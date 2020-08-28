The more style-conscious cousin of sweatpants, joggers are the pinnacle of effortless athleisure style. And while you likely throw them on for running errands, walking the dog, or binging Netflix on the couch, it’s a mistake to assume joggers have to look casual or sporty. Quite the opposite, actually — dressy jogger pants not only exist, but, when paired with fancier tops, shoes, and jackets, it results in a really cool juxtaposition. Factors like fabric and fit can help give joggers a more elevated look, as can subtle design details like metal hardware and zippered cuffs. Whether you’re searching for statement-making joggers for a night out on the town, or polished-looking joggers you can get away with wearing to work, you may be surprised by how sophisticated these versatile pants can be.

Need further proof that joggers can be dressy? Look no further than this edit, which features 18 pairs of super stylish joggers for every occasion. Every pair on the list is not only available on Amazon, but also eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping. Factor in Prime Wardrobe — the members-only feature that lets you try on eligible items at home for free before deciding whether or not to buy them — and finding the perfect joggers for your next dressy event couldn’t be more effortless.

Ready to rethink what it means to dress up? Read on to shop 18 of the most stylish pairs of joggers you can buy on Amazon.

1 These Stylish Joggers That Look Like Just Like "Real" Trousers Jessica Simpson Ryland Jogger Styled Jegging Amazon $44 See On Amazon These Jessica Simpson Ryland joggers come in so many cute colors and prints that look exactly like "real" pants, including on-trend leopard (pictured) and several denim-like washes, as well as a pretty, faded pink. They're easy to dress up with heels, but they're also cozy enough to wear around the house. Available sizes: XS — 3X

Available colors/prints: 5

2 A Pair Of Cool, Utility-Style Joggers With A Slimmer Fit Goodthreads Stretch Chino Utility Jogger Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon Chino-style joggers will pair well with everything in your closet, and they'll work in every season, too Their classic look is polished enough to wear to work, yet the stretchy cotton fabric they're made with feels comfortable enough to lounge in. Featuring zippered cuffs at the ankles, front and back pockets, and belt loops, they're an easy wardrobe staple worth owning in multiples. Available sizes: 0 — 18

Available colors: 4

3 These Vegan Leather Joggers With Sporty-Chic Accents BB Dakota First Place Vegan Leather Jogger Amazon $62 See On Amazon Leather anything tends to look luxe and expensive — and these chic BB Dakota joggers are no exception. Side stripes and a sporty silhouette gives them a more laid-back feel than structured leather pants, while the quality of the vegan leather with which they're made keeps the look from feeling cheap. Pair them with a daring bodysuit and heeled boots for a night out, or throw them on with a blazer for an effortlessly cool work outfit. Available sizes: XS — L

4 A Pair Of Colorful Joggers In Three Fun, Tropical Prints Agnes Orinda Plus Size Floral Jogger Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you love a statement-making print, these are the pants for you. Perfect for spring, summer, and tropical vacations, they come in three colorful prints adorned with palm leaves and flowers. Dress them up with heels and some jewelry for dinner on the beach, or keep things casual with a tee and sneakers. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 3

5 These Jogger Jeans/Cargos From Premium Denim Label PAIGE PAIGE Mayslie Jogger Amazon $111 See On Amazon Are they joggers? Jeans? Cargo pants? Whatever you want to call them — the brand calls them joggers — these PAIGE Mayslies are guaranteed to become your new favorite comfortable-but-polished-looking pants. Made of a soft, breathable blend of lyocell, cotton, modal, and elastomultiester, they come in both white and dark blue, so you can have a pair for both fall and summer. Other design highlights include functioning back and front pockets, and zippered accents at the ankles. Available sizes: 23 — 32

Available colors: 2

6 A Pair Of Comfy Joggers Sold In So Many Office-Friendly Prints SOLY HUX Elastic Waist Workout Track Pants with Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Though they're constructed just like comfy track pants, the office-friendly prints in which they come — plaid, pinstripes, checks — make these joggers perfect for work. They even have deep, roomy pockets! Available sizes: XS — 4XL Plus

Available colors: 2

7 These Cool, Camo Jogger Jeans From Levi's Levi's Women's Plus-Size Jet Set Jogger Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Jogger jeans: Perhaps the most brilliant invention of the century (ok, not really, but maybe up there in the top 300 at least?). Combining the look of cargo-style jeans with the comfort of sweats, these Jet Set joggers from Levi's will look so cool with all the neutrals in your closet. You can dress them up easily with heels and cropped jackets, but they'll also look so cute dressed down with slip-on sneakers and tees. Available sizes: US 16 — US 24

8 The Same Cool Levi's Jogger Jeans, But In Black Levi's Women's Jet Set Jogger Jeans, Comfy Black Amazon $30 See On Amazon These are actually the same joggers as the ones above, but in solid black. Take a cue from the model in the picture and pair them with a classic button-down shirt (try them with pointed-toe pumps for a work-appropriate look), or dress them up for a night out with a cropped jacket and heels. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors/prints: 2

9 A Pair Of Loose, Breathable Joggers You'll Wind Up Living In Daily Ritual Lyocell Welt-Pocket Jogger Amazon $30 See On Amazon An 100% lyocell construction, utility-inspired details, and a neutral color scheme make these joggers feel much more dressed up than most of their sweatpant-style counterparts. These are the type of extremely versatile, comfortable pants you'll wind up living in, because they can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 6

10 These Classic, Versatile Joggers With Zippered Cuffs Skinnygirl Sierra Pull-On Jogger with Zipper Hem Amazon $39 See On Amazon The details — a vertical front seam detail, gold zippered ankles, and metal accents on the drawstring — make these otherwise simple joggers feel minimalist-chic, rather than basic. They're made of a soft, stretchy cotton twill fabric, with an elastic waistband and a below-the-ankle crop. These are super easy to dress up with the right shoes, and they'll work in any season. Available sizes: XS — 3X

Available colors: 3

11 These Flowy Halston Joggers With Roomy Pockets HALSTON Slim Tapered Flowy Joggers Amazon $59 See On Amazon A slightly crinkled, silky fabric with a subtle touch of sheen adds rich texture to these stylish Halston joggers, while their smocked waistband and tie-front detail elevate the look even more. Featuring roomy side pockets and a slightly dropped crotch, their inky blue color is surprisingly versatile — they'll basically look great with anything that could be paired with jeans. Available sizes: XS — XL

12 A Pair Of Classic, Comfy Joggers — But You Could Totally Dress Them Up Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Jogger Amazon $29 See On Amazon Okay, so there's nothing inherently dressy about these Daily Ritual joggers. Still, their slim fit and minimalist design gives them a more polished look than sportier sweats, and the fact that they're so basic makes them super versatile, so you can easily dress them up with heels and the right accessories. Made of a luxuriously soft blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, they have fitted, tapered legs and a comfy elastic waistband. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 8

13 These Cool Leopard Joggers That Are Perfect For Nights Out SONJA BETRO Leopard Print Elastic Waist Jogger Pants Amazon $13 See On Amazon With their subtle sheen and fun leopard print, these woven joggers certainly make a statement — but they're also surprisingly versatile and easy to style. Throw them on with heels and a strappy bodysuit for a night out, or wear them with a silky white button-down for a more laid-back look. They're cut in relaxed, full-length silhouette, with cuffs at the legs and a comfortable pull-on waist. Available sizes: S — 3X

Available prints: 2

14 The Most Fun Pair Of Joggers Ever — & They're Perfect For Special Occasions David Lerner James Sequin Lounge Joggers Amazon $121 See On Amazon How fun are these glittering sequin joggers by David Lerner? Once you've realized how fun it is to wear what are essentially sweatpants to a fancy party or event, you'll never want to go back to your LBDs again. The statement-making pants feature side pockets, a drawstring waist, and slim, tapered legs that are cropped at the ankle. For whatever reason, the silver version is slightly more expensive — but they're also super cute and come in a few more sizes. Available sizes: XS — L

Available colors: 2

15 A Pair Of Fitted Joggers Made Of Super Soft Velour Premium Ultra Soft Velvet Joggers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of soft, sumptuous velour, these joggers are like the slimmed down version of the Juicy Couture sweats you probably had (or at least, wanted) in middle school. Their sleek, high-rise silhouette and minimalist styling will look great with heels for a night out, but the pants are as versatile as leggings and can easily be dressed down for more casual occasions, too. Available sizes: S — 3X

Available colors: 9

16 A Pair Of Seriously Cool Joggers That Make A Fashion-Forward Statement RtA Finn Sweatpants Amazon $98 See On Amazon A statement-making metallic sheen gives these black RtA joggers some serious edge; whether you wear them with stilettos or chunky combat boots, they're sure to bring in compliments everywhere you go. Made of a non-stretch, ripstop fabric with a single zippered side pocket, they can also be dressed down with sneakers for a more athleisure look. Available sizes: XS — XL

17 These Flowy Capris That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Woman Within Plus Size 7-Day Knit Capri Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon With their minimalist, goes-with-everything design, these cropped joggers could easily be dressed up (with heels, a tee, and a leather jacket) or down (think sandals and a tank). They're not joggers in the traditional sense — i.e., they don't have a tapered ankle or drawstring waist — but they're just as versatile and comfortable. Plus, these come in so many colors that it's worth stocking up on more than one pair. Available sizes: small plus — 6X (petite sizes can be found here)

Available colors: 17