The 8 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Compatible In Bed

If you're sexually active, you know that there are a number of traits about someone else that can determine whether you're attracted to them. You might find their sense of humor totally compelling, or you swoon when they gush about how much they love their passion project. According to experts, one more thing can determine whether you'll connect in bed, and it's not super obvious. The zodiac signs that are most sexually compatible don't all rely on pure physical attraction to determine who'll connect. Instead, everything from being adventurous to being wise with your money plays into the equation.

So what, exactly determines who you're compatible with in bed? "Having your Sun in the same element as your partner’s Sun ensures that your sense of selves will function in a very similar way," astrologer A. M. Penn, tells Bustle. "Fire signs will be very spirited, air signs are analytical, water signs are emotional, and earth signs are practical and materially-driven," she says. These characteristics might not immediately seem like they'd have much bearing on a sexual connection, but they're fundamental to influencing a person's priorities and desires. Having a Sun sign of the same element helps couples to better understand each other and to be more compassionate toward one another, Penn explains.

Of course, any zodiac sign has the potential to have great sex with any other zodiac sign. But for an idea of who might be compatible on a deep level, here are the signs that fit together sexually, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Aquarius Tina Gong for Bustle Experimentation in the bedroom can be an important part of a sexual relationship, because it can help a couple figure out what really works for them. This is where an Aries and an Aquarius shine. "Aries is impulsive and is willing to try anything new sexually that Aquarius dreams up," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. But exploration isn't the only factor that these two signs agree on. "Both of these signs are able to enjoy sex for sex sake and not demand too much emotionally from each other," she says.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Cancer Tina Gong for Bustle Feeling safe is a crucial component to enjoying a sexual experience, and Taurus and Cancer are two signs that really click on this factor. "[They] are very compatible sexually since their sexual enjoyment depends on feeling secure with each other," Barretta says. Although rougher sex might work for other pairings, these two appreciate a gentler experience. "Taurus is a very sensual lover which bodes well with Cancer's sensitive nature," she says.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Virgo Tina Gong for Bustle Not every sexual relationship has to mean long, passionate encounters. Sometimes, you just want to have your needs met and then get back to doing your own thing. Case in point: the sexual compatability between Gemini and Virgo. "[They] stimulate each other sexually and neither sign minds if their sex life consists of a lot of 'quickies' so they can get on with their other tasks," Barretta says.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Scorpio Tina Gong for Bustle "Scorpio-Cancer is the most sexually compatible combination of signs," Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer for Horoscope.com and Astrology.com, tells Bustle. "Besides sharing the water element, the two signs relate to energies that play an important role in sexual chemistry," she says. Since Scorpio is ruled by Mars (the planet of sexual desire) and Cancer is ruled by the moon (the ruler of the emotional realm) these two mix sexual connection and emotional connection, Montufar says, which creates a super sexy match.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Libra Tina Gong for Bustle "Leo and Libra are the perfect storm for sexual compatibility," Barretta says. Leo is more dominant sexually, and Libra thrives on sexual attention, she says, so these two are practically made for each other in bed.

6. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Pisces Tina Gong for Bustle Sex can be really gritty and down to earth, but it can also be deeply spiritual and otherworldly. When a Scorpio and a Pisces connect, their experiences can take on a powerful depth. "Scorpio and Pisces together are the 'rockstars' of sexual compatibility," Barretta says. "Both signs share a mysterious vibe with each other and their sex life transcends to other dimensions."

7. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Sagittarius Tina Gong for Bustle While sometimes opposites attract, some people are looking for sexual partners that are just like them. This is why two Sagittariuses make a good intimate match. "Sagittarius and Sagittarius are sexually compatible because they enjoy sex for sex's sake and like the freedom of no strings attached," Barretta says.