppers noted the fabric actually gets softer after machine washing. You can choose whether or not you want a fleece lining with your size selection. One raving fan described them as "a brilliantly comfortable jogger sweatpant design," and added "They are not heavyweight [...] but not as light as cotton pajama pants." These also boast a great color selection from dark to bright and have most inclusive sizes out of any on the list. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small - 5XL Plus

2. These Cute Joggers With Cargo Pockets esstive Ultra Soft Fleece Cargo Pants $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These cute cargo joggers put an edgy street-style spin on the comfy pant. The thick cotton-polyester knit has a cozy fleece lining, so they're guaranteed to be cozy, and even the lighter colors promise not to be see-through. In addition to two cargo pockets (that Amazon shoppers report are expertly placed) they also feature your go-to side seam pockets. They have drawstring elastic waist for added comfort. "There are not enough stars for these pants!" One shopper gushed, confessing, "I was skeptical ordering online but loved their look. The fabric is not thin but QUALITY & the lining super soft!' Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3. Some Joggers That Look Like Pants & Are Great For Travel Cherokee Infinity Mid-Rise Tapered Leg Jogger Pant $33 | Amazon See On Amazon These tailored performance joggers get rave reviews for their sleek lines and ample pockets (five to be exact). There are two front angle pockets, two back pockets that make these joggers look like pants, and a cargo pocket with reflective tape for safety. Made with a durable and quick-drying polyester-spandex blend, they're ideal for travelers looking for comfort with a little structure. One reviewer noted, "Love!! I wear these all the time! I bought them as travel pants and after living in them for two weeks straight in three countries, they don’t show a bit of wear. The zip pockets are handy and the side cargo pocket is a perfect fit for a passport or phone." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small - 5X-Large, and in petite sizes

4. These Stylish Joggers That Are Dressy Enough To Wear To Work GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $27 | Amazon See On Amazon A vintage-inspired, high-pleated waist, along with cute tie details and a cropped leg, add up to a seriously fashionable jogger that is nice enough to wear to work, and even makes for a playful date night option as well. It just might be the missing link in everyone’s wardrobe. These are woven from a lightweight polyester-spandex blend and feature two side pockets with a comfy elastic waist. You can also score a version with a paper bag waist and a plain cropped ankle. "Versatile and cute!" one shopper proclaimed, adding, "I wore them to work today and got so many compliments on them. They can easily be styled for a professional look or a more casual look." Available colors: 46, with two-pack options

Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

5. This Pair With A Sherpa Lining For The Coziest Feel Yeokou Warm Sherpa Joggers $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of sweatpants with faux fur dials comfiness up to an 11. The outside is woven from breathable 100% cotton, and the inside is layered with a thick blanket of vegan sherpa to keep you warm on cold days. They have an elastic waist plus two side pockets with a classic adjustable drawstring waist. Shoppers attest that they’re seriously warm and well-made, but a few noted these pants do run small. "Like smuggling a yak in your pants," one enthusiastic reviewer declared. "I'm ready for snowmageddon with extended power outages." Available colors: 7, with some non-lined options

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6. These Comfy Joggers That Tall Women Can Actually Wear Safort Extended Inseam Sweatpants $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Joggers with an extra-long inseam give tall women the ankle coverage they need and that some brands often overlook. These are made from machine-washable, 100% cotton, and come in four different inseams up to 34 inches. "Your new favorite cotton joggers," one shopper declared. Another reviewer added, "As a tall woman with long legs it can be really tough to find pants that are long enough. Not only were these long, but also SO COMFY AND COZY! Basically, I live in them when I’m home.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. Some Budget-Friendly Joggers In Every Color (And Pattern) Imaginable Leggings Depot Cuffed Track Pants $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting more than 5,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers rave about these soft and comfy pants — more than one dubbed them “the perfect lightweight joggers,” citing their buttery softness and flowy material. Their brushed polyester-spandex blend is stretchy and squat-proof. You can spring for black pairs to replace your leggings, but they come in a veritable rainbow of colors and an impressive selection of fun prints including galaxies, cats, and tacos. Get a few solid pairs to wear out, and some fun ones that spark joy. Available colors: 87

Available sizes: Small - 3X