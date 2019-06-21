You know the drill: no matter how neatly you fold up your earbuds, their cords somehow transform into a labyrinth-like puzzle by the time you need to retrieve them. This is where the best travel cord organizers come in handy, organizing everything from earbuds to laptop chargers.

A good cord organizer does a lot of things. Mainly, it keeps the cords from becoming a jumbled mess, but it also keeps them safe and secure, and many can even protect your cords from water damage.

When looking for the ultimate cord organizer, the first thing to consider is your lifestyle. Do you fly frequently, with various cords in your carry-on bag? A larger organizer, maybe even one with extra pockets for small gadgets, would be helpful.

Or, do you just have a few cords — say, a laptop charger and the a pair of headphones — getting in your way at work or during your morning commute? If so, there are simple, clever solutions that will make a world of difference on your desk and in your bag.

These eight travel cord organizers will keep all your cords, earbuds, and chargers neatly tucked away, but easy to access when you need them.

1. A Strappy Travel Case For Cords & Chargers

This electronics organizer measures about 12 by 8 inches, making it the ideal size to slip into a backpack, briefcase, or large tote. Its criss-cross design of rubber elastic bands allows you to safely strap down countless cords, as well as small devices and writing utensils. That means you now have a place to securely store everything from your go-to tube of lipstick to your phone. And since the elastic straps have good grip, your cords and gadgets aren't going anywhere. It also has a large, zippered pocket on the back for documents, tablets and small notebooks.

2. An Oprah-Approved Travel Cord Organizer That Folds Into A Stylish Clutch

This travel cord roll is the perfect blend of style and utility. It holds eight cords, two plugs, and a few more various knick knacks (like ear buds, adapters, and writing utensils) safely with a combination of straps and pockets. The compact storage unit then rolls up into its clutch form that can be tied securely closed with a thin cord. Best of all, it's made entirely out of vegan leather and comes in multiple colors. Even Oprah is a fan!

3. A Multi-Functional, Waterproof Cable Case With Tons Of Pockets

This durable, waterproof cord organizer opens up to a single layer interior with a plethora of elastic bands, mesh pockets, and zippered pockets, giving you space for cords, memory cards, small gadgets, cell phones, earbuds, and whatever else you need neatly put away. It has a heavy-duty waterproof nylon exterior, keeping your electronics safe from spills and bad weather.

The best part is that it can also double as a makeup bag, grooming kit, or baby essentials bag should your travel needs change. And if you still need more storage, there's good news. The case is also available in a double layer design, with two color options.

4. A Space-Saving Earbud Cord Organizer

For those who seek order but don't want to deal with the bulk of an entire tech case, you need these adorable and high-quality leather cord organizers. You get three strong magnetized clam clips that are perfect for a storing earbuds, a cell phone charger, or maybe even a laptop charger, all in a neat and tidy way. There are several color options too, including sky blue, pink, black, or white.

5. A Desk Cord Organizer That Prevents Your Cables From Falling

These ingenious cable clips have ultra-adhesive pads that stick to any smooth and surface, whether it's your desk or nightstand, to keep your various laptop or tech cords in check. They're designed not only to keep cords organized but also to keep them from falling, so you will never again have to crawl under your desk to retrieve a fallen charger. Since six clips come in an order, you can also use some for your smartphone charging cables, USB printer cords, twisted headphone cords, and other wires. With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, and more than 1,000 reviews, you can't go wrong with these smart clips.

6. A Compact Travel Cord Organizer That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand

This durable, multi-compartment organizer case is welcomingly compact but still has more than enough room to store your cords, phone, and even some wallet staples. When zippered shut, it fits conveniently in the palm of your hand. It features a hardy rubber top shell and the bottom side is made with shockproof, wear-resistant EVA plastic, making it ideal for hectic trips through the airport. It even has a bonus insert with rubber straps for extra storage.

7. A Hardcore USB Cable Organizer That's Shock & Spill-Proof

This sturdy organizer has a zippered mesh pocket to store coiled headphones, USB cables, and memory cards, as well as a separate compartment with a large elastic strap, ideal for a power bank or other device. When zippered close, this case was designed to take a beating and keep your electronics safe, thanks to its shock-proof EVA shell. It also protects against water, sweat, and other spills.

8. A Foldable Charger Cord Holder That Locks Everything In Place

If you're looking for maximum storage but minimum bulk, look no further than this heavy-duty nylon cable bag from BUBM. It's is versatile, protective, and reasonably priced. When open, it expands to roughly 9 by 8 inches, with an assortment of elastic bands, mesh pockets, and zippered mesh pockets to keep all your cords, memory cards, and small gadgets in place. Then, it rolls up neatly and fastens shut, allowing you to stash it in your purse or backpack. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 400 customer reviews, this is one cord organizer that's hard to live without.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

This post was originally published on 8/28/2017. It was updated on 6/21/2019.