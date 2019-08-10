In the hunt to find one of the best sheets for adjustable beds, otherwise known as split kings, you'll have a lot of choices. But, as you already know, any old king-sized sheets won't work on an adjustable bed. You'll need sheets designed to fit each side of your mattress separately, giving you the flexibility to adjust the bed to suit your needs.

Consider first if you need a split king or a split California king. While most sheets for adjustable beds come in split king, there are fewer options if you need ones for a California-style bed. Then the name of the game with sheets is fabric and how it's constructed. You can learn a lot about a set of sheets simply by looking at the fabric. And, as I combed through sheets available in split king sizes, I found that most options are made of one of three fabric styles. Here's your guide.

Microfiber vs. Cotton vs. Bamboo

Microfiber: Due to their lightweight feel and affordable price, microfiber sheets are great if you like thinner sheets or if you are shopping on a budget. They are also wrinkle resistant and hypoallergenic, if allergies or wrinkly sheets tend to bug you.

Cotton: If you're prone to tearing sheets, either in your sleep or when doing laundry, cotton sheets are a great buy. They fall squarely in between microfiber and bamboo in terms of breathability, so they're good for all climates. Cotton sheets also retain color better than other types of sheets.

Bamboo: If you have allergies or are a hot sleeper, bamboo is a smart pick. Bamboo sheets are naturally antimicrobial, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic. They're also even more breathable than cotton or microfiber sheets.

Don't worry. I've and hand-picked the eight best sheets for adjustable beds, with microfiber, cotton, and bamboo options. Keep scrolling, your new favorite sheets are waiting.

1. A Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set With 53,000 Amazon Reviews Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King With the backing of 53,000 Amazon reviewers, these microfiber sheets are one of the most popular sheet sets out there. Available in split king, these sheets are great for adjustable beds. They're also lightweight and thin like most microfiber sheets, and will feel soft as soon as you unwrap them. While the manufacturer labels their pockets as "deep," they only accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches in depth. But, all things aside the brushed microfiber material is wonderful to sleep on. (I should know, these are the sheets I sleep on!) Even better, they come with a lifetime guarantee, so you really risk nothing with this affordable sheet set. And, since everyone's bedroom is different, these split king sheets come in 38 different color and pattern options. What fans say: "Great price on hard to find adjustable bed sheets! I've been looking for a split King set at a reasonable price for a while now, and when I took a chance on them I was not disappointed. They are very reasonable priced, have a good choice of colors, a fit my bed perfectly. I will be ordering a second set!"

2. A Splurge-Worthy Microfiber Sheet That Can Fit Tall Mattresses Southshore Fine Linens Extra Deep Pocket Pleated Sheet Set $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King These polyester microfiber sheets are a bit more expensive than the set above, but they're hands down the best option on this list if you have a tall mattress. These sheets can accommodate mattresses up to 21 inches in height, so regardless of the size of your mattress these will work. (Always best to measure the height of your mattress before buying, though.) These sheets are double brushed for added softness, and they're machine washable. They come in 19 colors and patterns so you match your style or room. They also have a pleated design around the hems of the sheets and pillowcases for a unique look. Best yet, these come with a one-year warranty should you run into any issues with this split king set. What fans say: "We switched from a King bed to a split King adjustable, so we needed new sheets. Most sets run $90-$100. We saw the SouthShore sets with the deep pockets and gave a set a try (Sky Blue). I washed the set and they came out wrinkle-free and soft. We both agreed, the first night, they are some of the softest and most comfortable sheets we have have used. With the deep pockets, the sheets stay in place regardless how much you adjust the foot and head sections of the base. Given the quality, price, and color selections, I would put these sheet sets in the top 5% of sheets on the market."

3. An Affordable Microfiber Split King Sheet Set Available In 40 Colors Sweet Home Collection Extra Soft Split King Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King Spoiler: These are the most affordable sheets on this list, so if budget is a concern, this set of split king sheets is a great buy. Made with a microfiber fabric, these will feel silky soft to the touch and be lighter-weight than any of the cotton or bamboo options on this list. Even better, they're available in 40 colors so you can match perfectly to your bedroom or space. The pockets on these sheets aren't quite as deep as other options, so if your mattress is taller than 14 inches, this isn't the set for you. But all things said, these are a popular set of microfiber sheets that won't set you back if you want to buy multiple sets for your adjustable bed. What fans say: "These sheets have completely exceeded my expectations. THEy are so soft!! We have a deep, temperpedic mattress where both sides of the bed adjust And I was constantly having trouble trying to find a sheet that wouldn’t slide off when I adjusted my side of the bed. These haven’t slid off at all! I would recommend to everyone. I plan on buying them for the other bedrooms as well!"

4. A 1000-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet That's Worth The Money Royal's Solid Gray 1000 Thread Count Split King Sheets $150 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King Not only is this split king set of sheets made of long-staple cotton for added durability, but they boast a truly impressive thread count. With a thread count of 1000, these sheets are understandably pricey. But what you pay for is the strength and softness of the material. Amazon reviewers are quick to say that these sheets are some of the softest they've ever owned, and that "you can tell these are quality sheets." Keep in mind, the higher the thread count the thicker the sheet will be, and a thread count of 1000 is about as high as cotton sheets tend to go. Their deep pockets can stretch to fit mattresses 18 inches in height. They also come in 16 different neutral colors so you can pick which one is right for you. What fans say: "We love high TC sheets! Crisp, cool and silky! These definitely met expectations in terms of weight and finish. It’s too soon to tell how durable they’ll be, but the pockets are deep enough for our extra thick mattress plus plush topper. Good value for our split king adjustable bed!"

5. A Surprisingly Cheap 800-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set Plushy Comfort Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King These long-staple, Egyptian cotton sheets are surprisingly affordable, especially given their thread count (800!). They are also woven with a percale pattern, which is a particularly strong weave. This five-piece set only comes in one color, white, so if you're looking for a colorful set of sheets keep scrolling. But, if a set of strong, yet soft white split king sheets is what you're after, these certainly won't disappoint. What fans say: "After purchasing an adjustable split king bed 6 months ago, I had a difficult time finding sheets and when I did, I suffered sticker shock at the price. When I found these at this unbelievable price, I was skeptical but ordered a set anyway. I was surprised at the feel, quality and craftsmanship when they arrived, Skeptical again, I figured they would probably "pill' up when washed. Well, I've had them now for 6 months and they have stood up through the wash and continued use. I am so impressed, I just ordered and received my second set."

6. A Breathable Bamboo Sheet That's 60 Percent More Absorbent Than Cotton Royal Hotel Split King Bamboo Viscose Bed Sheets $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King, Top Split King, California Split King You can get this set of bamboo sheets in split king, California split king, and top split king sizes. So, if your adjustable bed isn't a traditional split king, these sheets are for you. They're also made of 100 percent bamboo viscose. This means they're naturally antibacterial, moisture-wicking, and breathable. And if you're a sweaty sleeper, manufacturers claim these sheets are 60 percent more absorbent than a set of cotton sheets. These can accommodate mattress up to 18 inches in height, so they should fit most standard mattress sizes. They're also machine washable for easy care. What fans say: "I have a king size split top adjustable sleep number bed. The top-split king was just what I needed. Very soft and fit perfectly, has the top half split for our separate adjustable heads. Washed in cold water and... dried on delicate and it fits perfectly, had no shrinking and is still very soft!"

7. A Set Of Investment Bamboo Sheets That Comes In 14 Colors Wholesalebeddings 100 Percent Bamboo Split King Sheet Set $120 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King, Top Split King, California Split King While this set is admittedly a bit of a splurge, these bamboo sheets are worth the money. Made with 100 percent bamboo (no blends here), these offer more breathability than the less expensive bamboo options on this list. In fact, a bunch of Amazon reviewers claim that these are the best bamboo sheets they've ever owned. They are also naturally antibacterial and resistant to dust mites, so allergy-sufferers love this set. Available in 14 colors ranging from neutrals to bright hues, these breathable sheets are perfect for any adjustable bed — split king or California split king. What fans say: "Great quality. Super soft, like nothing I’ve felt before. Perfect sizing for our split king. Easy care instructions."

8. An Affordable Bamboo & Microfiber Sheet Set That's Hypoallergenic Cosy House Collection Bamboo Five-Piece Bedding Set $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes for adjustable beds: Split King For the most affordable bamboo sheets, this split king set is comprised of a blend of 60 percent bamboo and 40 percent microfiber. It'll be lighter-weight than your standard bamboo sheets, but still have some of the moisture-wicking and breathability benefits of a 100 percent bamboo sheet. These sheets have relatively deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches in size. They're also hypoallergenic and machine washable (Follow the care instructions to avoid pilling). And, with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee, you can feel safe about ordering these sheets for your adjustable bed. What fans say: "Stay put straps at the corners for your adjustable bed!!!! I’ve never written an amazon review before, but these sheets are the best we’ve ever owned! Even better than the sleep number bed sheets we bought with our new bed!"