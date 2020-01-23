As much as I love a good bodysuit, I'll admit that finding one can be a bit tricky. Whether it’s the snap closure (or lack thereof), the cut of the bottom, or how much the fabric can stretch without feeling too thin, there are a few important details to consider before making a purchase. To aid your search, I’ve put together a list of the best bodysuits on Amazon in a variety of styles and cuts.

Since bodysuits are typically form-fitting, choosing one with materials like cotton or rayon will allow for more breathability and softness. Flexibility is also important, so you'll want to look for a stretchy material like spandex. Without this, the bodysuit may tear or feel too constrictive.

You'll also want to consider the design of the bodysuit's bottom. A snap closure will make it easy to get on and off, and it's especially handy if you don't want to take the whole thing off to use the restroom. However, it can feel a little bulky or irritating, which is why some people prefer to make do without it. As for the cut of the bottom, it can range from thong styles to full coverage or even somewhere in between. The former won't show underwear lines while the latter options may be more comfortable.

One last factor to think about is whether you prefer tank top bodysuits for layering and all-year-round use or something warmer with long sleeves. From a strappy backless bodysuit to a cozy turtleneck pick, I've included a wide range of styles on my list below.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, read on for my list of the best bodysuits.

1. This Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Bodysuit That’s Soft And Warm Floerns Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This comfy long-sleeve crew-neck bodysuit is great for everyday wear. The fabric blend isn't specified but reviewers noted that it's super soft with plenty of stretch. As for the cut of the bottom, it falls somewhere between thong-style and full-coverage, and it has a three-snap closure for convenience. This pick comes in eight colors, including gray, army green, and yellow. What fans say: "I love a good body suit. This one is so good! Soft, some stretch, perfect crew neck style. I got my true size which was perfect. I could have gone down a size but I like the way this fits; long enough without fussing with buttons and not clingy to me. Definitely worth it." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2. A Long-Sleeve, Plus-Size Bodysuit With A Plunging V-Neck IN'VOLAND Plus Size Long Sleeve Cross Front Bodysuit $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Breathable and stretchy, this plus-size long-sleeve bodysuit is made with a soft blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. It features a pretty V-neck, and the simple style makes it easy to dress up or down. Designed with a full coverage bottom, the bodysuit's double-snaps make it simple to get on and off without adding too much bulk. It's available in three colors: black, wine red, and navy blue. What fans say: "This bodysuit did not disappoint and was everything I expected - and more. The material is quite nice and adds to the svelte fit of the garment. It fits well as expected and I highly recommend this bodysuit." Available sizes: 16 Plus - 24 Plus

3. A Strappy Backless Bodysuit That Has Nearly 1,000 Perfect Reviews On Amazon Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With more than 900 five-star reviews, this strappy backless bodysuit has gained a bit of a cult following on Amazon. Available in dozens of patterns and colors, it has a form-fitting cut with elastic straps that allow you to move around comfortably. Reviewers especially loved how stretchy and soft it feels thanks to the blend of silky rayon and flexible spandex. It has a thong cut on the bottom, so it won't show underwear lines. However, it doesn't have any closure snaps, which means it won't be quite as easy to get on and off. Many reviewers noted that this pick runs a little small, so you may want to size up for the best fit. What fans say: "Buy it. You will LOVE IT. Fits as expected, the material is soft and thick enough to not need to wear a bra. The straps in the back have some elasticity to them so they do not cut into you causing unwanted bumps or bulges in the skin. I bought the black, and the blue in small. Patiently waiting for the white to come back into stock!" Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4. A Scoop-Neck Tank Top Pick That's A Perfect Staple For Layering SUNRO Scoop Neck Bodysuit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you want something that can be worn throughout the year, this scoop-neck tank top bodysuit is a great option. Breathable and flexible thanks to the cotton-spandex blend, it can be worn alone with shorts or jeans in the warmer months, or with an added cardigan or sweater during cooler weather. This pick features snaps at the bottom for easy access, and reviewers say that the cut feels more like a thong. It comes in 25 colors, so you can easily find your perfect match. What fans say: "Love this! Nice fabric and fits really well! I like that it has a [thong] type bottom so I can wear it with leggings. I ordered a small and it’s true to size. Would definitely recommend! Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. A Plus Size T-Shirt Bodysuit That Comes In 10 Colors IN'VOLAND Plus Size Short Sleeve Bodysuit $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, this plus-size V-neck bodysuit is durable and comfortable enough for everyday wear. The thin, lightweight material makes it a great staple to wear during warmer seasons. It's designed for comfort, too, with an easy snap closure and full-bottom coverage. Reviewers did note that some of the colors are a little sheer, so if that is something that bothers you, you may want to wear a camisole underneath. This pick comes in nine colors as well as a few tank-style options. What fans say: "The hunt for bodysuits (as well as rompers and jumpsuits) that fit my [longer] torso has been going on for YEARS. I am pleased to say that I have FINALLY found a bodysuit that I can actually snap and doesn’t pull tight! I normally wear a 12/14 but decided to try the 16 plus size to see that it fit, and I even have a bit of room to spare. I’m 5’7”, 200 lbs with short legs and a long torso. I am larger in the chest, bottom, and legs. These body suits fit beautifully. Stretchy, light, and comfortable. Thank you, thank you, thank you!" Available sizes: 12 Plus - 24 Plus

5. This V-Neck Bodysuit With A Long-Sleeve Design MANGOPOP Plunge Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $19 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This plunging V-neck bodysuit is stretchy, comfortable, and fashionable. Available in an impressive number of colors and patterns, it has a nice, thicker feel than some other bodysuits, according to reviewers. Many fans recommended going a size up since it tends to run small. The bottom is comfortable and convenient, too, with a thong-style cut and two snaps for closure. On top of that, this pick is also available in a few short-sleeve options. What fans say: "I love that this is a thicker material, especially in the front where it crosses over, and can keep you a bit warmer [...] Since it's not flimsy, you can wear this in 60ish degree weather with just a light jacket, or indoors with no extra layers" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7. This Turtleneck Bodysuit That’s Perfect For Cooler Weather PALINDA Turtleneck Bodysuit $17 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This turtleneck bodysuit is ideal for those who live in cooler climates or simply want an option that's extra warm and cozy. According to reviewers, the fabric is a cotton-spandex blend that offers plenty of stretch and comfort. It's designed with closure snaps and is suitable for casual days at home or fancy nights out. Reviewers say that the bottom has a cheeky, mid-coverage cut. This pick comes in a handful of colors and prints, and it's even available in a button-up crew-neck style. What fans say: "This is one of the best purchases I've made on Amazon. It's really nice and warm - great for layering/thermal base. Really versatile. Basically, your wardrobe needs this. For reference, I'm 5'3", 130." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

8. A Button-Down Bodysuit That Comes In Long-Sleeve & Tank Top Options REORIA Button Down Bodysuit $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Stretchy and comfortable, this button-down bodysuit is a cozy pick that comes in your choice of long-sleeve or tank top styles. The ribbed fabric is made from a blend of cotton and spandex, meaning it breathes well and offers plenty of flexibility. The top features a scoop neck with five buttons, while the bottom has a cheeky cut and snap closure. Both styles come in a handful of colors and prints (just note that the white options are a little see-through, so keep that in mind if you prefer something more opaque). What fans say: "I own this body suit in 4 colors now because it is the best body suit I've ever found! It is incredibly soft and comfortable to wear all day long. The buttons are easy to use and don't come unsnapped until you pull them open. The cut is very flattering and wears well dressed up or down. I love this bodysuit!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large