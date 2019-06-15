While there are plenty of swimsuit options out there, picking out a suit when you want extra support isn't always easy. Luckily, the best swimsuits for big busts are not only supportive, but they're comfortable and stylish, too.

Before you invest in a new suit, consider the type of support you prefer. Support comes in different forms in different suits, so it's important to think about the type of top that will make you feel most comfortable. For example, while halter-style swimsuits tend to hold everything in, there's always the chance the ties could come undone while you're swimming. And while bandeau tops are super cute and won't leave tan lines from your straps, there's always the risk of slippage. There is no single style that will be best for everyone, so consider how you'll feel most comfortable in your suit and go with that.

Another thing to keep in mind is your lifestyle. If you tend to spend most of your time lounging at the pool instead of diving in, you may have a little more leeway with the type of swimsuit you opt for, opening you up to several different styles and support levels. However, if you're extremely active in the water, you'll want to look for something that maximizes support and offers comfortable compression.

Below, I've rounded up of some of the best swimsuits for big busts to help you stay cool, cute, and comfy all summer long.

1. An Asymmetrical One-Piece With Added Support Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuit $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this asymmetrical one-piece super cute, it also offers tons of support. The entire body is fully lined, including a mesh panel along the midsection. It also features a built-in shelf bra and includes removable bra pads for double the coverage. Plus, it comes in tons of eye-popping colors you can choose from. The light ruching on the front also adds texture to this monochromatic suit. What fans say: "Love the one shoulder ruffle and was surprised with the support and inside lining. There is usually not a lot of support in one shoulder swimsuits. Got the burgundy color and I love it! Does run small like the other reviews say. I’m usually a 12/14 and Large sizes but ordered the 16 and it’s perfect." Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

2. A Halter Option With Clasp Hook Closure Amourri Women's Vintage High-Waisted Swimsuit $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This halter top bikini offers tons of support in lots of colors and patterns. The top features underwire with a clasp hook closure for a perfect fit around your waist, and the ties around your neck are adjustable. There's even extra soft padding in the top for added support. With nearly 1,800 reviewers weighing in, this is one of the most popular swimsuits on Amazon. What fans say: "I'm 5'2 and I've always been extremely curvy on top and bottom, but nowhere else. I know most people want my body type but i have DDD breasts and a very little meat anywhere else. Any bikini tips I look for are "plus size" but that's a problem for me because only my top is plus size. To any girl wandering if this will fit your large top half go for it! I had to order way up to fit my breasts, and [I'm] glad I did." Available in sizes: Small - 5X

3. A Ruffled Bikini With Lots Of Coverage RXRXCOCO Flounce High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something with a little more coverage, this ruffled bikini offers plenty and even moves as you walk. Although the top appears to have a loose fit, there's actually a fully supportive bra within, plus fully adjustable straps. Even better, the high-waisted bottoms offer slight compression and extra coverage, so you're less prone to sunburn. What fans say: "I got so many compliments on the print and style. I ordered my normal size and it fit. I am larger on top and the top not only fit perfectly but also felt very supportive. I love this bathing suit!" Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. A High-Necked One-Piece With Mesh Details Tempt Me One Piece High Neck Swimsuit $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This unique one-piece features intricate mesh details and a high neck to keep you covered but not too covered. The inside of this suit is designed with a padded bra and there's even a hook closure at the neck to keep everything in place. Best yet, the soft and stretchy fabric dries quickly, so you can swim all day without taking the water with you in your suit. Reviewers also say that the ruched design feels comfortable and looks chic. It comes in 25 different colors and designs. What fans say: "Perfect for big bust gals. This suit hugged me in all the right places. I've always been a two piece girl, but wanted a suit I could wear on the boat where I didn't have to suck it in while sitting all the time hahaha. I wear a 34DD and it held my tatas in perfectly. Also made it sexy with the mesh in the front." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

5. A Bandeau Option With Removable Straps Pink Queen Women's High-Waisted Bikini $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-waisted bikini with a bandeau top can be worn multiple ways depending on how much support you need. You can go completely strapless, clip on two straps to create a traditional or cross-back look, or loop a single strap behind your neck to create a halter top. A major plus: You can wear this top out in the heat, pool, or ocean without it changing shape or form. Nearly 2,000 fans have given it rave reviews on Amazon. What fans say: "BEST strapless swimsuit for big boobs. I have a VERY hard time finding tops that fit that that are supportive, especially with it being strapless. This style is so popular and I wanted to give it a try. It worked great!! I LOVE it! I did take the removable pads out to fit better and I wouldn't say it is the best supportive top to go on a run with but it definitely keeps them up and held in with covering them enough with the wide band. I would TOTALLY recommend this top to anyone!" Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

6. A Wrap Option That Won't Slip Z-Dear Women’s Low Waist Bandage Bikini $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This wrap bikini is fully adjustable so you never have to worry about slippage. The soft, elastic fabric can be loosened or tightened according to your preference, and it's long enough to be double knotted in the back. Plus, the super fun patterned bottom give this suit an extra pop of color. Fans are also quick to say this bikini feels higher-quality than you'd expect for the price. What fans say: "The bottoms were not too tight. I really liked the top because depending on how you want it to look, you can tie it tighter for a larger looking busy or a little looser for a more normal bust. The material is very nice and durable, it is not cheaply made. This bikini is higher quality than what you buy in some retail stores for more money. The colors of the bottom were bright and vivid and the coverage was moderate. I am very pleased with it and the way it fits." Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

7. A Crochet Suit With Tons Of Strap Options LookbookStore Women's Crochet Lace Halter Swimsuit $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this crochet one-piece super chic, it's also amazingly comfortable. The bustier top is padded with supportive cups so you can wear this suit without any straps at all. If you prefer straps, it comes with a set that you can clip on to create a halter, cross-back design, or traditional look. You can wear this swimsuit differently every time you put it on! One thing to note: This swimsuit is hand-wash only to protect its delicate design. What fans say: "I am a size 8 pant, 38DD bust and a 12 fit great. The bust was covered which is no small task, and the color green looks bright and beautiful." Available in sizes: 2 - 16