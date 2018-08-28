Astrologers Overwhelmingly Agree These Are The 3 Most Sensual Zodiac Signs

When it comes to getting in touch with your sensual side, some of us have a harder time than others. But if you take astrology into consideration, experts agree that some zodiac signs are more sensual than others.

Even if you're not one of the three sensual Zodiac signs, you can still unleash your sensuality and relieve some stress at the same time. And, if your partner happens to fall into one of the three Zodiac signs, it can help you figure out new ways to improve your red-hot romance.

"We experience life on the physical plane, even if our dreams our out of this world," Cindy Mckean, owner and operator of Kansas City Astrology and Tarot, LLC, tells Bustle. "Some signs experience their existence in the physical more than others, yet they are still in touch with the dream realm. For some signs, fulfillment of their senses is what gives them enjoyment, positive expression and reciprocation, and pleasure. Sensuality is vital to their essence."

However, it's important to note that every sign has their own sultry sides and behaviors; thus, no sign is lacking anything. In other words, you can still have a sensual and passionate relationship, even if you or your partner aren't one of the above signs.

"While every sign is sexual and sensual, Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces are the most erotic due to their sultry relationship to the physical world — blending their 5 senses to experience pleasure and pain—making them the most seductive signs of the zodiac," says Stardust.

1 Taurus (April 20 – May 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is often known for being the most sensual of Zodiac sign. "Blessed with excellent senses of taste, smell, sight, hearing, and touch, Taureans are very sensual creatures," Mckean says. When it comes to their bedroom behavior, Tauruses are known to be pretty romantic (and mind-blowing), but don't like to rush anything. They use their sensuality to "enjoy every step of romance, teasing, and adoration with their partner," says Mckean. An example of a dream romantic date for a Taurus is one that appeals to all five of the senses. According to Mckean, a gourmet dinner that ends with a night of cuddling with their partner under soft sheets is ideal to a Taurus.

2 Scorpio (October 23 – November 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios, on the other hand, are known to drive their partners wild on an exciting and exhilarating expedition. They prefer hot-and-heavy date nights, as opposed to Taurueans, who love to take their time and savor everything. "Scorpios are extremely seductive, as they take their partner on a wild ride filled with fun, enthusiasm, zeal, emotion, passion, and hot steamy nights," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Between the sheets, Scorpios are known to express their passion. "There is nothing more powerful than being passionately desired. They’ve learned the key to surrender, just connect to the pleasure and let it take them wherever it wants to go," astrologist Linda Furiate tells Bustle. Even if a Scorpio is not in a long-term relationship, they still crave intimacy and connection, according to astrologist Rachel Lang. "In general, they tend to desire connection and intimacy. They can be attentive lovers, extremely present in acts of love. They tend to like deep conversations and can enjoy creating together," Lang says.